If you are someone shopping for a new car, it is likely an electric SUV has entered your radar. EVs are becoming more and more popular as their practicality is improved and they become more affordable. While not every electric SUV will fit into your budget, the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric makes a solid argument. It starts at $34,000 and can benefit from a federal tax credit to help offset some of the cost. So, what is the Kona Electric, and is it worth buying?

BUYING CARS ・ 21 DAYS AGO