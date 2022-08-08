ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Catherine Davis

Catherine Davis, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, August 7 ,2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Betty Meriwether and Rev. Kathleen McLendon officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Margaret Anne Susan Brown

Margaret Anne Susan Brown, age 66, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on August 8, 2022. She was born on July 8, 1956 in Detroit, MI to Clifford and Anne Menzies DeHart. Margaret enjoyed playing XBox and games on her phone, studying law and criminology, and gardening. She loved spending time with her son and cats, and researching genealogy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Esther Coffin

Esther Coffin, age 65, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. No services are planned at this time. Esther entered this life on November 13, 1956, in Elgin, IL to the late Selso Alvarado and Alicia Hernandez Alvarado. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Esther was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed puzzles and gameshows. She was an animal lover and the type of woman who would go without, so her family didn’t have to.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fredrick Wayne Phipps IV

Wayne Phipps, age 42, of Clarksville passed away August 8, 2022. He was born March 28, 1980 in Davidson County, TN the son of Fredrick (Ricky) Phipps and Cynthia Jerles Phipps Butzin. Besides his parents he is survived by one brother, Richard Lee Butzin , and step-father, Richard D. Butzin,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

John Richard Walters

John Richard Walters, age 73, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, while at his home in Clarksville. John entered into this life on October 31, 1948, in Artesia, California to parents Louella Guest Walters and the late John Orville Walters. As a young man, John entered into the United States Air Force, serving support operations during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his military service, he went on to work as a drywall installer in the construction industry. In his leisure time, John enjoyed fishing and reading. He was also a knife enthusiast and enjoyed occasionally adding to his collection. Additionally, John was a history buff, a firearms aficionado, and a NRA lifetime member.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Edwin Staab

Edwin Roy Staab, 91 of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Fieldstone Place Assisted Living. Ed entered this life on January 26, 1931 in Berywn, NE son of the late Reuben Albert and Opal Verda Bennett Staab. He was a retired school teacher and coach at LaQuinta H.S. in the Garden Grove USD. Ed was also a US Army Veteran and Baptist by faith. In addition to his parents Ed was preceded in death by his siblings, Bernard, Max, John Staab and step-son, David Hirt.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Paul Anthony Billiot

Paul Anthony Billiot, age 78, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 7, 1943, in Houma, LA to the late Israel Billiot and Liza Verret Billiot. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tina (James) Wall, Eliza Bane,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Chanta Keiwna Maddox

Born November 8, 1975 in Atlanta, Ga. to the parents, James and Elizabeth Shavers Maddox. She departed this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Skyline Medical Cener in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a 1994 graduate of Clarksville High School and continued her education at Austin Peay State Univesity. Chanta...
ATLANTA, GA
David Moser
Cameron
clarksvillenow.com

Handbags for Hope fundraiser gala raises $257,470

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors (CAR) Young Professionals Network (YPN) hosted their ninth annual Handbags for Hope event on Aug. 6, at Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The proceeds from the event go to CAR’s Spreading Our Support Foundation (S.O.S.) which, in years past, has benefited the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Angel Luis Rivera

CW3 (Ret) Angel Luis Rivera, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. He will be laid to rest with US Army Honors at the Cementerio Municipal, Manaubo, Puerto Rico. Angel entered this life on April 19, 1968 in Maunabo, PR to the late Primitivo and Maria...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

High school football jamborees begin this weekend in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The regular season for the 2022 football season is set to begin next week. As each team in Montgomery County continues to prepare for their opening day matchup, they have the chance to showcase their skills for the Clarksville community on Friday, Aug. 12.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Medical Direct Care joins Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Medical Direct Care cut a ribbon Wednesday as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Gregory Fryer said they are a wellness center, and as a doctor he is a total body and mind integrated specialist. “That means that we...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Racers compete in AAU Junior Olympics

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games are known as the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States. The Junior Olympic Games popularity has exploded to all 50 states and several U. S. territories. More then 19,000 participants across 12 sports competed for a chance at gold in Greensboro, North Carolina, from July 26-Aug. 7 in the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Crime rate dropped again in 2021 in Clarksville, continuing 4-year trend

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While Clarksville continues to grow in population, crime has decreased for the fourth year in a row, according to new data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. While there were over 3,100 new residents in Clarksville, crime rates, and offenses themselves, have continued to...
clarksvillenow.com

Replay Toys welcomes customers this weekend to meet voice of Jem, enjoy giveaways and specials

Replay Toys, which buys, sells and trades in all manner of toys and collectibles, is holding a grand re-opening of their Clarksville location this weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the shop will offer giveaways, discounts and food trucks, plus Samantha Newark, the voice of Jem in the “Jem and the Holograms” TV series. Newark will meet with fans and sign autographs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU recognizes outstanding professors with 2022 Faculty Awards

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Aug. 8, Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari honored several outstanding faculty members during an awards ceremony in the Mabry Concert Hall. The University’s top faculty honor, the APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award, was presented to Dr. Amy Hamlin, professor of nursing....
CLARKSVILLE, TN

