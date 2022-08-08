ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond

The Golden State Warriors remain in the midst of one of basketball’s most accomplished and longest-running dynasties. Yet even as Stephen Curry and company get ready to defend yet a championship in 2022-23, another iconic era in franchise history continues to receive its due. Deadline reported on Tuesday that a feature-length documentary on Warriors legends […] The post Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring

In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
NBA
ESPN Praises Sixers’ Strong Offseason Moves

When the Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 playoff run concluded with a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the second round, they figured out they weren't good enough.  A lack of depth, physical, and mental toughness played a part in Philly's inability to get beyond the second round. Therefore, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jason Kidd could add old NBA teammate to Mavs coaching staff?

Jason Kidd may be pulling the strings on a relationship he first built roughly 25 years ago. European outlet SportKlub reported this week that retired former Phoenix Suns player Marko Milic could be joining Kidd’s coaching staff on the Dallas Mavericks. While the Mavs have not announced their full staff for the 2022-23 season, the report adds that Milic is rumored to be coming onboard as a player development coach.
DALLAS, TX
Suns: Mikal Bridges Helps Celebrate Cameron Payne's Birthday on Twitter

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges knows how to have fun. Bridges typically has a smile on the face, whether it's during a lopsided victory or before a game singing NBA Youngboy's "Nevada" with his teammates. That fun also extends to the Twitterverse, where his sometimes vague tweets tends to put...
PHOENIX, AZ
