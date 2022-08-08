Read full article on original website
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans
Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Madden 23 - Miami Dolphins Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Miami Dolphins. If you're curious who the Dolphins' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Dolphins roster.
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
Miami Dolphins Solomon Kindley’s place on the depth chart isn’t good
The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era and it isn’t looking good for Solomon Kindley’s future. There were a few surprises but not many when the chart came out but Kindley’s place on the depth chart could be a sign of things to come.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
Dolphins Offense Training Camp Progress Report
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been standouts so far this summer, but what about the rest of the Miami Dolphins offense?
Commanders QB Carson Wentz bouncing back from early training camp adversity
It’s no secret that Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz endured a rough start to training camp. Thus far, Wentz’s most glaring misfires have come in the form of airmails (overthrows), but he was also said to have skipped passes off the ground and hit the back of players jerseys.
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Destined For A Pro Bowl Season Says PFF
Nate Hobbs, a Las Vegas Raiders cornerback, was recently in the news thanks to a viral post by former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. In it, we see Davante Adams dominate Hobbs, as the second-year defensive back freezes and gets beat. However, people seem to be overlooking that metal sharpens metal. Last season, Hobbs was one of the best nickel corners in the league. Defending Adams every day is only going to help him. In other words, Hobbs could be getting primed for a special year. Perhaps even a Pro Bowl nod, says Pro Football Focus.
College football rankings: 5 teams completely overhyped in 2022 coaches poll
The coaches have spoken, so let’s see what they got wrong in their college football rankings. With the season right around the corner, it is always great to dissect preseason college football rankings, such as the ole coaches poll. The Preseason USA TODAY Top 25 coaches poll was released...
Notable developments reflected in Miami Dolphins’ first depth chart of preseason
The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era, in advance of Saturday’s preseason game at Tampa Bay, and there were several notable details:
Tigers mercifully, finally make the right decision with Al Avila
Detroit baseball fans have sat through nearly a decade of poor management from Tigers GM Al Avila. Finally, ownership pulled the plug. How many rebuilding years is too many rebuilding years?. Avila wasted the final years of Miguel Cabrera’s career, mismanaged one of the more elite farm systems in baseball,...
