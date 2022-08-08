Read full article on original website
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?Vishnu
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Santa Barbara Independent
The Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara Becomes Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 10, 2022 — The charming beach chic Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara is now a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. Earlier this year, AWH Partners purchased the property with Spire Hospitality as the new management company. This elevated historic hotel rooted in the California vibe and beach culture of Santa Barbara underwent significant investment to refresh the guest experience, creating a perfect escape for work and play.
Santa Barbara Independent
Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California
Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Axe-Citing Times for State Street
State Street has a little more pep in its step these days thanks to a handful of new and exciting ― if a little unconventional ― businesses arriving downtown. The State Street Axe Club opened Fiesta weekend with a steady stream of customers lining up to hurl hatchets down divided lanes at wooden targets. “I always knew this was something that would be a hit here,” said owner Brett Michaelson, who previously opened an axe-throwing location in Los Angeles. “People want things to do; they want entertainment, but there was nothing to do downtown but drink after 8 p.m.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Organic Soup Kitchen Ditches Plastic
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, August 2022: Organic Soup Kitchen will now package its SoupMeals in earth friendly, 100% recyclable containers and lids. This monumental operational shift away from plastic is another step towards the organization’s commitment to prioritizing the health of our planet. The new packaging will save hundreds of thousands of plastic containers from reaching our ocean and landfill.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
Santa Barbara Independent
Bring Home the Beauty of the Santa Barbara Courthouse
The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is hosting an online art sale now through August 14, featuring stunning depictions of the majestic Santa Barbara Courthouse. The sale includes splendid photographs of the building, as well as original paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, and acrylic, by California artists Kris Buck, Chris Chapman, James Chen, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Marco Diaz, Ellie Freudenstein, Rick Garcia, Tammy Guerin, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Tom Henderson, Annie Hoffman, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Irene Kovalik, Bill Mahan, Craig Nelson, Ken Pfeiffer, Richard Schloss, Ann Shelton Beth, Garrett Spiers, Fred Sweeney, Terri Tabor, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Fiesta Pequeña is a Glorious Celebration of Community
On August 3, Fiesta Pequeña kicked off Fiesta 2022 to the delight of thousands of community members at the Old Mission Santa Barbara and many more who tuned in to the live KEYT broadcast. Many arrived early to enjoy a picnic dinner on the lawn in front of the...
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Ryan Leone: 1985-2022
It is not so much how long you live as what you do with the years you are here. We all possess some type of genius, and Ryan Leone’s genius was his love of stories, particularly those portrayed in books or film. That love helped him turn his life around after his lifetime flirtation with drugs landed him in federal prison. During his four years of incarceration, he spent numerous stints in solitary confinement, arguably a counter-productive form of torture that has no place in our country’s penal system. He nonetheless wrote Wasting Talent, which sold approximately 400,000 copies after publication in 2012.
Santa Barbara Independent
Timmoxena Jackson
Timmoxena was born February 9, 1927, to the late Jessie Mae and Charles H. Byrd in Sommerville, Texas. She passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Timmoxena, known to most as “Timm,” was raised in Waco, Texas. She attended the Second Baptist Church there and accepted Christ at an early age. After graduating from high school, she traveled to California with her mother and sister in 1944. In 1946 they moved to Santa Barbara, California and she joined the Second Baptist Church in there.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Humane to Offer Free Veterinary Services at Day in the Park Event
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. While community members enjoy live music, food trucks, and a canine agility show at Santa Maria’s Day in the Park on August 14, they can also help keep their pets healthy and safe. For the first time, Santa Barbara Humane will be in attendance, offering free veterinary vaccines, microchips, and flea control for dogs.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bobbi (Roberta) Pearson
Bobbi (Roberta) Pearson passed away unexpectedly on August 2nd in Montrose, Colorado. She was 81 years young. She spent her final days in a state of pure elation in the splendor of the San Juan Mountains, surrounded by her beloved family and friends, who were gathered together for a music and nature-filled family celebration.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ed St. George’s Montecito Street Hotel Makes Its Way Through City Review
The Architectural Board of Review on Monday gave a predominantly positive appraisal of a three-room hotel annex at 311 West Montecito Street, part of developer Ed St. George’s latest attempt at changing the face of the beachside neighborhood tucked between Castillo Street and the train station by providing several interconnected hotels and annexes along Montecito Street. The board voted 5-2 in favor of moving the project along for further review despite some questions over the design.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Valley Church to Hold Pride Flag Raising Following Theft
Community leaders will congregate at the St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos on Wednesday, August 10, to raise a new pride flag and address the theft and burning of the previous pride flag. On Thursday, July 28, a pride flag hanging at the church in Santa Ynez Valley was...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Krav Maga Preps for Real-World Dangers
In today’s world, it helps to be prepared for anything. What would you do if an assailant were to burst into your workplace, or a grocery store, or your home? Would you trust yourself to be able to fight them off?. Dating back to 1930s Bratislava — in what...
Santa Barbara Independent
Richard A. Bonacorsi
Salem – Richard A. Bonacorsi passed away peacefully in his home on May 26, 2022 in Salem, NH, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. Richard was born on August 23, 1949 to Joseph and Rose (Cubelli) Bonacorsi and grew up in Methuen, MA. In his mid-teens he was seriously injured in a car accident which would change the course of his life. After many months in the hospital and over a year in recovery, he worked for Grieco Brothers in Lawrence, MA and earned his GED, and eventually attended Northern Essex Community College. He never had trouble finding work and did everything from sales to landscaping to cabinetry, until finally becoming an installer, field technician, and technical troubleshooter with Cox Cable in Santa Barbara, CA. As his vision failed him, he transitioned from technical work to customer service, from which he retired. During retirement he volunteered for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, spent time with his mother and his close friends at his home, talked everyday to his closest friend, Paulie, and enjoyed countless hours caring for his grandchildren. In 2014 he returned to New Hampshire and shared a home with his brother, Joseph Bonacorsi, until his passing in 2020.
Santa Barbara Independent
Opioid Addiction and Fentanyl: Know the Early Signs and How to Get Help
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Opioid addiction and fatal overdoses are rising at an alarming rate in the state and Santa Barbara County, fueled by the potent synthetic opioid, fentanyl. “Fentanyl on its own and paired with other illicit drugs is the biggest problem we are seeing right now. We...
Santa Barbara Independent
Introducing Goleta’s Newest Board and Commission Members
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The City of Goleta is excited to introduce our newest Board & Commission members! Vacancies were recently filled with new members on three City of Goleta Boards and Commissions: Design Review Board, Library Advisory Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission. Thank you to everyone who applied and congratulations to those selected.
Santa Barbara Independent
Candidate Filing Deadline Friday, August 12
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters would like to remind eligible candidates that the deadline to file a Declaration of Candidacy is Friday, August 12 at 5:00 p.m. for City, School and Special District offices in the County of Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Rescues Crash Victims on Hwy. 101 with Updated Equipment
A vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 veered off the road near the El Sueno Road exit in Santa Barbara, crashing into a tree at around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, according to County Fire Department Public Information Officer Captain Scott Safechuck. The driver of the white Toyota Camry...
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Detectives Seize Massive Amount of Illegal Drugs in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday, August 4, and seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs, including 17,000 fentanyl pills. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer Street at around 7 a.m. As a...
