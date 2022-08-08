Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arkansas Targets in Updated Top247 for 2024
Several Arkansas targets are found on the updated Top247 rankings, which were released Wednesday morning by 247Sports. Getting the bad news out of the way first, the Razorbacks did see their only 2024 commitment, running back Braylen Russell, fall out of the Top247 after previously holding the final spot in April's list. Other Arkansas targets who fell from the Top247 include safety Ka'Davion Dotson, who has visited multiple times, and quarterback Josh Flowers, who added an offer in May and visited a couple of weeks later.
Why the World Can Learn So Much from One Oklahoma Little League Player
There's a well-known bible verse that says, "And a child shall lead them". I like to think that can also mean leading by example, but who knew it would be on a baseball field?. Sometimes the simplest moments make people stop and think. That's exactly what happened Tuesday in Waco, Texas during a Little League regional tournament game between Pearland, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. What could have been a tragedy turned into a life lesson for everyone in attendance and now the world thanks to the viral video.
Arkansas cruises past Valencia Seleccion to open foreign tour, 108-59
The Arkansas Razorbacks took care of business in their foreign exhibition tour opener on Tuesday, defeating Valencia Seleccion, 108-59, from La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia, Spain. Nick Smith Jr. led all scorers with 21 points, including a trio of three-pointers, and dished out six assists. Kamani Johnson scored 12...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Date announced for Sooners vs Arkansas Razorbacks at Tulsa's BOK Center
Oklahoma men’s basketball will face Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic on Dec. 10 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, it was announced Monday. In 2021, the Sooners defeated the Razorbacks 88-66 in the first of their two-game neutral site series. This year will mark the programs’ 30th matchup all-time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hogville.net
Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023. According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.
Malik Chavis receiving high marks in Arkansas camp
Rison (Ark.) native and Arkansas redshirt junior cornerback Malik Chavis has steadily increased his role with the team each of the past three years, and in 2022 he is pushing for a starting position. Regardless of whether he starts or is a top backup, Chavis is likely to see the most action of his career this season.
fox16.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile break down Hogs win over Valencia Seleccion
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a win in Europe on Tuesday, taking down Valencia Seleccion 108-59. Hear from Coach Musselman, Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile in the videos attached. The Hogs will travel on Wednesday and their next game in Spain is set for...
Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop
For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox16.com
Malik Chavis Making Move in Arkansas Secondary
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Malik Chavis is preparing for the 2022 season and could be on the verge of a breakout season for him. Chavis, 6-2, 192, played in 11 games during the 9-4 2021 season while making two starts. He finished with 14 tackles, eight solo, and an interception against UAPB. He played 344 snaps with 198 on special teams and 146 on defense. Chavis has spent time at both corner and safety after signing with the Hogs in the Class of 2019 out of Rison High School.
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
OSSAA issues new rules aimed at preventing fights, arguments at games
TULSA, Okla. — It’s almost the start of a new school year, which also means football season. As stadiums will be packed on Friday nights later this month, there’s new rules surrounding sportsmanship for coaches, players, and fans. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) is using...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owasso HS softball team brings smile to young athlete in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Not everyone gets a chance to meet their heroes, but that’s exactly what happened when 6-year-old Mia Ullrich and her mom stopped at a Broken Arrow QuikTrip after a birthday party. Members of the Owasso High School softball team were also pulling up at...
Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year
ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
Driver crashes under semi-truck on I-44 in Tulsa
A driver hit a parked semi-truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, wedging their car underneath the truck's trailer.
cherokeephoenix.org
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
tulsatoday.com
Felony charges possible over Bob Jack mailer
The Tulsa County Election Board has received and forwarded complaints to law enforcement that County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Bob Jack’s campaign mailer in mid-June was illegal ballot harvesting. Multiple complaints have been forwarded to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office. Tulsa Today reported June 20th that Jack’s mailer violated privacy and risked identity theft, but the story keeps growing.
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
Overnight fire burns thousands of tires, damages buildings in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of tires were burned overnight following a fire near Admiral and Memorial. The flames started around 1:15 a.m. at Lalo’s Event Center. No one was hurt, but there’s some exposure damage to the outside of nearby buildings and cars. The main damage is...
Comments / 0