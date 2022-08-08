ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
LocalNewsMatters.org

Air district using loan program to fund light towers, solar-powered surveillance stations

A smart solar generator provider has received a multi-million dollar loan guarantee from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to offer clean surveillance stations and mobile light towers. Traditionally used in construction sites and other places that do not have access to electricity, King Solarman’s products provide solar-powered, off-grid...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LocalNewsMatters.org

Women’s reproductive health professionals fight for more abortion training in California

ZOE CARRASCO “FELL in love” with reproductive health care while working at a community clinic in East Oakland. She was in her late 20s at the time. Today at 36 years old, Carrasco is a graduate of the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing. As a self-described Latina, Carrasco wants to provide comprehensive reproductive care to her Spanish-speaking community, including abortions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Mental Health#Mental Illness
LocalNewsMatters.org

Appeals court issues temporary injunction against further demolition at People’s Park

A state appeals court has prohibited the University of California at Berkeley, at least temporarily, from doing more work to build housing at People’s Park. Workers moved into the park early Wednesday to start work on a $312 million housing project and by late morning had cut down trees. Protesters halted the work while law enforcement arrested seven people in the process, according to the university. The melee injured two law enforcement officers, UC officials said.
BERKELEY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too

SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Bay Area sets the pace as water customers throughout California cut use by 7.6% in June

The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to the State Water Resources Control Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
LocalNewsMatters.org

Hicklebee’s bookstore in San Jose up for sale

After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Former Amy’s Kitchen employees protest mistreatment at San Jose plant

Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Combating veteran suicides with peers, therapy, housing — and a little horse sense

IN JUNE 2021, a veteran named Chuck finally emerged from a five-and-a-half-month hospitalization for a work injury and subsequent infection that almost cost him his life. He could have ended up back on the streets, but instead he sought temporary housing from Swords to Plowshares, a San Francisco nonprofit for homeless veterans. While hospitalized, Chuck had lost 50 pounds and had to relearn how to walk, but his battle to stay alive gave him a fresh perspective. “I didn’t want to die anymore,” he said simply.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Sequoia Hospital health care workers reach agreement on new contract, ending walkout

A strike by workers at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City has ended after 11 days when union members approved a new four-year contract with management. With 64 percent voting yes, union members on July 29 approved a tentative agreement reached the day before with hospital owner Dignity Health, according to a news release from the union, Council 57 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy