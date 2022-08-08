DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing Dauphin County juvenile is being sought by authorities. Police say Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of August 8 and has not returned. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes on a black bicycle, but he may have changed his clothing. Natal may be in the area of the Harrisburg Mall. Any active sightings should be called immediately to 911. Non active tips can be submitted to Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO