The Linux enthusiast felt empowered. He walked with long, energetic strides driven by the fuel of purpose. Today is the day that he would do it. Many had doubted that he could. Hell, even he had not been so sure of himself. But look at him now, broken free from the shackles of ease that Windows OS bound him with and headed to tame the wildness of Linux and domesticate it on his now empty laptop device. Finally, he had summoned the courage to back up all his media files and documents on an external drive and wipe his Windows Os clean to freely replace them with Linux Os.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO