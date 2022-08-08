5 rescued from boat near Navy Pier after crashing into dock: CPD

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Five people needed to be rescued Sunday evening after their boat crashed into Dime Pier, which is close to Navy Pier.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit said the 24-foot Regal was one of three boats that ran into the Near North dock on Sunday. Police said all 5 people on board the Regal were escorted off without incident.

The marine unit tweeted a friendly safety reminder to boaters:

