Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa Frost
Related
wdac.com
Missing Juvenile Is Located
DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing Dauphin County juvenile has been located. Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of Monday, August 8 and had not returned home. The good news is that he has been found.
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Homicide in Shooting Investigation
— The Reading Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted for Homicide charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Church St. The victim has been identified as Quadell Spradley. The...
Harrisburg man sentenced for trying to purchase guns for others
A Harrisburg man has been sentenced after making false statements when purchasing firearms, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
wdac.com
Missing Juvenile Sought In Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing Dauphin County juvenile is being sought by authorities. Police say Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of August 8 and has not returned. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes on a black bicycle, but he may have changed his clothing. Natal may be in the area of the Harrisburg Mall. Any active sightings should be called immediately to 911. Non active tips can be submitted to Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner
A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Release Photos in Fraud Investigation: Kennett Square Residents Asked to Help
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in released photos. The department has released these images as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, and they are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects.
17-year-old dies after being ‘partially pulled’ into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say
The teenager died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” the coroner said.
Police searching for man accused of exposing himself at Lancaster County garden shop
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking to identify a man accused of exposing himself in the parking lot of a garden shop in Lancaster County. The incident allegedly occurred at Esbenshade's Garden Center located at East 28th Division Highway in Elizabeth Township on July 22 around 6:40 p.m.
Security Guard Killed, Colleague Wounded In Berks County Shooting: PD
A security guard was killed and his colleague was wounded when shots rang out while they were on the lookout for catalytic converter thieves late Saturday, Aug. 6 in Berks County, authorities said. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
Swatara Police Searching For Dirt Bike Rider
HARRISBURG, PA- The Swatara Township Police is asking for the public’s help in the identification...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run crashes
Deer Struck – A vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Lebanon man struck a deer at 9:33 a.m. July 30 on SR 322, just west of Boyd Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene. East Hanover Township. Vehicle Accident – At 1:35 p.m. July 31,...
abc27.com
Harrisburg resident pepper-sprayed during home invasion
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.
abc27.com
PA man charged with stealing from elderly family member in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged in Cumberland County with allegedly stealing money from a care-dependent family member. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, felony charges were filed against David Bilbay for allegedly using his role as the caretaker of an elderly family member to steal approximately $88,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
17-year-old dies after woodchipping incident in North Whitehall
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A teenager died after a woodchipping incident in Lehigh County on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, died at the hospital from multiple traumatic injuries after he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper. The manner of death has been ruled...
Carpooling Goes Wrong, Jeep Dives Into Pennsylvania Pool (Photos)
Perhaps the car was overheating and need to cool off, or the driver misunderstood how carpooling works, but no matter the reason it's clear that diving and driving should not mix. A red Jeep with its headlights still on was pulled from a Dauphin County swimming pool on Sunday, August...
28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Assault in Columbia
COLUMBIA, PA- The Columbia Borough Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Nathan Warner for committing simple...
Comments / 0