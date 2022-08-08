Read full article on original website
Related
San Jose council may rethink tiny house site over concerns it would affect public park
Plans to build a tiny home village on Noble Avenue in San Jose for unhoused residents may be reconsidered after a city councilmember voiced his opposition to fellow policymakers. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen submitted a memo to the city’s Rules and Open Government committee, asking staff members to immediately...
Portion of Sonoma County trail reopens after homeless camps cleared, residents relocated
Sonoma County has reopened a section of the Joe Rodota Trail that runs from Sebastopol to Santa Rosa after closing it due to public safety concerns raised by homeless encampments there. The county last week installed fencing in the former site of two encampments and said it has relocated people...
Backpacks to the future: Volunteers hand out school supplies to nearly 3,500 in San Mateo
Nearly 3,500 backpacks were distributed in San Mateo over the weekend to local students from preschool to college. The backpack distribution, held Saturday at the San Mateo County Event Center, was presented by Samaritan House, an organization dedicated to fighting poverty in San Mateo County. Area residents have been reaching...
University of California faces calls to reduce barriers to admission for transfer students
TO FIX WHAT critics say is a confusing and discouraging system, the University of California is under pressure to create a new admissions guarantee program for community college transfer students. Currently, six of UC’s nine undergraduate campuses have transfer admission guarantee programs, which smooth the path from a community college...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose State to start offering online degree programs in five undergrad majors next year
Starting next year, San Jose State University will offer students the ability to earn online degrees in five undergraduate majors. The online program targets adult learners, especially those juggling a career while trying to finish a college degree. “Access to SJSU Online will give busy professionals, parents, veterans, and community...
Air district using loan program to fund light towers, solar-powered surveillance stations
A smart solar generator provider has received a multi-million dollar loan guarantee from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to offer clean surveillance stations and mobile light towers. Traditionally used in construction sites and other places that do not have access to electricity, King Solarman’s products provide solar-powered, off-grid...
Women’s reproductive health professionals fight for more abortion training in California
ZOE CARRASCO “FELL in love” with reproductive health care while working at a community clinic in East Oakland. She was in her late 20s at the time. Today at 36 years old, Carrasco is a graduate of the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing. As a self-described Latina, Carrasco wants to provide comprehensive reproductive care to her Spanish-speaking community, including abortions.
Partnership working to preserve estuaries in the Bay Area to receive $4.5M federal grant
A program working to protect water quality in the San Francisco Bay will receive up to $4.5 million over five years to fund a variety of local water projects, federal officials announced this week. The funds will come from a total of $132 million targeted to water projects nationwide from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Berkeley’s Heyday Books is thriving in the wake of COVID as it approaches 50th anniversary
Nestled on Berkeley’s San Pablo Avenue is an iconic fixture in its own right — an independent, nonprofit publisher that has withstood the general test of time and the specific circumstances of publishing industry challenges and COVID-19. That fixture is Heyday Books, founded in 1974 and still going strong in 2022.
Appeals court issues temporary injunction against further demolition at People’s Park
A state appeals court has prohibited the University of California at Berkeley, at least temporarily, from doing more work to build housing at People’s Park. Workers moved into the park early Wednesday to start work on a $312 million housing project and by late morning had cut down trees. Protesters halted the work while law enforcement arrested seven people in the process, according to the university. The melee injured two law enforcement officers, UC officials said.
You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too
SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
Bay Area sets the pace as water customers throughout California cut use by 7.6% in June
The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to the State Water Resources Control Board.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hicklebee’s bookstore in San Jose up for sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
College of Alameda offers $500 to qualifying students who register for the fall semester
In efforts to mitigate the economic challenges to higher education, the College of Alameda is offering $500 to qualified students who enroll in their fall 2022 semester, the college announced. To qualify, students must be enrolled in three or more units for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 22, and...
UC Berkeley halts People’s Park construction after protesters create worker safety hazard
Construction was halted almost as soon as it began on housing at historic People’s Park after University of California at Berkeley decided to pause work Wednesday following a protest the university said threatened the safety of workers. Following a judge’s decision Friday that became final this week, UC Berkeley...
Report on Bay Area’s racial-economic divide finds some Black residents living in persistent poverty
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the...
Former Amy’s Kitchen employees protest mistreatment at San Jose plant
Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
Combating veteran suicides with peers, therapy, housing — and a little horse sense
IN JUNE 2021, a veteran named Chuck finally emerged from a five-and-a-half-month hospitalization for a work injury and subsequent infection that almost cost him his life. He could have ended up back on the streets, but instead he sought temporary housing from Swords to Plowshares, a San Francisco nonprofit for homeless veterans. While hospitalized, Chuck had lost 50 pounds and had to relearn how to walk, but his battle to stay alive gave him a fresh perspective. “I didn’t want to die anymore,” he said simply.
Sequoia Hospital health care workers reach agreement on new contract, ending walkout
A strike by workers at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City has ended after 11 days when union members approved a new four-year contract with management. With 64 percent voting yes, union members on July 29 approved a tentative agreement reached the day before with hospital owner Dignity Health, according to a news release from the union, Council 57 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Judge’s decision gives UC Berkeley go-ahead for People’s Park construction; appeal likely
An Alameda County judge has ruled that the University of California at Berkeley can build housing on People’s Park, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Judge Frank Roesch on Friday denied the petitions by three groups including two citizen groups following three and a half...
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0