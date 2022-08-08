Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
A break from the heat and humidity
Ahead of the cold front, Tuesday was the wettest day of the summer for Indianapolis. Behind the front drier air has moved into the state. Another cold front will move across the state Thursday and a few showers will develop ahead of the front in the afternoon. Behind the second cold front sunny skies will return for Friday and temperatures and humidity will fall. After 20 days with high temperatures in the 90s our weather will be more cooler for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s. We’ll have sunny skies with lower humidity through the weekend with our next chance for rain coming Sunday.
cbs4indy.com
Seasonal stretch, comfortable air to end the week
INDIANAPOLIS – After a wet 36 hours, we are dry for Wednesday! It will still be on the more humid side but dry. Thursday will bring a few shower chances before a refreshing airmass moves in for Friday and Saturday!. 48-hr rainfall totals. Over the last two days, some...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking showers, no more 90s this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with showers and storms early this morning. Showers are continuing across central Indiana. We will keep at least an isolated shower chance this afternoon and into the evening as a front slowly moves south of Indy. The rest of this week looks cooler and closer to average.
cbs4indy.com
A Flood Watch for tonight; cooler temperatures for the rest of the week
A Flood Watch has been issued for southwestern Indiana from 8pm this evening through 5am Tuesday. A slow moving cold front will move into the state tonight. As the front moves south of I-70, storm motion will slow down, and this will increase the chance for an extended period of heavy rain over the southern part of the state. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected and the runoff will cause flooding. Rain will be heavy at times but severe storms are not expected.
Fox 59
Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
cbs4indy.com
WIBC.com
Fox 59
indianapublicradio.org
indyschild.com
cbs4indy.com
