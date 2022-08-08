WASHINGTON, D.C. (Hinton News) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) introduced on August 5, 2022, the Community Mentors for Moms Act, legislation that would create a grant program to fund integrated mentoring services for low-income mothers. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.



“Communities succeed when neighbors and friends lift one another up, and that is especially true for new mothers,” said Congresswoman Miller. “A mentor can provide a listening ear, helping hand, and sound advice during a time that can be overwhelming or uncertain for pregnant women and mothers, particularly those who may be young, living in poverty, or have a history of substance abuse. I am pleased to join Senator Rubio to introduce the Community Mentors for Moms Act to ensure mothers in need have access to mentorship programs that can help them feel supported and prepared to raise their child.”



“Pregnant and new moms should never feel alone,” said Senator Rubio. “This bill would ensure that women have a support system and community in place to help them navigate the challenges and joys of motherhood.”

The post Congresswoman Miller, Senator Rubio Introduce Community Mentors for Moms Act appeared first on The Hinton News .