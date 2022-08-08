Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Muskegon Chamber names Future 15
The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce released its 2022 Future 15, an annual list of professionals under the age of 40 who are making a positive impact in their field of work and in their communities. This year’s award recipients are:. Alexandre Fonseca, Fresh Coat Painters. Alicia Wiggin, Fomcore.
mibiz.com
GR cannabis operators ‘cautiously optimistic’ as city officials amend social equity requirements
GRAND RAPIDS — City commissioners narrowly approved a resolution Tuesday to amend Grand Rapids’ cannabis social equity program and hold off on enforcement until the beginning of 2023. The extension commissioners approved today will delay enforcement of the city’s Marijuana Industry Development Agreement (MIVEDA) program, which was created...
Muskegon Lake waterfront developer buys Hartshorn residential development
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon developer Ryan Leestma knows how to take advantage of an opportunity when he sees one. He recently did so by purchasing the Hartshorn Village development, which is directly next to his $250 million project, Adelaide Pointe, on Muskegon Lake. “The reason I bought (Hartshorn) is...
Proposed multi-story residential building in Lowell concerns downtown business owners
LOWELL, Mich. — A multi-story residential building is being proposed in the City of Lowell. The building would be built at the 'Lineshack Property' which is currently unused at Riverside Drive on the west side of the Flat River. CopperRock Construction based in Grand Rapids is proposing the $4.5...
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
New homeowners introduced in Muskegon Heights
Once completed, the Dockerys will live in the first home built within the city since the early 2000s.
$200M in aid available for Michigan child care providers
A third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program will distribute nearly $200 million to keep providers in business and lower costs for families. The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant available to approximately 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers to be used to support operational expenses.
Does Grand Rapids Public Schools need more early childhood centers? School leaders want to know
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders want to hear from district families about whether they’d like to see more early childhood programming. The Grand Rapids Board of Education will be seeking community input in the coming months on developing a facilities master plan, which could include plans for new early childhood centers for prekindergarten aged children.
There Can Only Be One: Grand Rapids Phases Out All But One Electric Scooter Company
We can consider ourselves lucky here in Grand Rapids that we live in such a walkable city. When you're downtown, you're able to get from place to place pretty easily without having a car. Just like in many other cities, Grand Rapids adopted rentable electric scooters to make zipping around...
Nearly 1,000 high schoolers earned credits through Kent ISD’s summer school program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Nearly 1,000 high schoolers took classes through the Kent Intermediate School District’s (Kent ISD) summer school program to get ahead or catch up academically before the new school year. The Kent ISD’s MySchool@Kent Summer School program, which wrapped Aug. 4, is an eight-week hybrid...
Muskegon Heights developer unveils designs for some of city's first new homes in 17 years
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Plans to build dozens of new houses per year in the City of Muskegon Heights began to pick up steam Monday with help from an independent developer. A series of homes will be built with the goal of transitioning the city’s renters into homeowners.
'NOTHING LIKE IT' | Iconic Whitehall building being shown off like never before
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Terry Simon used to drive by the old Masonic Temple on Colby Avenue and wonder the same thing a lot of people still wonder to this very day: What's up there?. "One day we just came in and overall our impression was not very favorable. But...
Documentary examines race issues in Grand Rapids
A documentary that highlights race problems in mid-size cities will soon put Grand Rapids back in the spotlight.
michiganradio.org
Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored
In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
Jet Suit pilot soars over Grand Rapids ahead of Advanced Manufacturing Expo
Grand Rapids got a glimpse of the future Tuesday when Gravity Industries demonstrated its Jet Suit.
Grand Rapids Public Library, GVSU partner on new social justice book club for kids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Public Library is partnering with the School of Social Work at Grand Valley State University to offer a new book club for kids called “Social Justice Begins with ME.”. Parents, caregivers and children are invited to an open house to kick off...
‘I’m not by myself’; Program helps Black and Latino dads in Kent County
With two young boys, Ricardo Vail rarely finds a moment of peace. “One is crazy and one is loud,” jokes Vail when describing Gareth, 2 years old, and Kaleb, 3 months old.
First-time Muskegon Heights home-buyers 'caught the dream' with new development
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — “I really thank God for this opportunity to even be on this journey.”. Montrell Dockery is an educator and a family man. “We have four kids… we're all homegrown,” he said. “We're both from this community, born and raised here in Muskegon Heights.”
In danger of closing over LGBTQ books, W MI library board votes to put millage back on ballot
A West Michigan library board has voted to put a millage back on the November ballot after voters turned it down over LGBTQ books.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Calvin University professor wins national award, announces departure
A longstanding member of Calvin University’s diversity and inclusion team won recognition by a national Christian leadership conference. Michelle Loyd-Paige, sociology professor and executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion at Calvin University recently was awarded the Inspire 2022 Dante Venegas Award in recognition of her leadership at the university.
The Grand Rapids Press
