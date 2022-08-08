Esther Coffin, age 65, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. No services are planned at this time. Esther entered this life on November 13, 1956, in Elgin, IL to the late Selso Alvarado and Alicia Hernandez Alvarado. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Esther was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed puzzles and gameshows. She was an animal lover and the type of woman who would go without, so her family didn’t have to.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO