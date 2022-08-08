ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triller’s Assembly for Black Creators Program Creates Success For Rising Creatives

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

In October 2021, Triller (owners of Verzuz and new boxing events) announced a program aimed to level the playing field among rising creatives caused by racial disparities with the Assembly For Black Creators program. The result: brand deals and financial gain for influencers who may have gone overlooked.

The initiative focused on teaching Black creators how to hone their craft and expand their opportunities for monetization across social media platforms. Through the program, a select group of up-and-coming content creators was awarded contracts that include cash and equity in Triller.

“By their participation, creators make in excess two times more than what they would make on other platforms and oftentimes much more. The sky’s the limit for them as we afford them the opportunity to grow as much as they like at Triller,” expressed Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman of Triller in a statement.

“Hallmark and Popeyes were the first two brands, and we gave 200 plus back creators the option to participate with our brand partners. The creators who wanted to make money right away participated in their brand partnership deals.”

“Triller, to me, is more than a social media app. It’s a family. It’s a safe place for creators such as myself. I’ve received so much support from Triller, and I’m thankful that not only am I more than a creator there, but I’m also a partner with my Triller family,” expressed Bella Blaq, a rising content creator.

“I have more than 1.4 million TikTok followers and do not get invited to any events, nor does it help that I’m a black creator! I have received so many opportunities just from being connected with Triller. It’s changed my life and finances in a great way.”

According to a press release, the objective of Assembly for Black Creators is to empower Black creators and talent to deepen the pipeline of Black-owned content across entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, sports, and other genres available to consumer brands for integration and advertising opportunities.

Yet, there have been accusations of the program not adequately paying certain creators on time or at all. A recent Washington Post article, by reporter Taylor Lorenz, takes the app and opportunity provided by Triller to task for seemingly leaving some creators out of the lucrative rewards they were promised.

The following is a statement provided to VIBE, by a Triller spokesperson in response to those claims:

The ABC program is a new and one-of-a-kind, never done before program, and it has been more successful than we ever expected. In that growth, we made some unfortunate mistakes. We regret that there were delays in payments to some of the creators and have made sure each and every person has been paid in full and put new procedures in place in hopes of avoiding future issues.

We are proud of the program and its success and to be the only of any social network with a program of its kind. It has approximately 200 major brands involved, and the program has paid its participants millions of dollars in a very short time frame. In the past year alone, the network has set up multiple one-on-one brand opportunities; it has hosted and brought the participants to all-expense paid festivals, brand networks, and conferences and introduced large paid brand opportunities.


Triller has set up a one-on-one support system specifically to help grow both the participants’ audience and to help them maximize the opportunities. We are proud to be part of building something that will create lasting change. And while our execution had some flaws, we aren’t just talking about change; we just have been doing it.

Having met the issues at hand head-on, Triller maintains that their goal is to continue the program for current and future creators and are willing to work past any obstacles along the way in acknowledging the underserved and undervalued demographic.

“Triller has long celebrated the accomplishments of Black creators to lift culture, and what better way to signal our support than to support every Black creator who is adding her or his voice to bring their passions to the creator economy,” said Mahi de Silva, Triller’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We have long been passionate about providing a platform for those that are often overlooked and underrepresented. We’ve activated almost 200 brand deals with Triller’s Assembly of Black Creators in 2022, including brands like P&G, Walmart, L’Oreal, and Popeyes,” Mahi de Silva continued. Triller believes that the Black creators who are often invisible on other platforms have a massive impact on all of society and deserve not only to be seen but be showcased in ways that help them monetize their work.”

View the complete list of Black content creators who have openly shared how Triller’s Assembly For Black Creators and check out their social media profiles below.

Vibe

Vibe

