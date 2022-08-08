ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
Golf Digest

This post-practice Jamaal Williams speech will have you believing that the Detroit Lions are Super Bowl-bound

As Bill Parcells famously said, you are what your record says you are. The 2021 version of the Detroit Lions might disagree, however. Yes, the Lions went 3-13-1, their first victory not coming until Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings and their lone tie coming in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But six of Detroit's 13 losses were by one possession, five of them by four points or less. Every team plays the "if one thing went differently" game, but the Lions truly had a case to be much closer to a .500 team if a few plays went differently in 2021.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lions QB Jared Goff isn't worried about being 'Mr. Perfect.' Here are his goals for 2022

Dan Campbell had simple advice for Jared Goff after the Detroit Lions acquired the quarterback in March 2021. Goff, the No. 1 selection in the 2016 NFL draft, was traded by the Los Angeles Rams for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, a move that also gave the Lions two future first-round picks. Once nicknamed "Mr. Perfect" during his playing career at California, Goff packed his bags and left behind the state he'd called home his entire life.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

