CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the first time in York’s history, the city is looking at the possibility of a moratorium on residential development. City Council has tabled the Ordinance until Monday, August 15th to discuss the moratorium further before its possible passage. Leaders say they have been experiencing explosive growth in the city over the past 3 years and know more growth is expected.

YORK, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO