Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria secures gold in 4x100m relay

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Nigeria ’s team quartet composed of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rose Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha, flew across the 4x100m Women’s relay and secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday 7 August.

The women’s team won in a new African record of 42.10 seconds, and beat team England who crossed the line at 42.41 seconds, and Jamaica who passed at 43.08 seconds.

Team Nigeria won 35 medals at the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which took place from 28 July until 8 August.

The Independent

Monaco Diamond League live stream: How to watch online and on TV

The Monaco Diamond League is a good bet to deliver fireworks on the circuit with its famously fast track.And the athletes should be in peak condition after World Championships and a tremendous Commonwealth Games, while there is also the European Championships next week to look forward to.British interest centres around Jake Wightman who will be eyeing up victory over the more unusual distance of 1,000m, but with 800m speed in his legs, he will still be one of the favourites, despite being forced to settle for bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot. A hard pace could be...
WORLD
The Independent

On this day in 2012: Nicola Adams makes Olympic history in London

Nicola Adams punched her way into history 10 years ago as she became the first woman boxer to be crowned an Olympic champion.The then 29-year-old from Leeds beat her arch-rival, China’s Ren Cancan, 16-7 to win flyweight gold in London on August 9, 2012.Adams knocked Ren to the canvas in the second round and was roared to victory by a patriotic home crowd.A delighted Adams said afterwards: “I am so happy and overwhelmed with joy right now. I have wanted this all my life and I have done it.”It was a landmark moment for women’s boxing, with three weight categories included for the sport’s Olympic debut – which has since increased to five.Adams’ glittering amateur career continued with Commonwealth gold in 2014 before she successfully defended her Olympic title in Rio.The Yorkshire fighter turned professional in 2017 and went on to be crowned WBO flyweight world champion before retiring in November 2019 after sustaining an eye injury. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix adds another gold to Commonwealth Games medal haul

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Commonwealth Games in the mixed synchronised 10m platform.The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event.On Monday she partnered Noah Williams to victory in Sandwell with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.That helped push Team England to their biggest Commonwealth Games medal haul ever, beating Glasgow’s tally of 174.Spendolini-Sirieix, who celebrated her success with a belly flop into the pool, said: “I’m very honoured to have been a part of this team, it was extremely strong and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark

Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.Fry is flying high! 🔝 It was an evening of Dressage delight as the best of the best did battle as the Danish daylight went down. 👏Brit Charlotte Fry & Glamourdale brought their A game, dancing & prancing to FEI Dressage World Championship Grand Prix Special GOLD! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/r91N4CPNPd— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 8, 2022Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

