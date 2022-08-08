ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Much of UK to see heatwave conditions as hot and dry weather continues

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078oFv_0h9B9kF100

Much of the UK is braced for another heatwave, with little rain expected to help relieve the threat of drought which has prompted hosepipe bans and fire warnings.

The Met Office said temperatures are likely to rise into the low to mid-30s in central and southern parts of the UK – but will not be as extreme as the record-breaking heat in July when the thermometer climbed above 40C.

Heatwave thresholds – which are met at different temperatures in different parts of the country – are likely to be hit in much of the UK.

Outside the hottest areas, much of England and Wales and south-east Scotland could see temperatures widely in the high 20s, with a chance of a few spots seeing temperatures into the low 30s, the Met Office said.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will also see temperatures in the high 20s and could reach official heatwave criteria by Friday, the forecasters said.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a heat health alert for southern and central England from Tuesday to Saturday, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, and young children.

With the latest heatwave coming after months of low rain, which have left the countryside and urban parks and gardens tinder-dry, households in some areas are being urged not to light fires or have barbecues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjXc0_0h9B9kF100

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is urging people not to light barbecues or bonfires, or let off fireworks or sky lanterns, after a large blaze which damaged gardens, sheds and trees was started by a chiminea.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents 28,000 farmers and landowners in England and Wales, has demanded retailers follow the lead of Marks & Spencer and ban the sale of disposable barbecues across the UK this summer to reduce the risk of wildfires in the dry conditions.

Two water companies have already announced hosepipe bans and others have warned they may need to follow suit, following the driest eight months from November to June since 1976, and the driest July on record for parts of southern and eastern England.

Scientists warn that the likelihood of droughts occurring is becoming higher due to climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and other human activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcWio_0h9B9kF100

Climate change is also making heatwaves more intense, frequent and likely – with last month’s record temperatures made at least 10 times more likely because of global warming, and  “virtually impossible” without it, research shows.

The Met Office recently raised the temperatures that have to be reached for an official heatwave for eight English counties, to reflect the warming conditions in the UK.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wardle said: “Heatwave criteria look likely to be met for large areas of the UK later this week, with the hottest areas expected in central and southern England and Wales on Friday and Saturday.

“Temperatures could peak at 35C, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday.

“Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius later this week as temperatures build day on day through the week due to an area of high pressure extending over much of the UK.

“Coupled with the high daytime temperatures will be continued warm nights, with the mercury expected to drop to only around low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeyL7_0h9B9kF100

The Met Office said there is little rain in the forecast, with only the North West likely to see any short-lived showers.

Mr Wardles said: “Further south, which has seen little rain for some time now, dryness will continue through the week and provide no relief for parched land, especially in the South East.”

Richard Allan, professor of climate science at the University of Reading, said there are many reasons why drought events become worse as a result of human-driven climate change.

A warmer atmosphere is thirstier and dries out the ground, while heatwaves exacerbate the development of drought conditions, and, because continents are warming so fast, ocean winds cannot blow enough moisture over the land.

Uneven global warming can also disrupt weather patterns, and make periods of more persistent wet or dry conditions more common.

“Human caused warming of climate is intensifying the global water cycle and disrupting weather patterns leading to more severe droughts but also more serious flooding events across the globe,” said Prof Allan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bMIL_0h9B9kF100

Dr Leslie Mabon, lecturer in environmental systems at The Open University, said: “Above all else, the drought risk we are seeing in the UK is a reminder that we urgently need to tackle the problem at source: this means reducing emissions from fossil fuels to limit the extent of harmful climate change we will face.

“Moreover, countries like the UK, which have traditionally had more a more temperate climate and have less experience of managing the prolonged effects of hot, dry spells, need to plan now to adapt to hotter weather.

“More than encouraging individuals to save water, this also means looking at our water infrastructure and considering where investments are made to ensure we are better prepared for managing water in hot spells.”

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures issued as new heatwave looms

The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures in parts of England and Wales as a new heatwave looms.The warning, for Thursday to Sunday, comes as the forecaster predicted 35C in places – below last month’s record temperatures, which peaked above 40C in some spots.☀️ Sunshine from the word go for many on Tuesday morning with temperatures quickly climbing🌧️ Cloudier skies will persist across northwest Scotland as rain pushes across the Northern Isles pic.twitter.com/WsiL5p9v3l— Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2022The vulnerable are likely to experience adverse health affects, while the wider population could also be affected,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#England And Wales#Climate Science#Heatwaves#The Met Office#Health Security Agency
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

UK braced for extreme heat as millions more face hosepipe ban

The UK is braced for days of extreme temperatures in the latest heatwave, as millions more people face a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks.The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England and Wales for Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures set to climb to 35C or even 36C in some places.The vulnerable are likely to experience adverse health effects and the wider population could also be affected, delays to travel are possible and there is an increased risk of water accidents and fires as more people head to tourist spots.The UK Health...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
natureworldnews.com

Heat Alert: Over 70 Million Americans at Risk of High Temperatures Until Late Week

Over 70 million Americans from the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Northeast, and to the Pacific Northwest in the United States are under heat alerts this week, according to US weather authorities. The alerts are either in the form of heat advisories or excessive heat warnings, which highlight the ongoing threat of another extreme weather, which can lead to heat-related illnesses or even death.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Earth sees a top 3 hottest July, marked by deadly heat, flash floods

Unparalleled heat waves, drought, wildfires and deadly deluges made this July one of the three hottest on record worldwide, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Why it matters: The report is the first indication of where July stands in the annals of modern climate records, and it shows that the influence of human-caused global warming is having a profound impact on summer temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Hosepipe Ban Called After Extreme Heat Warning is Issued in the UK

As a new heat wave approaches, Thames Water will restrict hosepipes. In the central and southern areas of the UK, temperatures are expected to surge into the low to mid-30s on Friday and Saturday, according to the Met Office. Amber Heat Warning. Parts of England and Wales have received an...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Lethally hot’: Warning UK heatwave will bring deaths, droughts and wildfires

Britain is set to reach “lethally hot” temperatures this week as another heatwave threatens deaths, droughts and wildfires. The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning in place for four days starting from Thursday as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in parts of England. The UK Health and Security Agency has also issued a Level Three heat health alert as experts warn people with underlying health conditions will have “no respite” from the suffocating heat. Temperatures climbing steadily over the coming days, with the mercury likely to reach at least 33c for four...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK heatwave: Temperatures could hit mid-30s next week in ‘unusually dry’ August

Temperatures are set to soar into the 30s this week as another heatwave grips the UK. Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday before the heatwave rolls over into next week during what is expected to be an unusually dry August, forecasters said.The Met Office urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and South East England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

China heatwave: Temperatures of 40C expected this weekend

Parts of China are set to experience searing temperatures over the next ten days as a heatwave takes hold. In some provinces, authorities are predicting levels to rise to at least 40C and the national government has warned that forest fires could occur. Mercury levels will start spiking on Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

UK meteorologists, water firms issue warnings as extreme heatwave looms

The UK's meteorological agency on Tuesday issued an "amber" warning for extreme heat while the country's biggest water provider said restrictions loom, as Britain braces for another punishing heatwave later this week.  "Thanks to persistent high pressure over the UK, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week and an extreme heat warning has been issued," Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said in a statement.  
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Extreme heat, drought brings river low enough for people to walk across

The effects of the stifling heat wave in July and hardly any rainfall are starting to show in one nation's longest river, which is all but dried up in some spots. France is one of the European countries fresh off a brutal heat wave that left hundreds dead across the continent in July. However, people weren't the only ones to suffer, as crucial waterways have dried up rapidly this summer.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

New warning that collapse of Antarctica ‘sleeping giant’ could raise sea level more than 16ft

The collapse of Antarctica’s “sleeping giant” could cause planetary-scale change in the coming centuries, according to a new warning from scientists. If the climate crisis continues on its current trajectory, then melting of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) alone could contribute around 3-10 feet (1-3metres) of sea-level rise by 2300, and 7-16.4ft (2-5m) by 2500. The research, by an international team of scientists, was published on Wednesday in the academic journal Nature.The team points out that this potentially catastrophic outcome of global heating could be avoided if the world meets the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Nearly...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy