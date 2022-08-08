Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
This Nonprofit Is Giving Out Prizes For Picnicking, Kite-Flying, And More In The Bay Area
Bay Day is coming up, and it could be the easiest (and most fun) $500 you’ll ever make! From September 2 through October 1, local nonprofit Save The Bay will run a series of challenges where participants can pledge to do fun outdoor activities throughout the Bay Area. Anyone who completes the challenges will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sports Basement gift certificate and other prizes – and registration is now open. The two challenges are as follows: Participants pledge to walk, run, bike, wheel, or paddle 30 miles anywhere along the San Francisco Bay Trail. The trail spans 350 miles through all 9 Bay Area counties, giving you a chance to see the best the Bay has to offer during an activity of your choosing. You can run a mile a day, knock out 10-mile bike rides on the weekends, or find another way to log your 30 miles. Complete 10 activities of your choice in this customizable and flexible challenge. You can venture out along the San Francisco Bay Trail or stick to your own neighborhood with activities including kite-flying, bird watching, bike rides, picnicking, audio tours, and more.
'Remember the butterflies?' The monarchs are on their way — let's plan a welcome feast
For decades, Natural Bridges State Beach has attracted monarch butterflies and crowds eager to glimpse their delicate beauty. Their numbers are now dwindling — down 99.9% since the 1980s — and the iconic orange and black insects are coming in smaller numbers to Santa Cruz. Longtime resident and writer Claudia Sternbach remembers trips with her in-laws, her Montessori class and the day the Loma Prieta earthquake solidified her love for the colorful, winged visitors. She also helps us think about what small acts we can do to help them survive.
This SF Shop Is Where Your Favorite Chef Got Their Favorite Knife
Bernal Cutlery, a knife shop in San Francisco’s Mission District, feels more like a community center than a traditional store. It’s where chefs and sous chefs might bump into their line cooks. A place where kitchen newbies and seasoned professionals can both find the perfect tool for their needs. Whether you work in a kitchen or just binged episodes of The Bear or Chefs Table, you’ll be right at home here. Saucing spoons, culinary tweezers, fermentation crocks, and handcrafted knives cover every surface. It’s a place that can confidently sell you a $600 carbon steel chef’s knife but can also...
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by Resident
East Bay resident Mike W set up a camera to monitor his backyard, including a tree swing. In reviewing footage from the night, Mike got more than he bargained for. Local kids weren't sneaking into his yard to use the swing. Instead, he found a family of raccoons had been coming into his yard for some late-night exercise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
padailypost.com
Criminal charges against Pets In Need workers dropped
A judge today (Aug. 9) decided three Pets In Need employees won’t have to face criminal charges for taking a van full of dogs to the Palo Alto Animal Shelter without water or air conditioning, resulting in the deaths of seven puppies. Instead, Shelter Manager Patty Santana and former...
Daily Californian
How Trader Joe’s saved my life
My body and I don’t always see eye to eye. This isn’t new to me; growing up, I often struggled with keeping up with my nutrient intake. It definitely didn’t help that I come from a family of strict vegetarians, further limiting my food options. Eating fruits and vegetables wasn’t enough, and I was always deficient in vitamins and minerals that are typically found in specific, nonvegetarian options.
SFist
Sunday Links: 2022 World Dog Surfing Championship Draws Hundreds to Linda Mar Beach for All the Canine Fun
Large crowds gathered at Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday morning for the World Dog Surfing Championship. Bipeds and quadrupeds took to the choppy waters off the aforenoted beach starting at 9 a.m. yesterday to ride waves... and, by proxy, produce feel-good content that's still flooding social media; a "yappy hour" event, pet adoptions (courtesy of a on-site dog rescue), and a canine costume contest rounded out the occasion. [Chronicle]
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
IN THIS ARTICLE
berkeleyside.org
‘Don’t let this be a failure’: The pressure to keep a Berkeley barbecue spot afloat
It’s been almost a year since Mary Everett, the owner of Berkeley barbecue destination Everett and Jones, died of COVID-19. Ask anyone who’s lost a parent, though, and they’ll tell you that first year after the loss passes in a whirlwind, a combination of grief and self-reflection.
Annual ‘March of the Penguins’ takes place at SF Zoo
Five penguin chicks took a "March of the Penguins" to celebrate graduation on Saturday, according to a press release from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
UCSF doctor explains how 'hybrid COVID immunity' could benefit start of new school year
"We're probably descending into a relatively good start of the school year because the curve is coming down in the Bay Area right now," Dr. Chin-Hong said.
NBC Bay Area
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe Closes Abruptly After 2 Decades
A two-decade-old, well-known comfort-food cafe in Emeryville closed Monday, according to the cafe's Facebook page. Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe at 4081 Hollis St. closed with a note saying it's time to "pass the torch." In 2002, Rudy's took over the spot where Eugene's Ranch House was located for 40 years....
You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too
SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Hot tub maker opens Berkeley store; used T-shirts printed with fresh designs to cut waste
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Fourth Street. Pass the chardonnay! High-end hot tub business returns to where it all started —...
48hills.org
The real-deal Outside Lands was late, up close, and full of personal connections
At Rickshaw Stop on Sunday night, Maryam Qudus—a first-generation Afghan American kid of working class immigrant parents and head of local project Spacemoth—paused her set, crammed to the nanosecond with screeching audio tape loops, sound reverb, and hellfire cosmic lo-fi bedlam, to express gratitude. “Hello, lovely people of...
KTVU FOX 2
Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
Chantal Guillon shuttering its last San Francisco store to focus on Palo Alto location
The business will continue running its Palo Alto storefront.
Comments / 0