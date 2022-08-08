ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Secret SF

This Nonprofit Is Giving Out Prizes For Picnicking, Kite-Flying, And More In The Bay Area

Bay Day is coming up, and it could be the easiest (and most fun) $500 you’ll ever make! From September 2 through October 1, local nonprofit Save The Bay will run a series of challenges where participants can pledge to do fun outdoor activities throughout the Bay Area. Anyone who completes the challenges will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sports Basement gift certificate and other prizes – and registration is now open. The two challenges are as follows:  Participants pledge to walk, run, bike, wheel, or paddle 30 miles anywhere along the San Francisco Bay Trail. The trail spans 350 miles through all 9 Bay Area counties, giving you a chance to see the best the Bay has to offer during an activity of your choosing. You can run a mile a day, knock out 10-mile bike rides on the weekends, or find another way to log your 30 miles. Complete 10 activities of your choice in this customizable and flexible challenge. You can venture out along the San Francisco Bay Trail or stick to your own neighborhood with activities including kite-flying, bird watching, bike rides, picnicking, audio tours, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'Remember the butterflies?' The monarchs are on their way — let's plan a welcome feast

For decades, Natural Bridges State Beach has attracted monarch butterflies and crowds eager to glimpse their delicate beauty. Their numbers are now dwindling — down 99.9% since the 1980s — and the iconic orange and black insects are coming in smaller numbers to Santa Cruz. Longtime resident and writer Claudia Sternbach remembers trips with her in-laws, her Montessori class and the day the Loma Prieta earthquake solidified her love for the colorful, winged visitors. She also helps us think about what small acts we can do to help them survive.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Secret SF

This SF Shop Is Where Your Favorite Chef Got Their Favorite Knife

Bernal Cutlery, a knife shop in San Francisco’s Mission District, feels more like a community center than a traditional store. It’s where chefs and sous chefs might bump into their line cooks. A place where kitchen newbies and seasoned professionals can both find the perfect tool for their needs. Whether you work in a kitchen or just binged episodes of The Bear or Chefs Table, you’ll be right at home here. Saucing spoons, culinary tweezers, fermentation crocks, and handcrafted knives cover every surface. It’s a place that can confidently sell you a $600 carbon steel chef’s knife but can also...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thomas Smith

Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by Resident

East Bay resident Mike W set up a camera to monitor his backyard, including a tree swing. In reviewing footage from the night, Mike got more than he bargained for. Local kids weren't sneaking into his yard to use the swing. Instead, he found a family of raccoons had been coming into his yard for some late-night exercise.
padailypost.com

Criminal charges against Pets In Need workers dropped

A judge today (Aug. 9) decided three Pets In Need employees won’t have to face criminal charges for taking a van full of dogs to the Palo Alto Animal Shelter without water or air conditioning, resulting in the deaths of seven puppies. Instead, Shelter Manager Patty Santana and former...
PALO ALTO, CA
Daily Californian

How Trader Joe’s saved my life

My body and I don’t always see eye to eye. This isn’t new to me; growing up, I often struggled with keeping up with my nutrient intake. It definitely didn’t help that I come from a family of strict vegetarians, further limiting my food options. Eating fruits and vegetables wasn’t enough, and I was always deficient in vitamins and minerals that are typically found in specific, nonvegetarian options.
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: 2022 World Dog Surfing Championship Draws Hundreds to Linda Mar Beach for All the Canine Fun

Large crowds gathered at Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday morning for the World Dog Surfing Championship. Bipeds and quadrupeds took to the choppy waters off the aforenoted beach starting at 9 a.m. yesterday to ride waves... and, by proxy, produce feel-good content that's still flooding social media; a "yappy hour" event, pet adoptions (courtesy of a on-site dog rescue), and a canine costume contest rounded out the occasion. [Chronicle]
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe Closes Abruptly After 2 Decades

A two-decade-old, well-known comfort-food cafe in Emeryville closed Monday, according to the cafe's Facebook page. Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe at 4081 Hollis St. closed with a note saying it's time to "pass the torch." In 2002, Rudy's took over the spot where Eugene's Ranch House was located for 40 years....
EMERYVILLE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too

SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
HEALTH

