City of Alexandria training program helps employees earn commercial driver’s license
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria has launched an innovative new program to train city employees to earn a Class A, B or D Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). “The city always has a need for drivers,” said Oscar Donta Howard Jr.,...
Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award
Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award. On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop D received the Leaders in Law Enforcement Award from the Community Foundation of Acadiana in collaboration with the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation. This award is intended to recognize law enforcement agencies and district attorney offices who are having the most impact in their communities with the resources they have.
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
Leesville City Council is Updated on 2022 Street Project Bid
Leesville City Council met at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022. Council members Chris Robertson and Alice Guess were absent. Monthly bills were presented as $51,719.08. One pay request was approved in the amount of $100,444.40 for the Leesville Splash Project. City Engineer Mark McCarty updated the council. The bid...
Disparity study results to be released at City Council Committee meeting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Officials will report the findings of a disparity study during the Alexandria City Council’s Economic, Workforce and Planning Development Committee meeting, scheduled for 3:50 p.m. today in Alexandria Convention Hall. The study, launched in June of 2020, was conducted by Keen Independent Research, a...
Town of Melville owes more than $300,000 in debt
The town of Melville is in such dire financial straits it could be taken over by the state
City Council holds public meeting to address Alexandria crime
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One day after the City of Alexandria reported its 11th homicide of the year, the city council hosted a public hearing on Aug. 9 to allow residents to voice their concerns and offer up solutions to the city. For the handful of residents that got up...
Cleco Watt Matters energy-savings campaign continues with fifth and final focus area: Keep It In!
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ)– Aug. 10, 2022 – To save energy and money, Cleco customers should weatherize their homes. Weatherization seals a home, so customers can Keep It In!. “Sealing air leaks around windows and doors and making sure you have the right amount of insulation can save energy and keep a home cool during the hot summer months,” said Andre Guillory, vice president and chief customer officer. “The goal is to make sure your home is sealed tight like an envelope, so the cool air stays inside.”
New heavy equipment operator PRO Louisiana training in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is excited to be part of Professional Resilience Occupations Louisiana (PRO Louisiana), a workforce development program of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative for professional resilience occupations, in partnership with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and Louisiana Economic Development (LED).
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
EPSO: multiple traffic stops led to narcotics arrests and citations
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory said multiple narcotics arrests were made last week in separate incidents.
