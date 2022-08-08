ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
BYU Newsnet

President Nelson to rededicate Washington D.C. Temple

President Russell M. Nelson will rededicate the newly renovated Washington D.C. Temple on Aug. 14, the Church announced last Wednesday. The entire First Presidency will be among the 12 Church leaders present for the rededication, along with Elders Quentin L. Cook, D. Todd Christofferson and Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The rededication will be President Nelson’s first such event since dedicating the Rome Italy Temple in 2019.
seattlemedium.com

Star-Studded Voting Rights Celebration Encourages 10 million More Registered Black Voters

The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) joined the Rainbow Push Coalition and others at a star-studded celebration of the 57th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The all-star program presented what organizers called a tremendous opportunity to educate the public regarding the...
Daniel Carroll
aerotechnews.com

Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
popville.com

Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park

Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
NBC Washington

Flash Floods in Northern Virginia as Severe Storms DC Area

Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Virginia as storms with heavy rain have started to move into the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon. Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria are under flash flood warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts...
multihousingnews.com

WC Smith JV Lands $95M for DC Affordable Housing Project

The 130-unit development will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. A joint venture between WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp. has landed $37 million in tax-exempt bonds and $33.8 million in LIHTC equity from The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency, for the development of the fully affordable Terrace Manor in Washington, D.C. All 130 units of the project will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
mocoshow.com

Marc Elrich Declares Victory in Democratic Primary

Marc Elrich has declared victory in the Democratic Primary after an update earlier on Saturday night showed that Marc Elrich (55,469, 39.20%) had a 42 vote lead over David Blair (55,427, 39.17%) with all mail-in ballots and all but 37 of the 7,000 + provisional ballots tabulated. He released the following statement via social media:

