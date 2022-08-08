Read full article on original website
2d ago
All sounds good. BUT it is missing the requirement that NO FOR-PROFITS are permitted any ownership of hospitals/health systems/etc. in Penna. The citizens/voters/residents/people of PENNA. deserve health care/hospitals/etc from NON-PROFIT owners who will value people and communities MORE than $$$.
Sen. Comitta Introduces Hospital Closure Reform in Light of Closing Two Chesco Hospitals This Year
In order to empower greater community input and increase public transparency, state Senator Carolyn Comitta is introducing legislation to reform the process around hospital closures. . “A sudden, profit-driven decision to close an emergency facility can have a destabilizing effect on an entire region and people deserve a complete...
Pa. state senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures
Citing Tower Health’s decision to shutter two hospitals within the past year, state Sen. Carolyn Comitta’s bill looks to reform the closure process. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City
Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
Southern Chester County Regional Police Department Seeks Part-Time Officer
LANDENBERG, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced it is currently seeking candidates for the position of a part-time police officer. This is a great opportunity for those who are looking to start or continue their career in law enforcement. The Department is responsible for providing law enforcement and peacekeeping services to New Garden Township, West Grove Borough and Avondale Borough.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
Chester County DA will investigate 2011 death of Manayunk teacher ruled suicide
Ellen Greenberg's family has long sought to get the 2011 suicide ruling changed to "homicide" or "undetermined."
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
Malvern Fintech Company Plans to Add 100 Jobs to Chester County
Malvern-Based financial technology company Savana plans to hire 100 new employees after receiving a $45 million boost funding which will help grow their digital banking expansion, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Fresh off a Series A funding round from investors that included both national and international companies,...
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Former School CEO Charged with Theft of Federal Program Funds
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, PA, was charged on August 3, 2022, in a criminal information with theft of Federal Program Funds. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
Residents of affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia protest sale of building
Residents of an affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia are protesting the sale of the building by staying in an encampment on the property. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the story.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/8/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Greenwich Township on Interstate 78 between Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) for Construction Work...
Coatesville VA Medical Center Holds Walk-in Job Fair on August 10
COATESVILLE, PA — Looking for a job in the medical field? Look no further! Coatesville VA Medical Center is holding a Walk-in Job Fair on Wednesday, August 10th. This is your chance to interview on the spot with facility representatives for positions such as physicians, PAs/NPs, RNs, LPNs, psychologists, dieticians, social workers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, health technicians, nursing assistants and lab techs.
SUMMIT AVIATION AWARDED SIKORSKY S-92 AUTHORIZATION
MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, August 9, 2022, – Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup Co., announced the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter has been added to its Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center Certificate. Summit began serving S-92 operators in 2016. The company became a Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center for Sikorsky S-76 legacy aircraft...
Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner
The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will honor a company rather than a person: MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
