wdac.com
Missing Juvenile Is Located
DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing Dauphin County juvenile has been located. Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of Monday, August 8 and had not returned home. The good news is that he has been found.
wdac.com
Missing Juvenile Sought In Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing Dauphin County juvenile is being sought by authorities. Police say Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of August 8 and has not returned. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes on a black bicycle, but he may have changed his clothing. Natal may be in the area of the Harrisburg Mall. Any active sightings should be called immediately to 911. Non active tips can be submitted to Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.
wdac.com
York County Crash Victim Identified
YORK COUNTY –A York County man was identified as the victim of a single vehicle crash on Sunday in East Manchester Township. The York County Coroner’s office says 22-year-old Kyle Denny of Manchester died from his injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. His death was ruled as accidental. Two others in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
wdac.com
Two Fatal York County Crashes
YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
wdac.com
Fatal Accident In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
wdac.com
No Wait List At PA OVR
HARRISBURG – Lawmakers in Harrisburg applauded the PA Department of Labor’s announcement that significantly and non-significantly disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation services will no longer be on a wait list for assistance. Specifically, the Department’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation is lifting what is called OOS or order of selection. When funds are limited, OOS is invoked, and services are available based on levels of severity of the disability. For the last 28 years, only those individuals labeled as having a “most significant disability” were receiving services, while those labeled having a “significant” or “non-significant” disability were placed on a wait list. Since 2016, nearly 370,000 individuals have received services from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Some of the services include counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic and medical restoration services, employment training, along with placement and career support services.
wdac.com
Legislation Proposed On PA Hospital Acquisitions
HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed by some Chester County lawmakers to require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased in PA. A press conference was held at the former Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville which was one of two Chester County hospitals closed by Tower Health after a proposed sale was called off. The proposal would require the Department of Health to review applications, hold public hearings, and prepare impact statements on the effect of the buying and selling of health care services that the hospital or hospital system is providing. It would also require price transparency so that patients have full access to the costs of items and services provided. The Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals had provided quality community-based health care, emergency services, and behavioral health care along with good paying jobs. The two Chester County hospitals saw over 34,000 patients in their emergency rooms in 2020. The closures have also increased ambulance dispatch times, further lengthening 911 response times across the region. The legislation was introduced as House Bill 2704 in the PA House with a Senate version being drafted.
wdac.com
Heat Advisory For Tuesday
LANCASTER – Our region is again under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. today. Heat index values between 100 and 104 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk of heat related illnesses to occur, particularly among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Drink plenty of fluids, remain out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned areas. Check up on relatives and neighbors and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. If you work or spend time outside, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, stay well hydrated, and take frequent breaks. Make sure you know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
wdac.com
Preparing For An Upcoming Tour In York
YORK – Preparations are under way for the 2022 “God Loves You Tour” with Franklin Graham. The tour will be coming to York on Sunday, September 25 at 4 p.m. at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Avenue in the White Rose City. The tour will give an opportunity for people to hear about the love and salvation offered through Jesus and encourage believers in their daily walk with the Lord. The free event will feature music by a guest artist along with a Biblical message from Franklin Graham. A Night of Worship & Prayer is planned for Tuesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Genesis Church, 1405 Seven Valleys Road in York. It will be a time to pray for the upcoming tour and the city of York. Persons can volunteer to be a prayer team member at the tour. Volunteers need to attend at least one Christian Life and Witness Course, a three hour free training to help share God’s love with others and deepen your own faith in Christ. The course will held Thursday, August 11 from 6-9 p.m. at Church of the Open Door – East York Campus at 407 E. Market Street. Another will be held Saturday, August 20 from 9 a.m. till noon at the Church of the Open Door – West York Campus at 8 Carlisle Court. More details can be found at godlovesyoutour.com.
wdac.com
Chamber Celebrates Reforms For PA Businesses
LANCASTER – The PA Chamber of Business & Industry welcomed members of the Lancaster state legislative delegation, the Wolf Administration, and state and local business leaders for a business roundtable at the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce that focused on how the recently enacted state tax reform package to improve PA’s competitiveness. The reform included a reduction to the state’s Corporate Net Income Tax rate from 9.99% to 4.99%. PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler said, “It is more important than ever to make sure our job creators have an environment to thrive and push back on the impacts of inflation.” Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument said, “Improving our tax structure and business climate in PA will have a ripple effect across every community and job sector by creating more high-paying jobs, enabling working class Pennsylvanians to experience earned success and upward mobility, and allowing our Commonwealth to compete nationally and globally for economic opportunity.” The reform package also includes relief for businesses by allowing the opportunity to defer personal income tax liabilities through “like-kind” exchanges” of certain property. An additional component aligns the state’s Tax Code with federal tax law by allowing small businesses to deduct qualifying equipment purchases from personal income tax liabilities, just as federal tax law provides for under Section 179. The change makes it easier for employers to buy equipment and invest, which in turn promotes job growth.
