Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August Without Any Hesitation

Amazon's current businesses and new markets give it significant growth potential. Apple should remain a big winner with its iPhone ecosystem. Markel offers solid growth prospects, diversification, and an attractive valuation.
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Buffett's investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued.
Motley Fool

2 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit You in 2023 -- and 1 That Might Cost You

Seniors on Social Security could benefit financially as the program evolves next year. Workers, on the other hand, could get the short end of the stick.
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon release the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI tracks prices on a range of consumer goods and services, making it one indicator of inflation. The data could help the market figure out how the hawkish Federal Reserve will
Motley Fool

This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?

The company saw a further deterioration in monthly active users. On a positive note, Robinhood delivered its smallest net loss since the start of 2021.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Out Checks in August

There are no plans to send out a round of federal stimulus checks. Some states, however, are sharing excess funds with residents this month. For months on end, U.S. consumers have been struggling to keep with their living costs in the wake of soaring inflation. Many people have, in fact, resorted to racking up credit card debt just to cover their basic expenses, while others have had to dip deeply into their savings accounts.
Motley Fool

2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement

Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
Motley Fool

2 Cannabis Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

AFC Gamma is trading for a low price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Trulieve's Harvest Health and Recreation purchase will drive growth this year. AFC Gamma also offers a dividend with a yield of 12.7%.
Motley Fool

Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?

Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 3.80%),
Motley Fool

Why SWVL Holdings Stock Was Down on an Up Day

The company struck a deal to issue stock to an institutional investor. Management is hoping to turn the business cash flow-positive by 2023.
