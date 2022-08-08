ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Reports 8th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022

GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a raccoon involved in a fight with a residents’ dog in the area of Windsong Court off of Gaston Day School Road in Gastonia, NC.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Concord to consider incentives for manufacturing facility

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is scheduled to consider incentives this week for a Texas-based manufacturer looking to build a facility in the Charlotte region, documents state. On Aug. 11, Concord City Council will consider an economic incentive grant for Keysteel Corp., which manufactures “construction-related products made with steel wire.”
CONCORD, NC
cn2.com

City of York Hopes to Halt New Development to Catch up on Explosive Growth

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the first time in York’s history, the city is looking at the possibility of a moratorium on residential development. City Council has tabled the Ordinance until Monday, August 15th to discuss the moratorium further before its possible passage. Leaders say they have been experiencing explosive growth in the city over the past 3 years and know more growth is expected.
YORK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Gaston County, NC
Business
Gaston County, NC
Government
City
Mount Holly, NC
businesstodaync.com

Confirmed: Rumor Mill Market is reopening

Aug. 10. By TL Bernthal. The Rumor Mill Market at 217 Depot St. in Davidson will reopen this month after a two-year hiatus. When the owners — Janie and Scot Slusarick of Cornelius — closed the Rumor Mill Market on Aug. 28, 2020, they never imagined it would be almost two years to the day to re-open the furniture and home goods store.
DAVIDSON, NC
WCNC

Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Gba
WCNC

Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba Two Kings Casino Donates $12,000 To Local Nonprofits

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Share Change program has raised a total of $12,000 for two organizations: the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council and the HealthCare Foundation of Cleveland County. Share Change, the Catawba Nation’s charitable initiative through the casino, allows visitors to donate the...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wccbcharlotte.com

Bank Of London To Build Charlotte Office, 350 New Jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bank of London announced on Monday its intention to open its US Global Platform & Services headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., creating 350 new jobs by 2026. Officials say new positions at the US Global Platform and Services division will include software development, compliance and risk,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rowan County COVID-19 Cases Remain High

ROWAN CO., N.C. — Rowan County is reporting a high COVID transmission level as more and more people are testing positive. Officials say North Carolina now has 67 counties that are considered high for transmission of COVID-19, including Rowan County. As of this past Wednesday, officials say the CDC...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off

CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

78-year-old dies in drowning at Lake James

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 78-year-old man has died following a drowning on Lakes James Saturday, the Burke County Office Of Emergency Services confirmed. According to officials, the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to the area, interviewed witnesses, and began a search for the drowning victim. Rescuers located the victim, 78-year-old Julius Kocsis, in about twelve feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora / Linville Access.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy