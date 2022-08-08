ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill Joins Joint Letter to Biden Administration

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwo2K_0h9B7Mkd00
Calhoun Journal

August 8, 2022

Lee Evancho

Montgomery. AL – Last week, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill and 14 other Secretaries of State sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden asking him to rescind Executive Order 14019.

The letter states, “Executive Order 14019 was issued without Constitutional authority nor Congressional approval. Executive Order 14019 calls for federal agencies to develop plans that duplicate voter registration efforts conducted at the state level and ignores codified procedures and programs in our state constitutions and laws.

“If implemented, the Executive Order would also erode the responsibilities and duties of the state legislatures to their situational authority within the Elections Clause.”

Secretary Merrill stated, “Not only is the administration of the election process a responsibility delegated to the states by the U.S. Constitution, but these unique policy decisions are best left to state officials. President Biden’s Executive Order 14019 is another example of the federal overreach and this administration’s attempt to federalize the election process.”

The full letter is below. If you have questions about the letter, please contact the Secretary of State’s Communications Department at (334) 242-0447.

August 3, 2022

President Joe Biden
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, DC 20500

SUBJECT: Rescind Executive Order 14019 Dear President Biden:

As the chief election officials for our respective states, we ask you to rescind Executive Order 14019.

Our United States Constitution provides, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed by each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.” As the supreme law of the land, the Constitution clearly says the state legislatures shall (emphasis added) prescribe the way elections are run, and that if any adjustments need to be made, such adjustments are the province of Congress, not the Executive branch.

Therefore, Executive Order 14019 was issued without Constitutional authority nor Congressional approval. Executive Order 14019 calls for federal agencies to develop plans that duplicate voter registration efforts conducted at the state level and ignores codified procedures and programs in our state constitutions and laws.

Involving Federal agencies in the registration process will produce duplicate registrations, confuse citizens, and complicate the jobs of our county clerks and election officials. If implemented, the Executive Order would also erode the responsibility and duties of the state legislatures to their situational duty within the Election Clause.

Respectfully,

John Merrill, Alabama Secretary of State

Cord Byrd, Florida Secretary of State

 John Thurston, Arkansas Secretary of State

Brad Raffensberger, Georgia Secretary of State

Lawrence Denney, Idaho Secretary of State

Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana Secretary of State

Christi Jacobsen, Montana Secretary of State

Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State

Tre Hargett, Tennessee Secretary of State

 Holli Sullivan, Indiana Secretary of State

Michael Watson, Mississippi Secretary of State

Bob Evnen, Nebraska Secretary of State

Steve Barnette, South Dakota Secretary of State

Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State

Ed Buchanan, Wyoming Secretary of State

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 9

Maxie
2d ago

Of course “goober” would try to do everything he can to disenfranchise voters that aren’t going support extreme conservatism.

Reply(8)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Tre Hargett
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyle Ardoin
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#State Senate#Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Congressional#The Elections Clause#The U S Constitution
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
The Veracity Report

GA Ethics Commission Finds Probable Cause Against 2 Abrams Non-Profits in Campaign Scandal

The probable cause is said to stem from several suspicious expenditures the non-profits made on behalf of Abrams' campaign between 2017 and 2019. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, and Georgia.gov.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Biden says 'extremist' Republicans 'don't have a clue about the power of women' after Kansas voted to keep abortion legal: Signs executive order to use Medicaid to pay for out-of-state terminations

President Joe Biden on Wednesday attacked 'extremist' Republicans who don't 'have a clue about the power of women' as he signed an executive order making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure. He said he was signing the executive order to...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Trump claims Senate electoral count reform effort proves Mike Pence could’ve overturned 2020 election for him

Former president Donald Trump is claiming a Senate effort to clarify how Congress counts electoral votes after a presidential election is proof that his baseless theories on how former Vice President Mike Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election for him were not as baseless, as nearly all reputable legal scholars have said.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to weigh in on the proposed legislation, which is sponsored by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as a bipartisan group of 14 other senators.“Senators are meeting right now...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy