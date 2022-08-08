Read full article on original website
Patrice Bergeron explains why he chose not to retire, why his contract took so long to finalize
Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins met with the media Monday after announcing his new deal and explained his decision not to call it quits.
NBC Sports
Here are the reported incentives, details of Bergeron's new Bruins contract
Patrice Bergeron is officially coming back to the Boston Bruins. The captain has signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with another $2.5 million in incentives, the team announced Monday morning. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported the details of the contract, which includes a $1.5 million base salary, a...
markerzone.com
VETERAN FORWARD DAVID KREJCI RETURNS TO BOSTON ON A ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Boston Bruins made some noise on Monday morning, first by announcing the re-signing of captain Patrice Bergeron, a move many were expecting for the past couple of months. A couple hours after that signing was made official, the Bruins announced that they've brought back veteran forward David Krejci on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The contract has a base salary of $1 million, with another $2 million in performance bonuses.
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target
The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
Boston Bruins Rage Hard for Tuukka Rask Days Before Massive Team Announcement
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Bruins know how to party, no doubt about that. Back in 2011, when the team won the Stanley Cup, they racked up a $156,679 tab...
NHL
Sweeney Talks Bergeron, Krejci, Pastrnak, and More
Sweeney said that discussions with both Bergeron and Krejci had been ongoing for some time, noting that in Krejci's case there were talks regarding his return dating back as far as last season. With the knowledge for several weeks that both wanted to return to the Bruins, Sweeney commended the centermen for their patience as the club worked to craft the deals within the constraints of the salary cap, while also acknowledging their willingness to do what was best for the success of the team in 2022-23.
NBC Sports
'Best Monday ever?': McAvoy has excited reaction to Bergeron, Krejci news
Boston Bruins fans had plenty of reasons to be excited Monday. Not only did the B's announce that captain Patrice Bergeron is returning for his 19th season with the team, they also announced David Krejci is coming back. Both veteran centers signed one-year, incentive-based contracts. Charlie McAvoy was certainly fired...
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals whether Cassidy firing influenced his decision to return
Monday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both announced their return and signed contracts with the B's. The center duo is back together for another run at the Stanley Cup. After the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June, fans wondered...
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals how playing with Pastrnak impacted decision to return to Bruins
David Krejci is back with the Boston Bruins, and two of his teammates -- Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak -- played a huge part in the veteran center deciding to return to the NHL. "We signed (Monday), but the decision was made a few weeks before that," Krejci told reporters...
NBC Sports
Bruins announce Patrice Bergeron is returning on one-year contract
The wait is over for Boston Bruins fans. Patrice Bergeron has officially made his decision. The Bruins captain is returning for a 19th season with the Original Six franchise, the team announced Monday. He'll play on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in incentives. Bergeron...
NBC Sports
Could Lysell make Bruins' roster? Sweeney gives encouraging response
The Boston Bruins need an infusion of scoring and speed, and one player who could provide both is Fabian Lysell. The 19-year-old right winger was Boston's first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had a fantastic 2021-22 season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, tallying 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games, in addition to an even more impressive playoff run.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense
It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
NHL・
David Krejci back with Bruins to win another Stanley Cup
BOSTON -- David Krejci's return to the Bruins was announced Monday, but his decision to return to the NHL and Boston was made much earlier this summer. And in Krejci's mind, there really was no other option to continue his career in the NHL.Krejci spoke with reporters over Zoom on Tuesday, and revealed that he made his decision to return weeks ago. If you were hoping for the juicy storyline that he was coming back because Bruce Cassidy was fired, you'll be disappointed. That was not at all the case."That would be a good story if I said yes," Krejci...
