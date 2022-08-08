ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins Last Dance Confirmed: David Krejci back with Boston

WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kc1uq_0h9B5NYw00

Just a couple hours after announcing Patrice Bergeron will give it one last go , the Bruins have revealed the return of David Krejci.

Like Bergeron, Krejci has inked a one-year deal with Boston. The 36-year-old will make $1 million in his 16th NHL season, with the chance to make $2 million more via performance-based incentives.

Not only will the 2022-23 season mark Krejci’s return to Boston, it’ll also be his return to the NHL. After playing in Boston for 15 years, the center spent last season with HC Olomouc of the Czech Extraliga. In 51 games, he led the team in goals (20), assists (26) and points (46).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

VETERAN FORWARD DAVID KREJCI RETURNS TO BOSTON ON A ONE-YEAR DEAL

The Boston Bruins made some noise on Monday morning, first by announcing the re-signing of captain Patrice Bergeron, a move many were expecting for the past couple of months. A couple hours after that signing was made official, the Bruins announced that they've brought back veteran forward David Krejci on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The contract has a base salary of $1 million, with another $2 million in performance bonuses.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision

The Boston Bruins have not only brought back to the fold Patrice Bergeron but also veteran forward David Krejci. The team announced just this week that Krejci has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million to give it another go with the Bruins. David Krejci could not have been more excited about being able to […] The post David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?

During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade

Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
The Spun

Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He Will Be Retiring

The Boston Red Sox will be losing a key member of their broadcasting team after the season,. NESN color commentator Dennis Eckersley is going to hang it up to try and spend as much time as possible with his two grandchildren. “I’ve been thinking about this for a long time....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcasts

BOSTON -- A familiar voice will no longer be heard on a regular basis in New England, as Dennis Eckersley has decided to retire from his role as color analyst on Red Sox television broadcasts.The Boston Globe's Chad Finn reported the news on Monday, noting that the 67-year-old Eckersley will be moving to California to "spend as much time as possible with his twin grandchildren.""There are times in your life when you realize you've got to get on with it," Eckersley told Finn. "Having grandkids in the Bay Area and visiting them in the offseason, that pushed me along. I...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech
Yardbarker

Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target

The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins sign Pavel Zacha to one-year deal

BOSTON -- The Bruins re-signed Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci on Monday, but their work was not done.The team also came to an agreement with forward Pavel Zacha on a deal that will pay him $3.5 million in 2022-23. The one-year deal prevents the Bruins and Zacha from going through an arbitration hearing, which had been scheduled for Aug. 11. Zacha, 25, was traded to the Bruins in mid-July, in exchange for Erik Haula.Zacha joined the Bruins as a restricted free agent, and he was coming off a career high in points with 36 last year with the Devils.Zacha was the sixth overall pick by the Devils in the 2015 draft. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2015-16 season, registering two assists in his one game. He became a lineup regular the following year at age 19.Zacha popped as a goal-scorer in the shortened 2020-21 season, scoring 17 goals in just 50 games for New Jersey. He has averaged 21 assists per year over the past three seasons, highlighted by a career-high 24 assists in the 2019-20 seasons. 
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change

As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23

Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy