Tuscaloosa, AL

Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama leads the way in first college football rankings ahead of 2022 season

By Barrett Sallee, Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
AL.com

Pair of Alabama targets deciding this week, another pair schedules September announcement

After holding the No. 1 team recruiting ranking for a few days, Alabama ceded the top spot back to Notre Dame on various sites. The ratings, of course, are subjective and it’s hard not to be pleased with the 18 commits and four five-star pledges Nick Saban and co. have already earned. As the calendar presses on toward the 2022 season, who should be on Crimson Tide fan’s radar in the 2023 prospect class?
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
AL.com

No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says

The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride

Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Jordan Renaud announces final two, sets commitment date

Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
CBS 42

Two-A-Days: Ramsay Rams

You might not find a more eager group to get the 2022 season started than the Ramsay Rams. After a 5-7 season in 2021 the Rams have a lot of talent coming back on both sides of the ball and are ready to make a move in the 5A. “That was a great thing that […]
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Parker High School Coach Inducted into Grambling State Hall of Fame

Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s GTB Kartel Is Up Next

Recently Alabama has become a state to find hard hitting hip hop artists. From Big Yavo to Yung Bleu, the state has definitely come up in the music industry. Meet GTB Kartel, a hip-hop group consisting of 2 brothers from Birmingham,Alabama. The duo comes predominately from the east side born...
