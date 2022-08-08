Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general in an amicus brief opposing a Florida law that critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Florida's Parental Rights in Education law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity...
nbc25news.com
Michigan man charged with election fraud
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
nbc25news.com
'There was no real plan,' defense attorneys say in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Federal prosecutors said the two men on trial in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer connected with each other over their desire to kidnap government leaders and start a second American revolution. Adam Fox, a Grand Rapids man living in a vacuum...
nbc25news.com
Report: 9 Republicans, including AG pick, could face charges for election machines access
LANSING, Mich. — Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among nine Michigan Republicans who could potentially face criminal charges over allegedly illegally accessing voting equipment in a quest to prove false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a Detroit News report says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Unemployment Insurance Agency looks to improve troubled culture, director says
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan's newest Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) director is on tour around the state, visiting UIA locations as the agency tries to rebuild from a tumultuous period through the coronavirus pandemic. Visiting a Saginaw UIA branch on Tuesday, Julia Dale acknowledged she's now 10 months into a...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. Whitmer released the following statement:. “This evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance...
nbc25news.com
Nearly $200m awarded in third round of child care grants in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The third round of child care grants will be dispersed to licensed child care providers across Michigan. The Child Care Stabilization Grant program, will award nearly $200 million to licensed child care providers. The money is meant to help providers expand programs and help lower costs...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police searching for man shooting rounds into the air
COLDWATER, Mich. — Michigan State Police searching for a man who fired a shotgun into the air in Branch County Tuesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m., according to MSP Marshall Post. Troopers were called to a property on Central Road near Butcher Road in Coldwater, Michigan, for reports...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc25news.com
Consumers Energy wants to hear from you about the future of Michigan Dams
JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is collecting feedback about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help guide decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities. "We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire...
nbc25news.com
More Michigan families could be eligible for free or low-cost child care
LANSING, Mich - More families could now be eligible for free or low-cost child care in Michigan. According to a news release, Governor Whitmer announced the bipartisan expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan kids and their families over the past year. According to...
nbc25news.com
Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant
PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.
nbc25news.com
Michigan's rate of child immunizations falls, doctors urge families to stay updated
DAVISON, Mich.---Immunizations for children continue to fall over these past two years, according to the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP). According to MAFP, there has been a 6% decrease in toddler immunizations. Which leaves 32% of Michigan toddlers at risk of preventable diseases, such as, measles, polio and whooping cough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Lyme disease cases on the rise in the U.S, healthcare professionals say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lyme disease is the most common tickborne disease in the United States and cases are rising across the nation and in Michigan. Deer ticks carry the bacteria that causes Lyme. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and for some the first sign is a red, round bulls-eye...
nbc25news.com
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
nbc25news.com
Gaylord man arrested for throwing rock from moving vehicle, injuring girl
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Gaylord man has been arrested for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and injuring a young girl, according to Michigan State Police. Brandon Clifton, 31, has been arraigned for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count malicious destruction of...
nbc25news.com
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
Comments / 1