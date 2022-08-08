ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

247Sports

Arkansas Targets in Updated Top247 for 2024

Several Arkansas targets are found on the updated Top247 rankings, which were released Wednesday morning by 247Sports. Getting the bad news out of the way first, the Razorbacks did see their only 2024 commitment, running back Braylen Russell, fall out of the Top247 after previously holding the final spot in April's list. Other Arkansas targets who fell from the Top247 include safety Ka'Davion Dotson, who has visited multiple times, and quarterback Josh Flowers, who added an offer in May and visited a couple of weeks later.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cars 108

Why the World Can Learn So Much from One Oklahoma Little League Player

There's a well-known bible verse that says, "And a child shall lead them". I like to think that can also mean leading by example, but who knew it would be on a baseball field?. Sometimes the simplest moments make people stop and think. That's exactly what happened Tuesday in Waco, Texas during a Little League regional tournament game between Pearland, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. What could have been a tragedy turned into a life lesson for everyone in attendance and now the world thanks to the viral video.
WACO, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Date announced for Sooners vs Arkansas Razorbacks at Tulsa's BOK Center

Oklahoma men’s basketball will face Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic on Dec. 10 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, it was announced Monday. In 2021, the Sooners defeated the Razorbacks 88-66 in the first of their two-game neutral site series. This year will mark the programs’ 30th matchup all-time.
hogville.net

Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023. According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Malik Chavis receiving high marks in Arkansas camp

Rison (Ark.) native and Arkansas redshirt junior cornerback Malik Chavis has steadily increased his role with the team each of the past three years, and in 2022 he is pushing for a starting position. Regardless of whether he starts or is a top backup, Chavis is likely to see the most action of his career this season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop

For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Malik Chavis Making Move in Arkansas Secondary

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Malik Chavis is preparing for the 2022 season and could be on the verge of a breakout season for him. Chavis, 6-2, 192, played in 11 games during the 9-4 2021 season while making two starts. He finished with 14 tackles, eight solo, and an interception against UAPB. He played 344 snaps with 198 on special teams and 146 on defense. Chavis has spent time at both corner and safety after signing with the Hogs in the Class of 2019 out of Rison High School.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kicker 102.5

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
tulsatoday.com

Felony charges possible over Bob Jack mailer

The Tulsa County Election Board has received and forwarded complaints to law enforcement that County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Bob Jack’s campaign mailer in mid-June was illegal ballot harvesting. Multiple complaints have been forwarded to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office. Tulsa Today reported June 20th that Jack’s mailer violated privacy and risked identity theft, but the story keeps growing.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
