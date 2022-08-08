ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3fPa_0h9B5mQz00

Nicki Minaj has been tapped to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards .

She also will take the stage and perform for the first time since 2018 during the awards show, which is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 28.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Minaj is a 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner. She won her first VMA, for best hip-hop video, in 2011. This year, she is nominated for “best hip-hop.” Minaj has performed at the show in six times, starting with her debut in 2012. Minaj’s next single, “Super Freaky Girl,” will be released Friday.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount and chief content officer, music at Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.'”

Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. At the inaugural VMAs in 1984, David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor

The news comes on the heels of MTV’s announcement Friday that Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco also will perform at the show. Additional performers will be announced soon, MTV said.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X leads the nominations for the 2022 VMAs with seven each. The winners are determined by fan voting.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers of the 2022 VMAs; Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent, and Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and ‘Grease’ Star, Dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, the angelic Australian singer who forged a hopelessly devoted following with her chart-topping hits “Physical,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “You’re the One That I Want,” her Grease duet with John Travolta, has died. She was 73. Newton-John died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California, her husband, John Easterling, announced on Facebook.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: Hopelessly Devoted to Olivia Newton-JohnTom Urich, Actor and Older Brother of Robert Urich, Dies at 87Rob Mitchell, Leading Finance Executive in Hollywood, Dies at 55 “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Travolta, Randal Kleiser, George Takei and More Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John: “We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You”

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Olivia Newton-John. Newton-John died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California, her husband, John Easterling, announced on Facebook. More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: Hopelessly Devoted to Olivia Newton-JohnJake Paul, Sports Betting Veteran Joey Levy Raise $50M for Sports Media and Gambling VentureBox Office: 'Bullet Train' Books $30.1M Opening Born on Sept. 26, 1948, in Cambridge, England, the iconic singer and actress had success on both screen and stage. Newton-John sold more than 100 million albums and had nearly 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 during her five decades in music. Her popularity rose even...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Reports: Anne Heche Remains in Coma Following Car Crash

Anne Heche is reportedly in a coma and in critical condition Monday following a car accident in which her car crashed into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, setting fire to both the home and vehicle. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a rep for the actress said in a statement sent to media outlets Monday. Heche slipped into a coma shortly after the accident, the rep told CNN.More from The Hollywood Reporter'13 Minutes': Film ReviewMove Over, TikTok and Instagram! Hollywood Calls Nextdoor the "Most Wonderful, Horrible App in Existence Right Now"ILY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
PopSugar

See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party

Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Richard Lester
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
David Bowie
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Madonna
Person
Anitta
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Missy Elliott
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv Video Music Award#Vma#Mtv Video Music Awards#Paramount
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy