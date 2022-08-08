Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a woman died Wednesday, August 10 in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera. The crash happened on Highway 31 just north of Highway 70. That area was closed while first responders treated the injured and took them to a hospital. The Shelby County Coroner identified...
wbrc.com
Louisiana man killed in Sumter Co. crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Sumter Co. claimed the life of a man from Slidell, Louisiana. Authorities have identified the victim as Webster J. Joseph. He was 37. Joseph died when the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving hit a 2018 International tractor-trailer, according to State...
wbrc.com
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
Missing Jefferson County man’s car found near burning house, unidentified body
The car of a missing Jefferson County husband and father of four was found Tuesday morning, just one block from where a body was discovered in a burning abandoned house. Police are not commenting on any possible link between the two investigations. They have not identified the body. Nathan Gemeinhart,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to shooting at Tuscaloosa restaurant
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) announced a second arrest Wednesday stemming from an investigation after a shooting at a local restaurant last month. Timothy Powell, 39, was arrested August 5 on a warrant for first-degree assault. The arrest was made less than a week after another suspect, 24-year-old Corey Lewis, was arrested in connection to the same shooting.
86-year-old man killed in crash on U.S. 280 in Shelby County
An 86-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Shelby County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Harold L. White. He lived in Sterrett. The wreck happened about 2 p.m. on U.S. 280, two miles east of Chelsea. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said White...
Man, 52, killed in early-morning ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 52-year-old man was killed early Monday in an ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County. The wreck happened at 12:45 a.m. on Pate Road, which is about 13 miles east of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King said David L. St. Clair was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger that left the road, struck a fence, and overturned. St. Clair was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead on the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding out hope after his car was found Tuesday near Eufaula Avenue just a block away from the scene of an overnight house fire where a body was found. Right now, investigators say the two incidents are not connected.
‘It hurts so bad’: Family devastated by death of man killed in fiery Birmingham crash
Friends and family are mourning the weekend death of a 30-year-old man killed in a fiery crash in western Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the fatality victim as Tommie James Boglin. He was 30. Boglin was on his way home after throwing a birthday party...
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Brighton Police are on the scene. Mayor Eddie Cooper of Brighton tells us an officer did shoot someone. The officer is OK. The person that...
wbrc.com
“SkyCops” now proving an extra layer of safety in Thorsby
THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two SkyCop units can now be found in Thorsby. Chief of Police, Rodney Barnett said following a few burglaries, it was time to update the town’s security cameras. “We’re a small department and nowadays you can’t have enough eyes,” said Chief Barnett. “We call it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
UAB driving simulator shows how dangerous high-speed exhibition driving can be
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to strengthen laws against street racing and exhibition driving after a 19-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend. City leaders are warning drivers to stop stunt and speed driving. District Attorney Danny Carr say hitting a bystander while driving recklessly...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59EB in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 EB @ MP117.3 at Exit 115: Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to use caution and avoid the area.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham; family offering $100K reward
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, of Birmingham has been declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 8. When he was last seen, Gemeinhart was wearing a blue polo shirt with a red shirt underneath and grey pants,...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
wvua23.com
Update: Woman identified after police chase arrest
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has identified the woman involved in a police chase Monday morning. Leia Darby, 37, was arrested following the chase, in which she was originally stopped because of outstanding warrants. Darby now faces one count of attempting to elude law enforcement and one count of reckless...
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa officers fire weapons at woman driving toward them during flee attempt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman is in custody in Tuscaloosa after fleeing police and attempting to run officers over with her car, causing them to shoot at her, according to the Violent Crimes Unit at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Capt. Jack Kennedy said the incident began Monday morning...
Comments / 0