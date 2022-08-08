Read full article on original website
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Iowan Will Stand Trial For His Role In January 6th U.S. Capitol Attack
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids, Iowa man will stand trial for the charges against him from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. 36-year-old Leo Kelly's trial starts Jan. 17th, 2023 in Washington, D.C., Kelly is pleading not guilty to all seven charges. The most serious charge...
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas
Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
Empire strikes back: Eric Adams muses about sending bus of New Yorkers to Texas
Texas struck first, sending buses of migrants to New York City. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is prepared to strike back, musing about sending a busload of New Yorkers to campaign against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Bowser responds to alleged hate crime where 2 DC men were beaten & called anti-gay slurs
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser responded Tuesday to reports of a hate crime that took place in the District on Sunday, Aug. 7. Two men were walking down 1700 7th Street Northwest when more than one person punched them several times and called them slurs that were not only anti-gay, they included references to monkeypox, MPD said.
President Nelson to rededicate Washington D.C. Temple
President Russell M. Nelson will rededicate the newly renovated Washington D.C. Temple on Aug. 14, the Church announced last Wednesday. The entire First Presidency will be among the 12 Church leaders present for the rededication, along with Elders Quentin L. Cook, D. Todd Christofferson and Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The rededication will be President Nelson’s first such event since dedicating the Rome Italy Temple in 2019.
Democratic Gubernatorial nominee host “thank you” rally in Prince George’s Co.
In Prince George's County on Saturday, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore hosted a "Thank You" rally showing his appreciation for voters in the county.
Star-Studded Voting Rights Celebration Encourages 10 million More Registered Black Voters
The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) joined the Rainbow Push Coalition and others at a star-studded celebration of the 57th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The all-star program presented what organizers called a tremendous opportunity to educate the public regarding the...
Six Women Win Democratic Primaries In Montgomery County Council Races
Six new faces are expected to join the Montgomery County Council, and all of them belong to women. Democrats Laurie-Anne Sayles, Marilyn Balcombe, Kate Stewart, Kristin Mink, Natali Fani-González, and Dawn Luedtke won their party’s nomination in the primary, according to unofficial results posted Sunday after nearly three weeks of ballot-counting.
Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park
Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
Flash Floods in Northern Virginia as Severe Storms DC Area
Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Virginia as storms with heavy rain have started to move into the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon. Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria are under flash flood warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts...
DC lightning strike survivor recovering; friends, family post update on condition
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family. It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday. Her mother posted on Facebook that...
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
Stimulus 2022: Assistance up to $1,800 available to help pay energy bills in DC
Residents in Washington, D.C., may be eligible for assistance of up to $1,800 to cover their energy costs.
WC Smith JV Lands $95M for DC Affordable Housing Project
The 130-unit development will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. A joint venture between WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp. has landed $37 million in tax-exempt bonds and $33.8 million in LIHTC equity from The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency, for the development of the fully affordable Terrace Manor in Washington, D.C. All 130 units of the project will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
David Blair Issues Statement, “The AP has declared our race too close to call. We’ll be requesting a recount.”
David Blair has released a statement via social media. Blair says “The AP has declared our race too close to call. We’ll be requesting a recount.” David Blair released the following statement on the 2022 Montgomery County Executive Democratic primary election:. “After several weeks of counting and...
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
Marc Elrich Declares Victory in Democratic Primary
Marc Elrich has declared victory in the Democratic Primary after an update earlier on Saturday night showed that Marc Elrich (55,469, 39.20%) had a 42 vote lead over David Blair (55,427, 39.17%) with all mail-in ballots and all but 37 of the 7,000 + provisional ballots tabulated. He released the following statement via social media:
Alexandria remembers Benjamin Thomas, 16-year-old Black boy lynched in 1899
On Monday night in Alexandria, dozens of people remembered the life of a Black teen killed by a mob of angry white people who lynched him at the turn of the century.
