MedicalXpress
Locally supportive climates may do little to aid mental health for LGBTQ+ youth amidst broader societal stigma
As rates of youth mental health issues soar in the United States, new research offers surprising insights into how social factors affect trends for LGBTQ+ youth, who are especially at risk due to the harmful effects of discrimination. Psychology Professor Phil Hammack, director of the Sexual and Gender Diversity Laboratory...
psychologytoday.com
Why Mental Health Is a Public Health Issue
Identifying mental health as a public health issue is imperative to building healthier and more productive communities. Resiliency initiatives can be be designed to bring peer-to-peer programs into communities and scaled to create community well-being. The Community Resiliency Model is one model with the potential for scalability. Identifying mental health...
psychologytoday.com
Former Mental Health Czar Scorns Traditional Psychotherapy
Psychiatrist Tom Insel's criticism of traditional psychotherapy is based on outdated prejudices. Insel is mistaken when he implies that in-depth psychotherapy lacks the evidence of efficacy that other therapies have. When one of America’s most prominent psychiatrists expresses deep disdain for depth psychotherapy, especially when that criticism is misinformed and...
Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says
When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
These 8 things could age your brain by 3 years, according to new research
Certain aspects of our risk for dementia are genetic. But each year, we're discovering more about little lifestyle factors that can make a big difference in our cognitive sharpness throughout the lifespan. Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia) is already one of the top 10 causes of death...
Difference between behavioral health and mental health
Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
psychologytoday.com
Treating Mental Health Through the Microbiome
Traditional mental health treatments have focused on the brain. Numerous research studies have demonstrated a link between gut health and health conditions. Cohesive mental health treatment requires understanding how the microbiome may influence mental health and ways to utilize this treatment. For decades, the treatment of mental health issues such...
Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’
Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
psychologytoday.com
The Role of Dissociation in Surviving Childhood Abuse
Dissociation is not a defense mechanism we use consciously when experiencing childhood abuse. While dissociation kept many of us alive during abusive experiences as children, it can wreak havoc in our lives moving forward. The first step to letting go of this defense mechanism is knowing that we used it...
psychologytoday.com
Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss
Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of gender-diverse youth in rural Appalachia exceeds previous estimates, study shows
Gender-diverse youth are at an increased risk of suicide and depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the prevalence of gender diversity is largely unknown—especially in rural areas, where studies of the topic are rare. To fill that knowledge gap, researchers at West Virginia University—along...
psychologytoday.com
Believing in Yourself
Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
5 ways students can foster positive mental health at university
For many students, heading off to university means moving away from home and to a new place, facing the prospect of making new friends or adjusting to larger class sizes. For some it will also mean readapting to in-person learning. Amid the normal life transitions from teenage years into adulthood, the pandemic introduced new stressors and interruptions, instigating changes to most people’s daily lives and routines. Students may have experienced additional challenges such as reduced social contact with friends and supports. These factors, individually or collectively, can negatively impact learning and lead to worsening mental health. Our research shows that...
MedicalXpress
Risk for complications increased for newborns of moms with disability
Risks for neonatal complications may be increased for newborns of women with disabilities, particularly those with an intellectual or developmental disability, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in Pediatrics. Hilary K. Brown, Ph.D., from the University of Toronto, and colleagues conducted a population-based cohort study involving all hospital...
MedicalXpress
Minorities bore disproportionate mental health impact of pandemic
Racial and ethnic minorities bore a disproportionate mental health burden during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Andrew Chan of Harvard Medical School, Tim Spector of King's College London, and colleagues. Previous research has established that minorities have...
Here’s how the pandemic-fueled surge in gaming is reshaping our understanding of its effects on mental health
Anxiety and social isolation have been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic. This might help explain the surge in video games' popularity. Given the scale of the mental health crisis, and the hundreds of millions of people already playing video games, gaming could be the next game changer for mental health.
psychologytoday.com
A Therapeutic Technique for Anxiety
“My life is the complete opposite of everything I wanted it to be. Every instinct I have in every aspect of life—be it something to wear, something to eat—it’s all been wrong.” You might remember this classic scene from Season 5 of the series Seinfeld. George Castanza has entered the diner, dejected about the trajectory of his life. The waitress approaches assuming he’ll order his usual: “Tuna on toast, coleslaw, cuppa coffee.”
BET
OPINION: What The Tuskegee Study Teaches Us All About The Continued Problem Of Medical Racism
While the nation’s media is currently embroiled in the turmoil of abortion rights and rampant gun violence, it is critical not to overlook that this year also marks the 50-year anniversary of a different crisis: the national media exposure that revealed and ultimately terminated a different politically and medically sanctioned injustice, the U.S. Public Health Services (USPHS) sponsored Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male.
TechCrunch
She Matters app now helps Black women with a variety of postpartum health issues
Since taking the company to Techstars at the end of last year, she has expanded on that idea to include a variety of problems related to Black women and postpartum health, partnering with healthcare systems. Today, the startup announced a $1.5 million pre-seed investment. Her eventual goal is to expand the platform to include other groups of underrepresented women who have had similar experiences getting postpartum care.
psychologytoday.com
Embracing Day-to-Day Positivity
A recent study indicated that few Americans report being very happy. The majority of us spend our lives working toward a future “happiness,” consequently neglecting our present experiences. By applying positive psychology into our daily practise, we can simultaneously encourage greater present and future happiness. I recently had...
