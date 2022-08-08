Salem – Richard A. Bonacorsi passed away peacefully in his home on May 26, 2022 in Salem, NH, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. Richard was born on August 23, 1949 to Joseph and Rose (Cubelli) Bonacorsi and grew up in Methuen, MA. In his mid-teens he was seriously injured in a car accident which would change the course of his life. After many months in the hospital and over a year in recovery, he worked for Grieco Brothers in Lawrence, MA and earned his GED, and eventually attended Northern Essex Community College. He never had trouble finding work and did everything from sales to landscaping to cabinetry, until finally becoming an installer, field technician, and technical troubleshooter with Cox Cable in Santa Barbara, CA. As his vision failed him, he transitioned from technical work to customer service, from which he retired. During retirement he volunteered for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, spent time with his mother and his close friends at his home, talked everyday to his closest friend, Paulie, and enjoyed countless hours caring for his grandchildren. In 2014 he returned to New Hampshire and shared a home with his brother, Joseph Bonacorsi, until his passing in 2020.

SALEM, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO