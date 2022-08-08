Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to convert a PDF file to Excel
To convert a PDF to Excel, open the PDF file in Word. Save the PDF in Word as a webpage, then open that webpage file in Excel. You can also export a PDF to Excel using Adobe Acrobat if you have a paid version of the service. PDF files are...
Simplifying the Crazy World of Linux Distros
The Linux enthusiast felt empowered. He walked with long, energetic strides driven by the fuel of purpose. Today is the day that he would do it. Many had doubted that he could. Hell, even he had not been so sure of himself. But look at him now, broken free from the shackles of ease that Windows OS bound him with and headed to tame the wildness of Linux and domesticate it on his now empty laptop device. Finally, he had summoned the courage to back up all his media files and documents on an external drive and wipe his Windows Os clean to freely replace them with Linux Os.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Can’t Connect to Printer" Error on Windows 11
Windows supports a lot of printers by default, so you can start printing right after connecting it to your PC. However, even after installing the correct drivers, you may encounter a "cannot connect to printer" error. This error might occur if you have not set up your printer correctly or if the printer cables might be loose, to name a few reasons.
notebookcheck.net
Windows 10 22H2 to get Windows 11's improved printing chops and other tweaks
The upcoming Windows 10 22H2 release will be getting Windows 11's Universal Print and other printing-focused enhancements. Additionally, Windows 10 22H2 will also be getting an improved Focus Assist mode similar to Windows 11 that allows important notifications to pass through. Windows 10 22H2 is currently in the Release Preview phase and will be rolled out gradually in the coming months.
Google blames Apple for texting being broken
Apple has broken texting, Google has said.The Android maker has proposed a number of changes that need to come to the iPhone, to allow devices on different operating systems text each other more seamlessly.Google has been accusing Apple of having ruined texting for some time. When their two devices text each other, the messages lack a number of rich features, such as typing indicators or read receipts, and functioning group chats.It has argued that a fix would be for Apple to integrate the new RCS standard into its Messages app. That is a successor to SMS that delivers texts in...
technewstoday.com
How to Map Network Drives in Windows
Mapping a shared drive into your computer system allows for easy and quick access. After you map the drive, it is only a click away in Windows explorer. We’re familiar with sharing specific files through the network with other users. Drive mapping is a similar process that allows you to share your complete disk drive. Since you’re making your whole drive discoverable to other users, they can simply get any data they need through their Windows explorer.
Ars Technica
New Google site begs Apple for mercy in messaging war
Google has been unable to field a stable, competitive messaging platform for years and has thoroughly lost the messaging war to products with a long-term strategy. At least some divisions inside the company are waking up to how damaging this is to Google as a company, and now Google's latest strategy is to... beg its competition for mercy? Google—which has launched 13 different messaging apps since iMessage launched in 2011—now says, "It's time for Apple to fix texting."
itechpost.com
How to Stop Legitimate and Malicious Pop-Ups on Windows
A lot of you might have experienced a pop-up notification interrupting your workflow while casually doing your own thing. Everyone has had a pop-up interruption at some point. Undeniably, pop-ups can also be such a hassle. However, no matter the hassle, these pop-ups tell you something about your device. There...
Google calls on Apple to 'fix texting' and adopt RCS messaging
The "green bubble" problem regarding communication between Android devices and iPhones has been a problem for years, but the subject is getting more attention recently with accusations that Apple's messaging strategy isn't just arguably classist, it's also infringing on its customer's security and violating the company's own accessibility guidelines. Even more frustrating, Apple could fix this if it adopted the industry and carrier standard for RCS messaging to replace SMS on its devices. Now Google is stepping up the pressure on Apple with a new "Get The Message" website and marketing campaign meant to highlight the issue.
TechRadar
Google's new campaign for RCS will rally Android and iOS users to its cause
In an attempt to break down the walls between iOS and Android, Google has begun a fresh campaign asking Apple to embrace RCS. This time around the company is expecting everyone else to jump in. In its latest endeavour to convince Apple to embrace the RCS standard, Android has created...
itechpost.com
Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Features Improved Windows Apps, Xbox, and PS4 Experience
A new Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac has been released, providing better compatibility for Windows apps and gaming controllers. Parallels' latest version, which is now available on the market, showcases the capability of their software to run over 200,000 Windows applications and classic games. The new version of Parallels Desktop...
CNET
Google's New Android Website Asks Apple to Add RCS Texting to iMessage
Google's lobbying Apple to support the RCS text message standard on the iPhone with a new website campaign. Google's been championing the RCS standard as a replacement to SMS and MMS, claiming that support on the iPhone would dramatically improve texting across devices. While RCS adoption in iOS 16 is...
Cult of Mac
Purchase Windows 10 Pro for $15 and Office for $28 in Back to School Sale
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In its big Back to School Sale, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
Google pressures Apple to stop being stubborn and adopt RCS — and you can join in
Google has launched a new "Get the Message" campaign to try and convince Apple to bring RCS support to iMessage.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 beta 5 adds ‘Copy and Delete’ option for sharing screenshots without clutter
In addition to the new battery percentage icon in the status bar, iOS 16 beta 5 includes another useful new feature. Now, when you take a screenshot in iOS 16, you’ll see a handy new option to “Copy and Delete” that screenshot…. This new “Copy and Delete”...
