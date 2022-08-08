Ahead of the cold front, Tuesday was the wettest day of the summer for Indianapolis. Behind the front drier air has moved into the state. Another cold front will move across the state Thursday and a few showers will develop ahead of the front in the afternoon. Behind the second cold front sunny skies will return for Friday and temperatures and humidity will fall. After 20 days with high temperatures in the 90s our weather will be more cooler for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s. We’ll have sunny skies with lower humidity through the weekend with our next chance for rain coming Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO