Frank Franz, longest-serving president in UAH history, dies
Frank Franz, whose 16-year tenure as president at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is the longest in the school’s history, has died. UAH interim President Charles Karr announced Franz’s passing Tuesday in an email to the UAH community. Karr said Franz died on Aug. 4 after a...
Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run
Twickenham Fest was a totally different music festival for Huntsville. Cofounded by New York opera singer and Huntsville native Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest presented chamber music – stripped-down ensembles playing classical music - in free concerts here. After a humble 2009 launch with just two performances attended by just...
How much did it cost Huntsville to hide a murder? That’s secret, too.
This is an opinion column. Earlier this summer, the City of Huntsville won the Golden Padlock Award from the Investigation Editors and Reporters. Now Huntsville appears to want a chain to go with it. It wasn’t enough, it seems, that Huntsville tried to excuse and cover up a murder committed...
‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project
This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
Space Command leader to Huntsville: ‘We’ll see what happens’ on HQ move
The commanding general of U.S. Space Command gave that neutral answer to a Huntsville space and missile defense symposium Monday when asked about the command’s headquarters moving to the city. Gen. James Dickinson said the move is pending final public comments on an environmental study of the proposed site on Redstone Arsenal. After that, he said, it “goes to the Air Force.”
Huntsville’s coolest music festival is run entirely by women
Five years ago, Ashleigh Jackson and Christina Nava didn’t even know each other. Now they’re close friends and the driving force behind the coolest music festival in Alabama’s most populous city. Held in Huntsville across three stages at two venues in one weekend, Sluice Fest puts the...
Alabama board denies parole for accused killer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles today denied parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, whose parole five years ago sparked outrage because he stands accused of robbing and killing two women and a child eight months after his release. Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to the three-member board this...
$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge
The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Kentucky man killed, 3 others injured in collision with Mack truck in Cullman County
A Kentucky man was killed in a crash with a Mack truck in Cullman County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Conor J. Nelis. He was 22 and lived in Louisville. The wreck happened at 9 a.m. Monday on Cullman County 222 near Interstate 65. That location is...
Authorities on the scene of fatal crash in Morgan County
Morgan County authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash in Morgan County. As of 7 p.m., the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alabama 67 near the Pilot Travel Center in Priceville. According to authorities, the crash involved a motorcycle and...
Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development
Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
Alabama man accused of 3 murders last time he was released from prison scheduled for parole hearing
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who is accused of killing three people after the last time he was released from prison, is scheduled for a parole hearing on Tuesday. Spencer, 56, faces capital murder charges in October in the deaths of two women and a child in Guntersville. Martha Dell Reliford,...
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
