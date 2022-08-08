Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Why ESPN says Detroit Lions have a top-10 young core in the NFL
Expectations keep rising for the Detroit Lions' second year under head coach Dan Campbell. But that's just how the 46-year-old coach likes it. So far this offseason, Campbell compared his Lions to the surprise 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, and has been vocal about the team's desire to give Detroit "something to be proud of."
Hard Knocks 2022: How can I watch Detroit Lions training camp series?
SPORTS reality blockbuster Hard Knocks is back for another season starting TONIGHT. The NFL and HBO announced that the series will chronicle the Detroit Lions training camp this year. And the iconic show is back on screens tonight in the build-up to the 2022 season. How can I watch Hard...
Jamaal Williams 'Hard Knocks' clip will get Detroit Lions fans jacked up
If the Detroit Lions win three games again, Jamaal Williams might never recover. That's how much he cares. This is the vibe he shared, through tears, with his teammates before...
Golf Digest
This post-practice Jamaal Williams speech will have you believing that the Detroit Lions are Super Bowl-bound
As Bill Parcells famously said, you are what your record says you are. The 2021 version of the Detroit Lions might disagree, however. Yes, the Lions went 3-13-1, their first victory not coming until Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings and their lone tie coming in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But six of Detroit's 13 losses were by one possession, five of them by four points or less. Every team plays the "if one thing went differently" game, but the Lions truly had a case to be much closer to a .500 team if a few plays went differently in 2021.
Lions training camp notebook: The heat is on for Day 11
Monday marked the 11th session of Detroit Lions training camp. It was a sweaty day in Allen Park for the unusual afternoon practice, with a 90-degree day with high humidity following a heavy morning rain. We didn’t get a lot of offense vs. defense in practice, with the players not...
Why not all the Detroit Lions will watch 'Hard Knocks'; backup safety competition heats up
The Detroit Lions defensive struggles in 2021 are well documented, ranking near the bottom of the league in almost every statistical category. But as a new year emerges, many within the organization have noted the increased talent and depth. ...
Lions' Levi Onwuzurike, Julian Okwara miss practice, expected to be ready for regular season
Levi Onwuzurike has missed significant time in training camp with a back injury for the second straight summer, but Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said he expects the young defensive tackle to be ready for the regular season. Onwuzurike has not practiced since getting injured in a pile up Aug....
Lions QB Jared Goff isn't worried about being 'Mr. Perfect.' Here are his goals for 2022
Dan Campbell had simple advice for Jared Goff after the Detroit Lions acquired the quarterback in March 2021. Goff, the No. 1 selection in the 2016 NFL draft, was traded by the Los Angeles Rams for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, a move that also gave the Lions two future first-round picks. Once nicknamed "Mr. Perfect" during his playing career at California, Goff packed his bags and left behind the state he'd called home his entire life.
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Despite Presence of 'Hard Knocks', Detroit Lions Still 'Value Wins'
Dan Campbell has not forgotten that the goal of any head coach is to help the roster win football games.
‘It’s time to show what we can do,’ says 3rd-year Flint Carman-Ainsworth football coach
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth football coach Dajuan Massey has spent two years installing new schemes and systems since joining the Cavaliers from New Lothrop. Now, he feels the Cavaliers are ready to take the next step in restoring success in a program that made the playoffs six times in seven years from 2011-17.
