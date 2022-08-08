ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday.Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta.Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said, and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday.The Abrams campaign requires visitors to its campaign headquarters to wear masks and take a rapid test for COVID-19.Abrams is fully vaccinated and boosted, Floyd said, and has mild symptoms. He said she is isolating at home “and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible.”Among events Abrams had scheduled in coming days was a taping of Pod Save America. That podcast hosted by former aides to President Barack Obama has a live show scheduled Saturday in suburban Atlanta.Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has never publicly announced testing positive for COVID-19, but it's been an issue for other candidates. Republican David Perdue tested positive during both his 2021 Senate runoff loss and his 2022 loss to Kemp in the Republican primary for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Palestinians#Shooting#Israel#The White House#Justice Department#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Be So Certain That Social Media Is Undermining Democracy

If you only read The Atlantic to get your tech news, you’d probably be under the impression that social media is a Leviathan on an inexorable path to devour democracy.Headlines scream that Facebook is a “Doomsday Machine” and an autocratic “hostile foreign power” that has made American life “uniquely stupid.” A recent Atlantic headline to a Jonathan Haidt article said it plainly: “Yes, Social Media Really Is Undermining Democracy.”Whatever the magazine’s editorial stance, these claims are not empirically grounded, and it’s unlikely they’ll stop being used any time soon. Scary narratives have a way of spreading and taking hold in...
INTERNET
Fox News

New York Times publishes essay written by Chinese Communist Party member

The New York Times published an essay on Tuesday by a Chinese Communist Party member that claims the Chinese people no longer look up to the United States. Wang Wen, who served as former chief opinion editor for the nationalistic news outlet The Global Times, berated the United States for a variety of things. In the op-ed titled, "Why China's People No Longer Look Up to America," the author cites the 2008 financial crisis, it's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and wars in the Middle East as why the citizens of China no longer consider the U.S. the "shining beacon."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy