Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama leads the way in first college football rankings ahead of 2022 season

Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
Pair of Alabama targets deciding this week, another pair schedules September announcement
After holding the No. 1 team recruiting ranking for a few days, Alabama ceded the top spot back to Notre Dame on various sites. The ratings, of course, are subjective and it’s hard not to be pleased with the 18 commits and four five-star pledges Nick Saban and co. have already earned. As the calendar presses on toward the 2022 season, who should be on Crimson Tide fan’s radar in the 2023 prospect class?
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
Keon Keeley, 5-star DE and Alabama target, leaves wiggle room discussing Notre Dame pledge
The battle is heating up for Berkeley Prep (Florida) edge-rusher Keon Keeley, the nation's No. 3 overall prospect in the newly-released SI99. And for good reason. As a junior, Keeley compiled a stunning stat line - 93 total tackles, 34 tackles-for-loss and 20 sacks. A consensus five-star ...
Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule
The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says
The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride
Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
Healthy Nimari Burnett Could Be Alabama Basketball's X-Factor
After tearing his ACL before last season, Burnett looks ready to finally take the floor for Nate Oats.
The latest on Eli Ricks as Saban details challenge LSU transfer faced
In this era, a transfer arriving at Alabama has an inside track for a starting job. Henry To’o To’o and Jameson Williams are examples from the small group who arrived for the 2021 season. Another five came from Power 5 schools to Tuscaloosa for the 2022 campaign with...
Championship or bust? Paul Finebaum explains changing expectations at Alabama
Paul Finebaum made his regular Monday visit on WJOX with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic out of Birmingham, Alabama. He was posed an interesting question from McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback, about Alabama talking more about the national championship than players and coaches have in the past. “We used to...
Nick Saban brought to tears by Kick Six loss, former player reveals in new book
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered one of the most improbable losses in college football history back in the 2013 Iron Bowl. Everyone knows the moment — the 109-yard return of a missed field goal by Chris Davis to give Auburn the win, now dubbed the “Kick Six.”
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama Takes Significant Step In Bryant-Denny Stadium Concession Sales
When the 2022 college football season kicks off, Alabama fans could be in for a very special treat. According to a new report, Crimson Tide fans could finally be able to buy alcohol at games this fall. Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News reports that Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the stadium’s concessionaire, has applied for a liquor license.
4-Star DL Jordan Renaud announces final two, sets commitment date
Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
Two-A-Days: Ramsay Rams
You might not find a more eager group to get the 2022 season started than the Ramsay Rams. After a 5-7 season in 2021 the Rams have a lot of talent coming back on both sides of the ball and are ready to make a move in the 5A. “That was a great thing that […]
Meet the Parker High School Coach Inducted into Grambling State Hall of Fame
Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
Alabama’s GTB Kartel Is Up Next
Recently Alabama has become a state to find hard hitting hip hop artists. From Big Yavo to Yung Bleu, the state has definitely come up in the music industry. Meet GTB Kartel, a hip-hop group consisting of 2 brothers from Birmingham,Alabama. The duo comes predominately from the east side born...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
