Huntsville, AL

Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run

Twickenham Fest was a totally different music festival for Huntsville. Cofounded by New York opera singer and Huntsville native Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest presented chamber music – stripped-down ensembles playing classical music - in free concerts here. After a humble 2009 launch with just two performances attended by just...
Space Command leader to Huntsville: ‘We’ll see what happens’ on HQ move

The commanding general of U.S. Space Command gave that neutral answer to a Huntsville space and missile defense symposium Monday when asked about the command’s headquarters moving to the city. Gen. James Dickinson said the move is pending final public comments on an environmental study of the proposed site on Redstone Arsenal. After that, he said, it “goes to the Air Force.”
$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge

The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development

Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
