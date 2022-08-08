ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Ellen Has Not Contacted Ex-Lover Anne Heche Following Fiery Crash

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wieIm_0h9B5w1100
Mega

Ellen DeGeneres has not reached out to offer words of support to her ex Anne Heche following her near-fatal car crash, Radar has learned.

Insiders tell RadarOnline.com that the famous talk show host has not contacted Anne Heche, whom she dated from 1997 to 2000, or even sent a message.

“Ellen is aware of the horrible incident, she read about the news like everyone, but she has not made any attempt to reach out directly to Anne or members of her family,” sources tell RadarOnline.com. “The pair haven’t spoken in years, although Ellen wants nothing but the best for Anne.”

Heche’s relationship with DeGeneres was groundbreaking when they got together in 1997, with Heche making the decision at the time to go public and come out of the closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHbmK_0h9B5w1100
Mega

"My movie premiere for Volcano , I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," Heche claimed. "At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say' and I said, 'No thanks.' I took Ellen to the premiere, and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman."

“I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Heche was rushed to an intensive care unit with “severe burns” after a fiery crash.

Eyewitnesses claimed Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she crashed into the garage of an apartment building. Residents attempted to get Anne out of the car but she drove off. Moments later, she crashed into a home and started a fire. Photos from the scene show a bottle in Anne’s cupholder that appeared to be alcohol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GSOf_0h9B5w1100
Mega

"She's lucky to be alive," a source said. "She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash."

Hours before the crash, a new episode of Heche’s podcast Better Together was released. On the show, the actress and her co-host Heather Duffy talked about drinking vodka and wine .

"Today's been a very unique day," Heche said to Duffy . "I don't know what happened, sometimes days just suck and I don't know if you ever have them, but some days Mama says are ... some days are those no good very bad days. And I don't know why some days just end up like this, and things don't really rock me like that."

Heche has yet to make an official comment on the matter. Law enforcement obtained a warrant to draw the actress’ blood to test for drugs and alcohol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDfmf_0h9B5w1100
Mega

Comments / 18

FemalePatriot
2d ago

She’s in a coma. How would she contact her ? Get real already.

Reply
8
Related
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche, in ‘Critical Condition,’ Bought Wig Minutes Before Crash

Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles residence at a high speed on Friday—but less than half an hour before, she had stopped into Glass Hair Design in Venice to buy a bright red wig, according to the Los Angeles Times. Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” as more details surrounding the actress’ movements in the lead-up to the fiery accident are revealed. It is unknown why Heche was at the salon around 10:35 a.m. Friday, but owner Richard Glass described her as “very pleasant” and acting like “a sweet little girl.” The 53-year-old actress hadn’t appeared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH Drunken Crash

Anne Heche hasn't woken up and is still in critical condition as a new video shows her barreling down an alley before she plowed into a home, catching herself and the property on fire. The Six Days Seven Nights actress, 53, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after the fiery crash, where she continues to fight for her life. Radar can confirm she is in critical condition and needs surgery for her injuries. Cops Obtain Warrant For Anne Heche Blood Test After Fiery Crash “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,” her spokesperson told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Ellen Degeneres
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: Hero Neighbor Who Tried To Rescue Her Speaks Out

On Friday morning (August 5), a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood was enveloped in chaos when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with the owner inside, setting both the house and her car ablaze. Though medical officials have stated that she’s expected to live, Heche remains in critical condition with severe burns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radaronline Com
RadarOnline

Olivia Newton John’s Dying Request To Pal John Travolta Revealed

The late Olivia Newton-John worried endlessly about her daughter Chloe and made a final request of her close pal John Travolta — “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!” Sources close to Newton-John tell Radar her concerns for Chloe spiked after 36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi blasted the COVID 19 vaccine on social media writing, “Natural medicine is the party I belong to!” Chloé added: “Sorry, but not being in favor of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a “radical” of any kind.”Olivia, 72, had been battling stage 4 breast cancer while...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

41K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy