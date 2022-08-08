ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorscher headlines the Griswold cross country roster

By Bennett Blake
(Griswold) Four athletes are out for cross country at Griswold. Coach Matt Spunaugle’s group got practice started on Monday. They have three boys and one girl on the team. “This week we had our first practice and we went on a distance run and ran as a team. We have low numbers, but we are going to work together and make each other better.”

Cody Dorscher returns after a strong season last year. “I believe his last race at the state qualifier was just over 19:00. One of his big goals this year is to try and qualify for state. Real strong runner. Real strong minded. I think he’s going to do some great things for us.”

Coach Spunaugle expects to see a big drop in Dorscher’s times this season. “He’s been working really hard.” Spunaugle says, “Seeing him throughout the summer and I know he’s been working really hard. His first goal was to break 19:00 and we were talking and I told him looking at other guys that went to state last year I told him he’d need to get down around 18:00. I believe he’ll be able to do that. It’ll take time, but with the hard work and dedication he has I think he can do it. A great benefit that he has is with Nolan Smith and Brayden Lockwood, they like to push each other as well. I really look forward to seeing what these three boys can do together.

The other two members of the boys team are freshmen Nolan Smith and Brayden Lockwood. “Both of them ran in the top 15 in every race last year. A couple of the races each of them knocked in a top 10 finish. Granted that’s a shorter race for each of them at the two mile instead of 3.1 mile, but both of them have ability.”

Josie Millikan is the only member of the girl’s team. “We have a lot of ability out there. I don’t really like to use the word potential, because they’ve already shown they have the ability to run in meets. It’s just about setting smart, good goals for them.”

Spunaugle says he’s still trying to recruit more runners to the team. Griswold’s first meet of the season is at Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday, August 30th.

