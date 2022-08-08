ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Louisiana man killed in Sumter Co. crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Sumter Co. claimed the life of a man from Slidell, Louisiana. Authorities have identified the victim as Webster J. Joseph. He was 37. Joseph died when the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving hit a 2018 International tractor-trailer, according to State...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman shot and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northport, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Coker, AL
Northport, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Northport, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Accidents
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to shooting at Tuscaloosa restaurant

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) announced a second arrest Wednesday stemming from an investigation after a shooting at a local restaurant last month. Timothy Powell, 39, was arrested August 5 on a warrant for first-degree assault. The arrest was made less than a week after another suspect, 24-year-old Corey Lewis, was arrested in connection to the same shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Man, 52, killed in early-morning ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 52-year-old man was killed early Monday in an ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County. The wreck happened at 12:45 a.m. on Pate Road, which is about 13 miles east of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King said David L. St. Clair was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger that left the road, struck a fence, and overturned. St. Clair was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead on the scene.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Traffic Accident#Tuscaloosa Co#Alabama State Troopers#Wbrc
wbrc.com

Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding out hope after his car was found Tuesday near Eufaula Avenue just a block away from the scene of an overnight house fire where a body was found. Right now, investigators say the two incidents are not connected.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Brighton Police are on the scene. Mayor Eddie Cooper of Brighton tells us an officer did shoot someone. The officer is OK. The person that...
BRIGHTON, AL
wbrc.com

“SkyCops” now proving an extra layer of safety in Thorsby

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two SkyCop units can now be found in Thorsby. Chief of Police, Rodney Barnett said following a few burglaries, it was time to update the town’s security cameras. “We’re a small department and nowadays you can’t have enough eyes,” said Chief Barnett. “We call it...
THORSBY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59EB in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 EB @ MP117.3 at Exit 115: Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to use caution and avoid the area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wvua23.com

Update: Woman identified after police chase arrest

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has identified the woman involved in a police chase Monday morning. Leia Darby, 37, was arrested following the chase, in which she was originally stopped because of outstanding warrants. Darby now faces one count of attempting to elude law enforcement and one count of reckless...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy