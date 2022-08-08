ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Man charged for Preble Co. mail thefts

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
 2 days ago

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A postal employee was arrested and charged after an investigation into recent mail thefts in the Eldorado area.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation in late May after receiving complaints that mail had been opened and money or gift cards had been removed before being delivered.

The United States Postal Inspector’s Office assisted in the investigation and an employee was identified as the suspect. The inspector’s office interviewed the suspect and he admitted to opening mail and taking cash or food gift cards since he began working at the Eldorado Post Office in December 2021. Investigators also found that the suspect was issuing money orders while working and then cashing them for his own personal use.

It is believed that the suspect took several hundred dollars in cash and food gift cards and more than $2,000 in money orders.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Austin C. Stutsman of Greenville and he was formally charged in the Eaton Municipal Court with identity fraud, a 5th-degree felony, and theft, a 5th-degree felony.

Stutsman remains in the Preble County Jail at this time.

WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
