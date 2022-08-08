ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

wdac.com

Missing Juvenile Is Located

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing Dauphin County juvenile has been located. Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of Monday, August 8 and had not returned home. The good news is that he has been found.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Homicide in Shooting Investigation

— The Reading Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted for Homicide charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Church St. The victim has been identified as Quadell Spradley. The...
READING, PA
abc27 News

Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
LITITZ, PA
wdac.com

Missing Juvenile Sought In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing Dauphin County juvenile is being sought by authorities. Police say Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of August 8 and has not returned. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes on a black bicycle, but he may have changed his clothing. Natal may be in the area of the Harrisburg Mall. Any active sightings should be called immediately to 911. Non active tips can be submitted to Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
MyChesCo

Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg resident pepper-sprayed during home invasion

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

PA man charged with stealing from elderly family member in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged in Cumberland County with allegedly stealing money from a care-dependent family member. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, felony charges were filed against David Bilbay for allegedly using his role as the caretaker of an elderly family member to steal approximately $88,000.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

17-year-old dies after woodchipping incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A teenager died after a woodchipping incident in Lehigh County on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, died at the hospital from multiple traumatic injuries after he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper. The manner of death has been ruled...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

