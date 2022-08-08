ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

Why Mental Health Is a Public Health Issue

Identifying mental health as a public health issue is imperative to building healthier and more productive communities. Resiliency initiatives can be be designed to bring peer-to-peer programs into communities and scaled to create community well-being. The Community Resiliency Model is one model with the potential for scalability. Identifying mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Former Mental Health Czar Scorns Traditional Psychotherapy

Psychiatrist Tom Insel's criticism of traditional psychotherapy is based on outdated prejudices. Insel is mistaken when he implies that in-depth psychotherapy lacks the evidence of efficacy that other therapies have. When one of America’s most prominent psychiatrists expresses deep disdain for depth psychotherapy, especially when that criticism is misinformed and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says

When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kurt Goodwin

Difference between behavioral health and mental health

Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
psychologytoday.com

Treating Mental Health Through the Microbiome

Traditional mental health treatments have focused on the brain. Numerous research studies have demonstrated a link between gut health and health conditions. Cohesive mental health treatment requires understanding how the microbiome may influence mental health and ways to utilize this treatment. For decades, the treatment of mental health issues such...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’

Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

The Role of Dissociation in Surviving Childhood Abuse

Dissociation is not a defense mechanism we use consciously when experiencing childhood abuse. While dissociation kept many of us alive during abusive experiences as children, it can wreak havoc in our lives moving forward. The first step to letting go of this defense mechanism is knowing that we used it...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss

Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Believing in Yourself

Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

5 ways students can foster positive mental health at university

For many students, heading off to university means moving away from home and to a new place, facing the prospect of making new friends or adjusting to larger class sizes. For some it will also mean readapting to in-person learning. Amid the normal life transitions from teenage years into adulthood, the pandemic introduced new stressors and interruptions, instigating changes to most people’s daily lives and routines. Students may have experienced additional challenges such as reduced social contact with friends and supports. These factors, individually or collectively, can negatively impact learning and lead to worsening mental health. Our research shows that...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Risk for complications increased for newborns of moms with disability

Risks for neonatal complications may be increased for newborns of women with disabilities, particularly those with an intellectual or developmental disability, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in Pediatrics. Hilary K. Brown, Ph.D., from the University of Toronto, and colleagues conducted a population-based cohort study involving all hospital...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Minorities bore disproportionate mental health impact of pandemic

Racial and ethnic minorities bore a disproportionate mental health burden during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Andrew Chan of Harvard Medical School, Tim Spector of King's College London, and colleagues. Previous research has established that minorities have...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

A Therapeutic Technique for Anxiety

“My life is the complete opposite of everything I wanted it to be. Every instinct I have in every aspect of life—be it something to wear, something to eat—it’s all been wrong.” You might remember this classic scene from Season 5 of the series Seinfeld. George Castanza has entered the diner, dejected about the trajectory of his life. The waitress approaches assuming he’ll order his usual: “Tuna on toast, coleslaw, cuppa coffee.”
MENTAL HEALTH
BET

OPINION: What The Tuskegee Study Teaches Us All About The Continued Problem Of Medical Racism

While the nation’s media is currently embroiled in the turmoil of abortion rights and rampant gun violence, it is critical not to overlook that this year also marks the 50-year anniversary of a different crisis: the national media exposure that revealed and ultimately terminated a different politically and medically sanctioned injustice, the U.S. Public Health Services (USPHS) sponsored Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

She Matters app now helps Black women with a variety of postpartum health issues

Since taking the company to Techstars at the end of last year, she has expanded on that idea to include a variety of problems related to Black women and postpartum health, partnering with healthcare systems. Today, the startup announced a $1.5 million pre-seed investment. Her eventual goal is to expand the platform to include other groups of underrepresented women who have had similar experiences getting postpartum care.
CELL PHONES
psychologytoday.com

Embracing Day-to-Day Positivity

A recent study indicated that few Americans report being very happy. The majority of us spend our lives working toward a future “happiness,” consequently neglecting our present experiences. By applying positive psychology into our daily practise, we can simultaneously encourage greater present and future happiness. I recently had...
HEALTH

