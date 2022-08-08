Read full article on original website
Gaston County Reports 8th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a raccoon involved in a fight with a residents’ dog in the area of Windsong Court off of Gaston Day School Road in Gastonia, NC.
Concord to consider incentives for manufacturing facility
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is scheduled to consider incentives this week for a Texas-based manufacturer looking to build a facility in the Charlotte region, documents state. On Aug. 11, Concord City Council will consider an economic incentive grant for Keysteel Corp., which manufactures “construction-related products made with steel wire.”
cn2.com
City of York Hopes to Halt New Development to Catch up on Explosive Growth
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the first time in York’s history, the city is looking at the possibility of a moratorium on residential development. City Council has tabled the Ordinance until Monday, August 15th to discuss the moratorium further before its possible passage. Leaders say they have been experiencing explosive growth in the city over the past 3 years and know more growth is expected.
Permitting process drags on for Piedmont Lithium’s mine in Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Piedmont Lithium Inc. revealed in June that it was looking abroad to produce lithium hydroxide while it navigates local and state approvals processes for its proposed Gaston County mine. Those approvals processes seem set to spill into next year. Piedmont Lithium applied last year for...
York County permits hint at changes as Carowinds teases 'major' announcement
New attractions could be on the horizon at Carowinds theme park on the North and South Carolina border, according to York County building documents. Carowinds plans to make multiple "major announcements" about the future of the park on Thursday at 10 a.m. Building permits on York County's website hint at...
businesstodaync.com
Confirmed: Rumor Mill Market is reopening
Aug. 10. By TL Bernthal. The Rumor Mill Market at 217 Depot St. in Davidson will reopen this month after a two-year hiatus. When the owners — Janie and Scot Slusarick of Cornelius — closed the Rumor Mill Market on Aug. 28, 2020, they never imagined it would be almost two years to the day to re-open the furniture and home goods store.
Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 9th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
thefintechtimes.com
The Bank of London Sets up Shop in the Second Largest Banking City in the US
Since its November 2021 launch, when it established itself as the UK’s sixth principal clearing bank, The Bank of London now has its sights set on the US market; having opened its latest headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. The clearing, agency and transaction bank has announced its intention to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 1st-9th
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, August 1st through Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba Two Kings Casino Donates $12,000 To Local Nonprofits
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Share Change program has raised a total of $12,000 for two organizations: the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council and the HealthCare Foundation of Cleveland County. Share Change, the Catawba Nation’s charitable initiative through the casino, allows visitors to donate the...
Bank Of London To Build Charlotte Office, 350 New Jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bank of London announced on Monday its intention to open its US Global Platform & Services headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., creating 350 new jobs by 2026. Officials say new positions at the US Global Platform and Services division will include software development, compliance and risk,...
WBTV
Development exploding in Huntersville: fastest growing town in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. According to county data, the population in 2010 was 46,773 and by 2020 it jumped to 61,376. With that growth, comes new developments. Right now a portion of Main Street...
WBTV
Popular Rowan Co. restaurant’s dining room reopening after two-year pandemic closure
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For a lot of folks in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, the closing of the dining room at the Stag & Doe was one of the real heartaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic restaurant on Highway 29 near China Grove is known for attracting large...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rowan County COVID-19 Cases Remain High
ROWAN CO., N.C. — Rowan County is reporting a high COVID transmission level as more and more people are testing positive. Officials say North Carolina now has 67 counties that are considered high for transmission of COVID-19, including Rowan County. As of this past Wednesday, officials say the CDC...
Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off
CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina fined several Charlotte-area stores because prices at the register were more than those for products on the shelves. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it happened in the second quarter of 2022. 61 North Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines for price-scanning errors in 32 counties.
78-year-old dies in drowning at Lake James
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 78-year-old man has died following a drowning on Lakes James Saturday, the Burke County Office Of Emergency Services confirmed. According to officials, the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to the area, interviewed witnesses, and began a search for the drowning victim. Rescuers located the victim, 78-year-old Julius Kocsis, in about twelve feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora / Linville Access.
