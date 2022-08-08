ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Muskegon Chamber names Future 15

The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce released its 2022 Future 15, an annual list of professionals under the age of 40 who are making a positive impact in their field of work and in their communities. This year’s award recipients are:. Alexandre Fonseca, Fresh Coat Painters. Alicia Wiggin, Fomcore.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

$200M in aid available for Michigan child care providers

A third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program will distribute nearly $200 million to keep providers in business and lower costs for families. The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant available to approximately 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers to be used to support operational expenses.
MLive

Does Grand Rapids Public Schools need more early childhood centers? School leaders want to know

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders want to hear from district families about whether they’d like to see more early childhood programming. The Grand Rapids Board of Education will be seeking community input in the coming months on developing a facilities master plan, which could include plans for new early childhood centers for prekindergarten aged children.
michiganradio.org

Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored

In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calvin University professor wins national award, announces departure

A longstanding member of Calvin University’s diversity and inclusion team won recognition by a national Christian leadership conference. Michelle Loyd-Paige, sociology professor and executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion at Calvin University recently was awarded the Inspire 2022 Dante Venegas Award in recognition of her leadership at the university.
