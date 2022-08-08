ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Going to the 2022 Erie County Fair? Here is what you need to know

By Anthony Reyes
 2 days ago
The 182nd Erie County Fair will be held from August 10 to August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

If you plan on attending the Fair this year, below you'll find some helpful information on tickets, parking, hours and more.

Tickets

  • Adults (13 & over): $13.50 online/$15.00 at the gate (credit/debit card only)
  • Kids 12 & under: FREE

Free admission days

  • Opening Day - Wednesday, August 10, free admission with four or more canned food donations to benefit FeedMore WNY.
  • Firefighters Day - Friday, August 12, free admission for Firefighters and Auxiliary members with proper ID.
  • Veterans Day - Sunday, August 14, free admission for Veterans, Active Military and Auxiliary members with proper ID.

Parking

  • Free in lots owned by the Fairgrounds
  • Organizers say all lots have accessible parking, but the best lots to use for accessible parking are:
    Lot 4 off South Park
    Lot 5 off of Clark Street

Hours

  • Building Hours - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day
  • Midway Hours - noon to 11 p.m. each day
  • Gate Hours - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day

Midway

  • Weekday One Price Ride Day Wristband - valid Monday to Friday - available for purchase on the Midway or online for $30 each.
  • Strates Shows FUN Card - similar to a gift card, FUN Cards are reloadable and can be shared. They can be used any day and can be purchased at the Fair or online, $50 for 120 credits. You may also load credits in an amount onto the card at the ticket kiosks on the midway.
  • Organizers said rides are approximately 6-12 credits each.

Accessibility
You can find a complete accessibility guide on the fair's website here .

Erie County Fair FAQ
You can find a full FAQ section that could possibly answer other questions you may have here . If not, you can contact the fair by phone at 716-649-3900 or by email at frontdesk@ecfair.org.

For more information on food that will be available at the Fair, you can click here .

Comments / 9

Jim Lazaros
1d ago

Boycott the fair they won't let the veterans and 1st responders have their parade and again their total disregard for what makes this country great I don't want to longer go there or spend any money and see how that works for them

Reply
2
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

