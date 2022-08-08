ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Another musical milestone is on the way for Nicki Minaj.

The Queens-bred rapper will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this month’s MTV Video Music Awards in Newark and will perform at the show, organizers announced Monday.

Minaj, a 10-time Grammy nominee who’s sold more than 100 million records, is the second female rapper selected for the Video Vanguard Award, following 2019 recipient Missy Elliott. The award recognizes an artist’s career contributions to the music industry.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” Viacom executive Bruce Gillmer said Monday.

“She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.’ ”

Minaj — whose hits include “Super Bass,” “Anaconda” and “Starships” — is a five-time winner at the VMAs, most recently receiving the trophy for best power anthem for “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019.

Her nomination in the best hip-hop category for “Do We Have a Problem?” at this year’s ceremony is the 17th VMAs nod of her career.

The show will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center. Minaj, 39, was born in Trinidad and Tobago but moved to New York during her youth and attended Manhattan’s famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.

The Video Vanguard Award was introduced at the very first VMAs ceremony in 1984, with past recipients including the Beatles, Madonna, Jackson, LL Cool J, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. It was last awarded in 2019.

Minaj said days before the 2021 VMAs ceremony that she had to back out of a performance, tweeting, “I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV ... Next year we there baby.”

She tweeted a few days later, “I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID?”

Top nominees at the 2022 VMAs include rappers Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, who are each finalists for seven awards.

Latin music superstars Anitta and J Balvin and the pop rock band Panic! at the Disco are among the scheduled performers at the ceremony, which will air live on MTV and sister networks such as VH1, Comedy Central and BET beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

