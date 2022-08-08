Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
nationalinterest.org
China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia
If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order
Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
RELATED PEOPLE
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
U.S. Military Presence Near Taiwan Compared to China
With the current dispute over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan fueling tensions in the South China Sea, Newsweek looks at Washington and Beijing's regional presence.
Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday.Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta.Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said, and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday.The Abrams campaign requires visitors to its campaign headquarters to wear masks and take a rapid test for COVID-19.Abrams is fully vaccinated and boosted, Floyd said, and has mild symptoms. He said she is isolating at home “and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible.”Among events Abrams had scheduled in coming days was a taping of Pod Save America. That podcast hosted by former aides to President Barack Obama has a live show scheduled Saturday in suburban Atlanta.Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has never publicly announced testing positive for COVID-19, but it's been an issue for other candidates. Republican David Perdue tested positive during both his 2021 Senate runoff loss and his 2022 loss to Kemp in the Republican primary for governor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
War games find US and Taiwan can fend off China — at massive cost
War games conducted by a Washington think tank found that the U.S. military could successfully defend Taiwan against a hypothetical Chinese invasion — but at the cost of massive amounts of personnel and materials.
China Targets Israeli Technology in Quest for Global Dominance as U.S. Frets
Israel is trying to manage a tricky balance between pleasing its ally, the U.S., without throttling lucrative technology deals with China.
U.N. urges end to Haiti gangs weapons supply; China wanted embargo
UNITED NATIONS, July 15 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously threatened targeted sanctions against criminal gangs and human rights abusers in Haiti and called on countries to stop a flow of guns to the strife-torn Caribbean country.
Biden administration launches Africa strategy. But the real targets seem to be China, Russia
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has a tough sell in the new U.S. strategy for sub-Saharan Africa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive-U.S. probes China's Huawei over equipment near missile silos
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is investigating Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei over concerns that U.S. cell towers fitted with its gear could capture sensitive information from military bases and missile silos that the company could then transmit to China, two people familiar with the matter said.
Don’t Be So Certain That Social Media Is Undermining Democracy
If you only read The Atlantic to get your tech news, you’d probably be under the impression that social media is a Leviathan on an inexorable path to devour democracy.Headlines scream that Facebook is a “Doomsday Machine” and an autocratic “hostile foreign power” that has made American life “uniquely stupid.” A recent Atlantic headline to a Jonathan Haidt article said it plainly: “Yes, Social Media Really Is Undermining Democracy.”Whatever the magazine’s editorial stance, these claims are not empirically grounded, and it’s unlikely they’ll stop being used any time soon. Scary narratives have a way of spreading and taking hold in...
protocol.com
Chinese solar panels seized at US border over possible human rights abuses
The U.S. has begun cracking down on imported goods from China that may have been made with Uyghur forced labor. That includes solar panels, which have been detained at the border or shipped back to China in recent weeks. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act took effect in late June...
New York Times publishes essay written by Chinese Communist Party member
The New York Times published an essay on Tuesday by a Chinese Communist Party member that claims the Chinese people no longer look up to the United States. Wang Wen, who served as former chief opinion editor for the nationalistic news outlet The Global Times, berated the United States for a variety of things. In the op-ed titled, "Why China's People No Longer Look Up to America," the author cites the 2008 financial crisis, it's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and wars in the Middle East as why the citizens of China no longer consider the U.S. the "shining beacon."
Comments / 0