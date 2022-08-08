ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
nbc25news.com

Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general in an amicus brief opposing a Florida law that critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Florida's Parental Rights in Education law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity...
FLORIDA STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan man charged with election fraud

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Report: 9 Republicans, including AG pick, could face charges for election machines access

LANSING, Mich. — Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among nine Michigan Republicans who could potentially face criminal charges over allegedly illegally accessing voting equipment in a quest to prove false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a Detroit News report says.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Roscommon County, MI
City
Lansing, MI
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Richfield Township, MI
Roscommon County, MI
Government
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. Whitmer released the following statement:. “This evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Nearly $200m awarded in third round of child care grants in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The third round of child care grants will be dispersed to licensed child care providers across Michigan. The Child Care Stabilization Grant program, will award nearly $200 million to licensed child care providers. The money is meant to help providers expand programs and help lower costs...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daire Rendon
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Cotton
Person
Donald Trump
nbc25news.com

More Michigan families could be eligible for free or low-cost child care

LANSING, Mich - More families could now be eligible for free or low-cost child care in Michigan. According to a news release, Governor Whitmer announced the bipartisan expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan kids and their families over the past year. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Prosecutor#Election Local#Local Election#Western Michigan#Conflict Of Interest#Politics State#Election State#Michigan Ag#The Detroit News#Democratic#Republicans
nbc25news.com

Gaylord man arrested for throwing rock from moving vehicle, injuring girl

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Gaylord man has been arrested for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and injuring a young girl, according to Michigan State Police. Brandon Clifton, 31, has been arraigned for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count malicious destruction of...
GAYLORD, MI
nbc25news.com

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
nbc25news.com

Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy