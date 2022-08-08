ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannersville, PA

Man charged with fleeing police with three children in car

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities say a man led police on a chase with three children in his vehicle after being accused of assault at Camelback Lodge.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 6, around 11:20 a.m., officers were called to a report of an assault happening in a guest room at Camelback Lodge near Tannersville.

Attorney accused of using sexual favors as legal payment

Once arriving on the scene, police say they were told by security that two women and a man, later identified as Kevin Chalmers, 35, of New York, were involved in an argument regarding rooms and Chalmers could be found in the parking lot.

As stated in the affidavit, when police tried to talk with Chalmers he jumped in his Hyundai and fled the scene ignoring commands to stop and nearly hitting an officer.

Investigators said they were told by one of the victims that her three children were in the car with Chalmers, ages 1, 5, and 8.

Pocono Township police followed Chalmers’ car onto Interstate 80 where they say the chase reached speeds of 110 mph. A trooper with Pennsylvania State Police was able to stop Chalmers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 309.

Police say Chalmers told them he ran from officers with the three children because he was scared.

Chalmers is being charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault.

He was taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility and given a $50,000 secured bail.

