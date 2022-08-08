ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for an Extra $175 a Month in Social Security?

Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While higher benefits are a help to seniors, it's best to have outside income sources in addition to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
