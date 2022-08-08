ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows

A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said in a report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Firefighters race to protect California town threatened by wildfire

Rain and cooler conditions brought some relief on Tuesday to hundreds of firefighters battling a wildfire in northern California that has killed two people and threatens the 8,000-strong town of Yreka. State fire department, CalFire, said that while the weather had "mitigated fire spread," vegetation in the area "remains extremely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Pollution#Emory University#Air Quality#Npr#California Newsroom#Columbia University#Environmental Health
Vox

This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US

In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size

A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Millions of dollars in jewelry stolen in California: ‘Their whole life’s savings is now gone’

Millions of dollars of jewelry and gems were stolen in an armored truck heist near Los Angeles this week.Authorities say that a Brink’s truck was hit in Frazier Park, California, as it went to a company storage facility.The truck contained jewelry belonging to exhibitors taking part in the International Gem & Jewelry Show in California, according to its director Brandy Swanson.Brink’s said in a statement that there was less than $10m worth of merchandise on the truck, while Ms Swanson told Reuters that the figure was nearer $100m.She explained the discrepancy by saying that exhibitors undervalued their pieces for insurance...
FRAZIER PARK, CA
The Independent

All aboard the Pacific Surfliner: a car-free journey through California

A recent family event took me to my dad’s homeland of southern California. I enjoy returning to my country of birth except for one pesky thing: driving. As a Londoner of 11 years, I am spoiled by British public transport (however flawed some might think it). This time, as I reluctantly checked car-hire options and choked at the price of petrol, a wild idea snuck into my brain.Might it be possible to navigate California entirely by public transport? On a video call, I told my family I might not rent a car and they scoffed. California is, after all, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MuckRock

MuckRock

Somerville, MA
346
Followers
194
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

MuckRock is a non-profit, collaborative news site that brings together journalists, researchers, activists, and regular citizens to request, analyze, and share government documents, making politics more transparent and democracies more informed.

 https://www.muckrock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy