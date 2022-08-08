ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

L'Observateur

Duo arrested on drug charges

On Monday, August 8, 2022, Narcotics Detectives attempted to stop a vehicle and the vehicle led detectives on a brief vehicle pursuit in South Kenner and into River Ridge. The driver, Keea Bruce, 25, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (118.7grams), Possession of Suboxone, drug paraphernalia, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal tint. Na’ron Becnel, 28, jumped out of the fleeing vehicle and was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (118.7grams), possession of oxycodone and Suboxone, drug paraphernalia and JPSO attachments.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

Man arrested for fleeing police with a 4-year-old in the backseat

LAPLACE, La. — A man was arrested after a police chase in LaPlace Monday night. According to reports, Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona, fled a traffic stop at a high-speed rate with a 4-year-old child in his car and then crashed into a vehicle and jumped off a bridge before being caught by police.
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash

Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Killona Man Arrested After Police Pursuit

Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona was arrested Monday, August 8, 2022 after fleeing from police with a 4-year-old male juvenile in his vehicle. On Monday, August 8, 2022, about 4:30 p.m., officers were notified of a fugitive driving a vehicle in the area of La. 3188 at U.S. 61. Upon arrival in the area, officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1600 block of U.S. 61.
KILLONA, LA
L'Observateur

LDWF Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in St. Tammany Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a single vessel fatality in St. Tammany Parish that occurred on Aug. 9. The body of David Anderson, 28, of Slidell, was recovered from Doubloon Bayou near Slidell around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 9. Agents learned that Anderson went kayaking...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Hammond Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Kentwood – On August 6 shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Public Safety
L'Observateur

Edgard man arrested for St. James Parish burglaries

On July 15, the Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple burglaries and released photos of 3 individuals who were burglarizing vehicles along Hwy 44 and the adjacent streets along Hwy 44, from Lutcher to Paulina. Through investigative means, detectives have been able to identify one of the individuals, Awan Lewis, 23 years old from Edgard and obtained an arrest warrant.
EDGARD, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux Police investigating Monday night shooting that has 1 in stable condition

The Thibodaux Police Department announced today that it's investigating a Monday night shooting that left a person injured. Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that around 9:30 p.m., TPD was called to a report of a shooting in the Government Circle Housing Community. When police arrived, they discovered a black male that was reportedly involved in the incident and had been shot. He was taken to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Zeringue said he's in stable condition.
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

15-year-old suspected gunman shoots man multiple times

On August 9, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a subject being shot near the intersection of Payne and East Street. Upon arrival officers located a 23 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then treated and transported to a local medical facility where he is expected to recover from his injuries.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-TV

Police working to ID driver who did reckless stunts, fled from officers

NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man they say endangered the public by driving recklessly. According to New Orleans police, the man seen in the photos above was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro, doing donuts at the intersection of Almonaster Boulevard and Louisa Street on Sunday, Aug. 7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Wanted Suspect Arrested on Two Counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who was wanted in connection with an August 2, 2022, shooting in the 1200 block of Coteau Road. During the course of the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chauvin in connection...
HOUMA, LA

