ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

A connoisseur explains the allure of the Big Green Egg

By Special to the Times
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpOE1_0h9B8JZJ00
Big Green Egg cookers, created by Ed Fisher in the early 1970s, are now sold in more than 3,000 stores in the United States and in 50 other countries. [ www.biggreenegg.com ]

While the heat and humidity soar across the Tampa Bay area, there’s no better time to fire up your backyard smoker or cooker to wow your friends and family.

I have been an avid griller since I bought a cheap gas grill when I was 20. As a then-father of three, I wanted a way to cook hot dogs and burgers for my sons. Twenty-five years later, my life changed when I purchased an XL Big Green Egg in 2014. I’ve moved the 219-pound smoker across the country multiple times when I switched jobs and moved. I refuse to let any mover touch Precious — the name of my Egg.

Eggheads, as Egg owners call themselves, build outdoor kitchens and patios around their cookers. The Eggs are like the centerpiece of Grandma’s fine china on a Thanksgiving table.

When you light an Egg and the temperatures rise, the scent of meat or vegetables searing over lump charcoal permeates the neighborhood. You will never have a hard time getting relatives or friends to come for a cookout.

I often cook tri-tip, porchetta and picanha. Picanha is a cut of beef that comes from an area on the rump of the cow above a fat cap. It’s delicious and was made popular in Brazilian steakhouses. Many times, I have made paella on my Egg. It’s delicious. My favorite dessert to make on an Egg is blackberry cobbler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkzN0_0h9B8JZJ00
Spare ribs are among the many things that can be cooked on Big Green Eggs, which were created by Ed Fisher in the early1970s and are now sold in thousands of stores in the United States as well as in 50 other countries. [ www.biggreenegg.com ]

Big Green Eggs are more expensive than gas grills and other charcoal smokers at big-box retailers. Depending on the seller, prices range from about $400 for a Mini Egg to more than $4,000 for an XXL model. (One benefit Eggheads love is the lifetime warranty.)

The kamado-style cookers are shaped like, well, an egg and have a heavy ceramic lid. The cookers use lump charcoal, not briquettes, and can smoke and grill any kind of meat. They can even bake pizzas, pies and cookies.

Unlike steel smokers, Eggs can hold temperatures for more than 18 hours without adding more coals or pellets. (Is it really grilling or smoking if you plug your cooker into electricity?) The heat in Eggs can reach more than 600 degrees to sear steaks like at high-end restaurants.

While I learned to smoke pork shoulders, briskets and other meats on other types of smokers, the methods did not transfer to the Big Green Egg. Lighter fluid is one thing you never want to use on a Big Green Egg. The liquid will permeate the ceramic cooker and the foul taste will permeate your food.

Another big difference is that I cannot simply open the lid of an Egg when I want to check the temperature of a meat. The Egg must be burped — raising the lid in stages — to prevent flames from shooting at your face or arms. I’ve singed the hair on my forearms more times that I want to remember.

The best deals are found at Egg events held around the country, including many excellent ones in Florida. (An Eggfest is scheduled for Oct. 2 in Tampa; check flgulfcoasteggfest.com for details.) The bigger events often have more than 100 Eggs throwing smoke for hundreds of attendees.

Eggfests allow cooks to show off their grilling, smoking or baking skills. The camaraderie revolves around the love of smoking and grilling meats.

The key to saving money is to buy the Egg before the event. The sellers, often grilling stores, offer a deep discount on Egg packages and accessories. The cooks use the Egg for the event and the people who buy the Eggs take the cookers home at the end of the day. You can save hundreds of dollars.

If you’re lucky, bargains can also be found at some retailers. My son and I once wandered into a store that had marked down all grills and cookers because it no longer wanted to sell them. In one corner sat two XXL Eggs. My heart raced when I spotted the massive cookers, each weighing 375 pounds. They can cook 40 burgers, 16 whole chickens or about 20 steaks on a 29-inch cooking surface.

I stood guard over them, thinking of multiple reasons why I needed to walk away — but I couldn’t. The retailer had reduced the price from $4,000 to $1,400. I called my wife a few times. She told me to quit wasting time and buy it. I waffled, though.

After 20 minutes, my son barked, “Will you make your mind up already? I’m buying the other one.”

Our XXL smokers were delivered days later. We’re egging.

Recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbF2l_0h9B8JZJ00
BBQ Budda Game Day Wings are among the many things that can be made on Big Green Eggs. [ BBQ Buddha ]

BBQ Buddha Game Day Wings

1 pound chicken wings

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons Big Green Egg Sweet and Smoky Seasoning

1 cup Big Green Egg Vidalia Onion Sriracha Barbecue Sauce

Set the Egg for indirect cooking with the convEGGtor at 350 degrees F/177 degrees C with applewood chunks. Drizzle wings with vegetable oil. Add Big Green Egg Sweet and Smoky Seasoning to the wings and toss to cover.

Add the seasoned wings to the Egg. Cook for 30 minutes and flip to the other side. Cook another 20 minutes and remove from the Egg.

Increase the temperature of the Egg to 400 degrees F/204 degrees C. Coat the wings with the Big Green Egg Vidalia Onion Sriracha Barbecue Sauce. Place the wings back on the Egg and cook for 5 minutes or until the sauce has caramelized. Remove the wings from the Egg and let rest for 5 minutes.

Optional: Garnish with cilantro, chopped green onions, toasted sesame seeds or fresh lime.

Comments / 3

Linda AF
2d ago

I worked for a major van line when I first heard about the egg and had to be specially crated for moving. The ones that were original are Japanese and sooo expensive. Now there are copy cats but still high priced. Heard it was worth it for a true barbecue experience.

Reply
2
Related
L. Cane

Where to see a Colorful, Nearly-Threatened Painted Bunting in Florida

It's easy to see why painted buntings are among the most popular birds for bird watchers. They're arguably beautifully colored, and their shrinking numbers mean that, in some places, they are increasingly rare. But sometimes, you can see and enjoy them in Florida. They have a sweet song and are a member of the cardinalidae or cardinal family. In some cases, you can even attract them to backyard feeders.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allure#The Eggs#Connoisseur#Food Drink#The Big Green Egg#Brazilian
click orlando

Study: This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

Griffin The Big Goofy Shepherd Mix Puppy Is Ready To Be Adopted

Griffin is out Mutt Monday dog this week. Griffin the big goofy shepherd mix puppy is ready to be adopted. The griffin is known as the king of all creatures, and this boy will surely grow into his name. But right now, Griffin is a big, goofy puppy. He loves to play in the water and will always be ready for a game of fetch. You must own your home to adopt this nine month old Shepherd mix.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years

Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?

The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
cltampa.com

The 20 best Tampa Bay bars and restaurants for ‘golden hour’ cocktails

Golden hour, that magical time right before sunset that makes even a half-eaten grouper sandwich look ethereal. A beachfront, a cocktail, your new Tinder profile picture—it all just looks better when showered in golden sunshine. Whether you're trying to upgrade your Instagram, flex on an ex, or enjoy a...
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour It

Historic American Buildings Survey J. Erwin Page Photographer, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons. Since St. Augustine was settled in the 1500s, the city is home to many old buildings. But one of the oldest, and arguably among the most interesting, is the oldest wooden schoolhouse. Here is an overview of the interesting history of the building and information about how you can tour it today.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy