Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
The Daily 08-10-22: Want to get into the Bay Area housing market? Buy somewhere else
If buyers can't afford a home in the Bay Area real estate market, they're trying a new strategy: buying a vacation home as an investment property. Read more. • 'Monster' home divides Hawaii residents amid housing crisis • Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family brawl breaks out
Shark knocks man off paddleboard at Lovers Point in California's Pacific Grove
The man and his dog were uninjured and able to crawl back onto the board and paddle to shore.
Cooler heads prevail in San Francisco farmers market fracas, for now
The hope is a written agreement will be signed in the upcoming weeks.
How a Western Addition pharmacy became one of SF’s most cherished party bars
The bar features a secret staircase, which leads to the owner's apartment.
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
SFGate
From Gang Member To Community Leader – How The San Jose Black Berets Changed One Man’S Life
One of the first things you might notice about Manny Ortega is that he has a lot of tattoos. He got his first right out of elementary school. It said "Eastside," and it brought him a lot of trouble. That tattoo got him in a gang-related fight that awarded him...
SFGate
Woman Reported Missing Tuesday Located
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A woman with a developmental disability who went missing in San Rafael's Terra Linda area Tuesday has been found safe, police said. Rose Zeidon had last been seen Tuesday night and San Rafael police asked for the public's help in finding her. On Wednesday morning, police said...
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
'Crazy Woke Asians' takes jabs at San Francisco's tech culture and rent prices
Nine different performers drew on their impressions of the city.
Payments received by new SF DA Brooke Jenkins during Chesa Boudin recall draw scrutiny
The payments are receiving scrutiny because Jenkins said she was serving the Boudin recall team in a volunteer capacity.
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
SFGate
I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 Outside Lands VIP pass
Anyone who has ever been to a music festival knows that using the bathroom is an annoying chore at best, and at worst, a test of how long you can hold your breath and bladder. However, on Saturday afternoon at Outside Lands, armed with my Golden Gate Club wristband, that experience was “elevated.” Instead of waiting to exhale, I breathe deeply as I cleanse my hands in the spacious lavatory trailer with mid-tier designer soap (Public Goods, if you must know). Then I spritzed myself with a facial mist that smelled like fresh sheets from a boutique hotel.
How a hidden Hollywood retreat became Nepenthe, Big Sur’s most famous restaurant
It comes with a view too beautiful "not to share with everyone."
Bay Area police shut down major catalytic converter operation
The Fremont Police Department said Monday that it shut down a recycling company buying stolen catalytic converters, putting an end to a "major pathway for criminal activity."
SFGate
Middle School Football Player Dies After Athletic Event Friday
A middle-schooler and youth football player died after he took part in an athletic event at Clayton Valley Charter High School on Friday. Emergency responders were called to the school at 7:24 p.m. and transported Braden Fahey to a hospital. Braden died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page started Monday...
Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family fight breaks out
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
SFGate
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest
Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
San Francisco police reportedly seize gun cache from teenagers
SFPD said they seized six guns and ammunition at a home in the city's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood.
