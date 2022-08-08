ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

A break from the heat and humidity

Ahead of the cold front, Tuesday was the wettest day of the summer for Indianapolis. Behind the front drier air has moved into the state. Another cold front will move across the state Thursday and a few showers will develop ahead of the front in the afternoon. Behind the second cold front sunny skies will return for Friday and temperatures and humidity will fall. After 20 days with high temperatures in the 90s our weather will be more cooler for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s. We’ll have sunny skies with lower humidity through the weekend with our next chance for rain coming Sunday.
Seasonal stretch, comfortable air to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS – After a wet 36 hours, we are dry for Wednesday! It will still be on the more humid side but dry. Thursday will bring a few shower chances before a refreshing airmass moves in for Friday and Saturday!. 48-hr rainfall totals. Over the last two days, some...
Tracking showers, no more 90s this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with showers and storms early this morning. Showers are continuing across central Indiana. We will keep at least an isolated shower chance this afternoon and into the evening as a front slowly moves south of Indy. The rest of this week looks cooler and closer to average.
A Flood Watch for tonight; cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

A Flood Watch has been issued for southwestern Indiana from 8pm this evening through 5am Tuesday. A slow moving cold front will move into the state tonight. As the front moves south of I-70, storm motion will slow down, and this will increase the chance for an extended period of heavy rain over the southern part of the state. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected and the runoff will cause flooding. Rain will be heavy at times but severe storms are not expected.
Fox 59

Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Mooresville woman

HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants, driving a white 2004 Subaru Outback with Indiana license plate 878APD.
#Severe Weather
Fox 59

A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
indianapublicradio.org

I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years

Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
FOX59

No place like home? Where people from central Indiana ended up

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study shows most young people do not move far from their childhood home. The study by researchers at the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University examined the migration patterns of young adults, exploring where people go between childhood and young adulthood. The study found nearly six in 10 young adults live […]
The Exponent

Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
94.3 Lite FM

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
