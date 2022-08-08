Read full article on original website
wdac.com
Chamber Celebrates Reforms For PA Businesses
LANCASTER – The PA Chamber of Business & Industry welcomed members of the Lancaster state legislative delegation, the Wolf Administration, and state and local business leaders for a business roundtable at the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce that focused on how the recently enacted state tax reform package to improve PA’s competitiveness. The reform included a reduction to the state’s Corporate Net Income Tax rate from 9.99% to 4.99%. PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler said, “It is more important than ever to make sure our job creators have an environment to thrive and push back on the impacts of inflation.” Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument said, “Improving our tax structure and business climate in PA will have a ripple effect across every community and job sector by creating more high-paying jobs, enabling working class Pennsylvanians to experience earned success and upward mobility, and allowing our Commonwealth to compete nationally and globally for economic opportunity.” The reform package also includes relief for businesses by allowing the opportunity to defer personal income tax liabilities through “like-kind” exchanges” of certain property. An additional component aligns the state’s Tax Code with federal tax law by allowing small businesses to deduct qualifying equipment purchases from personal income tax liabilities, just as federal tax law provides for under Section 179. The change makes it easier for employers to buy equipment and invest, which in turn promotes job growth.
PA SRCC: Pennsylvanians Can’t Afford Tax Increases During High Inflation
HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee (PA SRCC) released the following statements on recent footage of Democrat State Senator Lindsey Williams dodging simple questions about President Joe Biden’s tax hikes:. “Senator Williams is standing in lockstep with President Biden and the Democrat Party’s failed agenda,”...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s New, Lower Corporate Tax Rate Will Attract Businesses, Good Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
WGAL
Lancaster increases city's water rate
LANCASTER, Pa. — The price for water is going up in the city of Lancaster. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to pass an amendment to the city's water ordinance that includes a 13.7% rate increase. For an average customer, that means an increase from $84 a...
wdac.com
No Wait List At PA OVR
HARRISBURG – Lawmakers in Harrisburg applauded the PA Department of Labor’s announcement that significantly and non-significantly disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation services will no longer be on a wait list for assistance. Specifically, the Department’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation is lifting what is called OOS or order of selection. When funds are limited, OOS is invoked, and services are available based on levels of severity of the disability. For the last 28 years, only those individuals labeled as having a “most significant disability” were receiving services, while those labeled having a “significant” or “non-significant” disability were placed on a wait list. Since 2016, nearly 370,000 individuals have received services from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Some of the services include counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic and medical restoration services, employment training, along with placement and career support services.
‘Almost a suburb’: Hershey’s West End development of homes, businesses underway
Driving east along Route 322 toward Hershey, it’s hard to miss a wide swath of rolling farmland where bulldozers are at work creating a new mixed-use development. Hershey West End, the largest development in recent memory in Derry Township, is poised over the next decade to bring more growth to the central Pennsylvania tourist town.
abc27.com
Walmart opens consolidation center in Lebanon; creates 1,000 new jobs
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Walmart has opened a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon. The new 400,000 square-foot facility is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road and will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need.
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
Independence Island and Bailey's Island are on the market: here's a brief history
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A pair of islands on the Susquehanna River have been put up for sale, according to TheBurg, Greater Harrisburg's community magazine. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island have hit the market for the first time in over a century, thanks to owners Robert and John Ensminger, whose family has had roots in Central Pa. since 1733.
Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war
LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week. Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.
WGAL
PennDOT says York County job fair was a success
YORK, Pa. — PennDOT has been struggling to hire enough workers for the upcoming winter. But thanks to what officials are calling a successful job fair, some of those vacant positions in York County are about to be filled. PennDOT said more than 30 people showed up to Monday's...
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City
Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
lebtown.com
Section of Route 322 dedicated to memory of late Commissioner Bill Ames
A stretch of U.S. Route 322 from County Line Lane to State Route 117 in Campbelltown is now the Commissioner William E. Ames Memorial Highway, honoring the Lebanon County commissioner who died on Dec. 28, 2021 from complications related to COVID-19. Ames, a Republican, was first elected commissioner in 2011...
wdac.com
Legislation Proposed On PA Hospital Acquisitions
HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed by some Chester County lawmakers to require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased in PA. A press conference was held at the former Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville which was one of two Chester County hospitals closed by Tower Health after a proposed sale was called off. The proposal would require the Department of Health to review applications, hold public hearings, and prepare impact statements on the effect of the buying and selling of health care services that the hospital or hospital system is providing. It would also require price transparency so that patients have full access to the costs of items and services provided. The Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals had provided quality community-based health care, emergency services, and behavioral health care along with good paying jobs. The two Chester County hospitals saw over 34,000 patients in their emergency rooms in 2020. The closures have also increased ambulance dispatch times, further lengthening 911 response times across the region. The legislation was introduced as House Bill 2704 in the PA House with a Senate version being drafted.
Cumberland County log home with ‘car-lovers’ garage for $2 million: Cool Spaces
This custom-built log home was a labor of love for the couple who built it. The connection they had to the home is etched on one of the exterior logs - a cornerstone of sorts - tucked around the back side of home by the garage. It reads, “Built by James & Nancy Gutshall ‘1989′.”
Lancaster County Corn is Finally in Season - Where to Buy It [Summer 2022]
Fresh, local corn on the cob is one of my highlights during Lancaster County summers. Farmers markets are finally selling their own fresh corn, straight from the fields. Here are five farmers markets throughout the county offering local corn this season:
lebtown.com
It’s your chance to live like an industrial tycoon at Annville’s Millard Mansion
When it was built, it was said to be one of the most elaborate and expensive homes ever constructed in the entire Lebanon Valley. The stately Millard Mansion sits at the entrance to the Pennsy Supply quarry in Annville, from whence lime has been mined in prodigious quantities since the late 1880s. The quarry was taken over by Jacob Millard at the turn of the century and remained in control by the scions of that early Lebanon industrial family which still gives its name to Millardsville in the eastern part of the county.
abc27.com
Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
lebtown.com
Spirit Halloween seasonal store to be located in Promenade at East Lebanon
Spirit Halloween will return this fall to 821 Bowman St. A company spokesperson said that no exact opening date has been decided yet, but several jobs are already posted to staff the location, ranging from store manager to sales associate. Jobs can be found by creating a profile at this careers portal website.
