WDSU
Kenner police chase ends in two arrested for various drug charges
Kenner police said two men were arrested after a chase led to a drug bust. On Monday, Kenner police tried to stop a car, but the driver led officers on a chase in South Kenner into River Ridge. The driver, Keea Bruce, 25, was arrested for possession with intent to...
L'Observateur
Duo arrested on drug charges
On Monday, August 8, 2022, Narcotics Detectives attempted to stop a vehicle and the vehicle led detectives on a brief vehicle pursuit in South Kenner and into River Ridge. The driver, Keea Bruce, 25, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (118.7grams), Possession of Suboxone, drug paraphernalia, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal tint. Na’ron Becnel, 28, jumped out of the fleeing vehicle and was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (118.7grams), possession of oxycodone and Suboxone, drug paraphernalia and JPSO attachments.
WDSU
Man arrested for fleeing police with a 4-year-old in the backseat
LAPLACE, La. — A man was arrested after a police chase in LaPlace Monday night. According to reports, Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona, fled a traffic stop at a high-speed rate with a 4-year-old child in his car and then crashed into a vehicle and jumped off a bridge before being caught by police.
Lafourche man arrested after lying to police investigating a fatal crash
Louisiana State Police says they have arrested 20-year-old Jaquan-Maleek Hebert from Golden Meadow in the investigation of a crash that killed 43-year-old Michael Guill.
L'Observateur
Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash
Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
L'Observateur
Killona Man Arrested After Police Pursuit
Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona was arrested Monday, August 8, 2022 after fleeing from police with a 4-year-old male juvenile in his vehicle. On Monday, August 8, 2022, about 4:30 p.m., officers were notified of a fugitive driving a vehicle in the area of La. 3188 at U.S. 61. Upon arrival in the area, officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1600 block of U.S. 61.
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after truck overturns into Bayou Lafourche
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly crash that ended in Bayou Lafourche last month. Jaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, of Golden Meadow, was taken into custody on Friday, August 5. Hebert was one of two people in a 2003 GMC Sierra along...
L'Observateur
LDWF Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in St. Tammany Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a single vessel fatality in St. Tammany Parish that occurred on Aug. 9. The body of David Anderson, 28, of Slidell, was recovered from Doubloon Bayou near Slidell around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 9. Agents learned that Anderson went kayaking...
brproud.com
Livingston PD has message for drivers after deputy and officer almost hit “several times” at accident scene
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – What was one accident scene could have easily turned into another for members of the Town of Livingston Police Department. A deputy and officer both responded to an accident on Thursday morning. The accident took place on Hwy 63 and while navigating the scene, both...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 2 suspects in custody for armed robbery of Denham Springs store
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies said they have two suspects in custody after an armed robbery of a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Around 9 p.m.,...
WDSU
Hammond man sentenced 50 years in prison for raping a woman during a home burglary
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that a Hammond man has pled guilty to several crimes he committed back in Convington in July of 2020 and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. James Michael Buckley, 44, broke into a woman's house in Convington while she was making lunch and he...
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Hammond Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Kentwood – On August 6 shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
L'Observateur
Edgard man arrested for St. James Parish burglaries
On July 15, the Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple burglaries and released photos of 3 individuals who were burglarizing vehicles along Hwy 44 and the adjacent streets along Hwy 44, from Lutcher to Paulina. Through investigative means, detectives have been able to identify one of the individuals, Awan Lewis, 23 years old from Edgard and obtained an arrest warrant.
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux Police investigating Monday night shooting that has 1 in stable condition
The Thibodaux Police Department announced today that it's investigating a Monday night shooting that left a person injured. Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that around 9:30 p.m., TPD was called to a report of a shooting in the Government Circle Housing Community. When police arrived, they discovered a black male that was reportedly involved in the incident and had been shot. He was taken to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Zeringue said he's in stable condition.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
houmatimes.com
15-year-old suspected gunman shoots man multiple times
On August 9, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a subject being shot near the intersection of Payne and East Street. Upon arrival officers located a 23 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then treated and transported to a local medical facility where he is expected to recover from his injuries.
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
WWL-TV
Police working to ID driver who did reckless stunts, fled from officers
NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man they say endangered the public by driving recklessly. According to New Orleans police, the man seen in the photos above was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro, doing donuts at the intersection of Almonaster Boulevard and Louisa Street on Sunday, Aug. 7.
houmatimes.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested on Two Counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder
Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who was wanted in connection with an August 2, 2022, shooting in the 1200 block of Coteau Road. During the course of the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chauvin in connection...
WDSU
Police report that the Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday
MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Police Department reported that Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday. The first day of school was just two days after the burglary. According to police, no children or staff were present during the incident. It is currently unclear what was stolen or broken at...
