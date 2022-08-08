Read full article on original website
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Why Yosemite’s Oak fire is burning with such ferocity – explained
The blaze forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate and exploded to 17,000 acres seemingly overnight – what made it so devastating?
Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows
A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said in a report.
Firefighters race to protect California town threatened by wildfire
Rain and cooler conditions brought some relief on Tuesday to hundreds of firefighters battling a wildfire in northern California that has killed two people and threatens the 8,000-strong town of Yreka. State fire department, CalFire, said that while the weather had "mitigated fire spread," vegetation in the area "remains extremely...
Gavin Newsom wants Joe Biden's job. Here are 6 reasons why that's a horrible idea
Make no mistake — Gavin Newsom is running for president. He has led a gilded life and becomes more liberal with each passing day. Along the way, his policies have dangerously failed, and those failures should not be visited upon the rest of the nation. Newsom has been a...
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Jenner rips Newsom and Gascon for 'soft on crime' California
Caitlyn Jenner ripped into California's Democratic leaders Sunday, slamming Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for their "soft on crime" policies.
McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size
A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
Gavin Newsom Thinks California Is Freer Than Florida. Is He Crazy?
It's hard to understand the rationale for Gov. Gavin Newsom's Independence Day political ad in Florida, which urged Floridians to "join us in California where we still believe in freedom." OK, there's a political rationale given that Newsom might actually be planning to run for president, but the video ad is inexplicable.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom took out an ad in Variety to urge Hollywood to 'walk the walk' on their values and stop filming in conservative states like Georgia and Oklahoma
Georgia, which has a 6-week abortion ban, is a popular shooting location for film and television due to its "production-friendly" tax program.
Gavin Newsom criticized over handling of California drought as farms languish
Gov. Gavin Newsom has mishandled California's severe, years-long drought during his time in office, while the state's farms face diminishing yields, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News. "I think Gavin Newsom has failed when it comes to water," McCarthy, who represents a district in California's Central Valley,...
California's Oak Fire Has Burned 16,000 Acres, Is Only 10 Percent Contained
As people around the world grapple with global warming-induced heat waves, people in California are getting a two-for-one deal they certainly did not ask for. The Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park broke out on Friday, and has continued to blaze across the area for days. Article continues below advertisement.
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco House for $31 Million
The sale is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items.
Millions of dollars in jewelry stolen in California: ‘Their whole life’s savings is now gone’
Millions of dollars of jewelry and gems were stolen in an armored truck heist near Los Angeles this week.Authorities say that a Brink’s truck was hit in Frazier Park, California, as it went to a company storage facility.The truck contained jewelry belonging to exhibitors taking part in the International Gem & Jewelry Show in California, according to its director Brandy Swanson.Brink’s said in a statement that there was less than $10m worth of merchandise on the truck, while Ms Swanson told Reuters that the figure was nearer $100m.She explained the discrepancy by saying that exhibitors undervalued their pieces for insurance...
‘Nowhere is safe’: California highway shootings double in two years, data reveals
State highways saw more than 400 incidents last year. Police are still trying to understand why
All aboard the Pacific Surfliner: a car-free journey through California
A recent family event took me to my dad’s homeland of southern California. I enjoy returning to my country of birth except for one pesky thing: driving. As a Londoner of 11 years, I am spoiled by British public transport (however flawed some might think it). This time, as I reluctantly checked car-hire options and choked at the price of petrol, a wild idea snuck into my brain.Might it be possible to navigate California entirely by public transport? On a video call, I told my family I might not rent a car and they scoffed. California is, after all, the...
California's McKinney fire has destroyed nearly 90 homes and is only 40% contained
California's McKinney Fire has destroyed nearly 90 houses and is only 40% contained a week after breaking out in the Klamath National Forest, with hot and dry conditions expected to continue through the weekend.
Air Quality Access: How local government is planning (or not) to protect your air
Beginning in the late 1980s, county officials in Riverside, California, approved dozens of new business projects that would transform an area of the Jurupa Valley from a dairy farm capital to a hub for warehousing and diesel trucks. In the following decade, developers snapped up sprawling farmland and turned it...
Air quality access: Using complaints, violations and fines to pinpoint local polluters
Freelance journalist Monica Vaughan has knocked on many doors and even car windows to ask Californians about air quality and their health, but her perspective changed after hearing a question that had bugged one resident for a while. “I just scan the stories looking for the sentence about whether or...
