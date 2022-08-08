ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

2d ago

All sounds good. BUT it is missing the requirement that NO FOR-PROFITS are permitted any ownership of hospitals/health systems/etc. in Penna. The citizens/voters/residents/people of PENNA. deserve health care/hospitals/etc from NON-PROFIT owners who will value people and communities MORE than $$$.

VISTA.Today

Sen. Comitta Introduces Hospital Closure Reform in Light of Closing Two Chesco Hospitals This Year

In order to empower greater community input and increase public transparency, state Senator Carolyn Comitta is introducing legislation to reform the process around hospital closures.   .  “A sudden, profit-driven decision to close an emergency facility can have a destabilizing effect on an entire region and people deserve a complete...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pa. state senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures

Citing Tower Health’s decision to shutter two hospitals within the past year, state Sen. Carolyn Comitta’s bill looks to reform the closure process. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City

Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Southern Chester County Regional Police Department Seeks Part-Time Officer

LANDENBERG, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced it is currently seeking candidates for the position of a part-time police officer. This is a great opportunity for those who are looking to start or continue their career in law enforcement. The Department is responsible for providing law enforcement and peacekeeping services to New Garden Township, West Grove Borough and Avondale Borough.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?

HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Malvern Fintech Company Plans to Add 100 Jobs to Chester County

Malvern-Based financial technology company Savana plans to hire 100 new employees after receiving a $45 million boost funding which will help grow their digital banking expansion, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Fresh off a Series A funding round from investors that included both national and international companies,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Former School CEO Charged with Theft of Federal Program Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, PA, was charged on August 3, 2022, in a criminal information with theft of Federal Program Funds. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
YORK, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/8/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Greenwich Township on Interstate 78 between Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) for Construction Work...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Coatesville VA Medical Center Holds Walk-in Job Fair on August 10

COATESVILLE, PA — Looking for a job in the medical field? Look no further! Coatesville VA Medical Center is holding a Walk-in Job Fair on Wednesday, August 10th. This is your chance to interview on the spot with facility representatives for positions such as physicians, PAs/NPs, RNs, LPNs, psychologists, dieticians, social workers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, health technicians, nursing assistants and lab techs.
COATESVILLE, PA
justhelicopters.com

SUMMIT AVIATION AWARDED SIKORSKY S-92 AUTHORIZATION

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, August 9, 2022, – Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup Co., announced the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter has been added to its Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center Certificate. Summit began serving S-92 operators in 2016. The company became a Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center for Sikorsky S-76 legacy aircraft...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner

The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will  honor a company rather than a person:  MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE

