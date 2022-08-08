ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award

Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award. On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop D received the Leaders in Law Enforcement Award from the Community Foundation of Acadiana in collaboration with the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation. This award is intended to recognize law enforcement agencies and district attorney offices who are having the most impact in their communities with the resources they have.
Leesville City Council is Updated on 2022 Street Project Bid

Leesville City Council met at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022. Council members Chris Robertson and Alice Guess were absent. Monthly bills were presented as $51,719.08. One pay request was approved in the amount of $100,444.40 for the Leesville Splash Project. City Engineer Mark McCarty updated the council. The bid...
Disparity study results to be released at City Council Committee meeting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Officials will report the findings of a disparity study during the Alexandria City Council’s Economic, Workforce and Planning Development Committee meeting, scheduled for 3:50 p.m. today in Alexandria Convention Hall. The study, launched in June of 2020, was conducted by Keen Independent Research, a...
City Council holds public meeting to address Alexandria crime

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One day after the City of Alexandria reported its 11th homicide of the year, the city council hosted a public hearing on Aug. 9 to allow residents to voice their concerns and offer up solutions to the city. For the handful of residents that got up...
Cleco Watt Matters energy-savings campaign continues with fifth and final focus area: Keep It In!

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ)– Aug. 10, 2022 – To save energy and money, Cleco customers should weatherize their homes. Weatherization seals a home, so customers can Keep It In!. “Sealing air leaks around windows and doors and making sure you have the right amount of insulation can save energy and keep a home cool during the hot summer months,” said Andre Guillory, vice president and chief customer officer. “The goal is to make sure your home is sealed tight like an envelope, so the cool air stays inside.”
New heavy equipment operator PRO Louisiana training in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is excited to be part of Professional Resilience Occupations Louisiana (PRO Louisiana), a workforce development program of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative for professional resilience occupations, in partnership with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and Louisiana Economic Development (LED).
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville

Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
Grayson chief of police arrested

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history

A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
I was at work and had just finished dealing with an irate customer, so I decided to step outside for a little break. When I went to sit on the bench I noticed this cute little quilted heart. My first thought before even reading the tag was – I bet someone sweet left this here for someone to find. When I went to ifaqh.com I realized that’s exactly what it is. When I read that it was meant for me to find, my heart exploded. Someone took the time out of their day to discreetly make someone else’s day better!!! What a sweet idea!! And to the person that left this heart on the bench…Thank you!!
