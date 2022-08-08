ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

swmichigandining.com

Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)

Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
boatlyfe.com

Great Lakes Surf Fest Returns to Muskegon

The Great Lakes Surf Festival is back for its fourth annual year. Head out this Saturday, August 13 from 12:30 to 6pm to Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, Michigan, and and have fun surfing and paddleboarding, practice yoga on the beach, and enjoy music, food and fun with fellow water lovers.
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
matadornetwork.com

8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In

With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Drowning in Grand Haven on last day of Coast Guard Festival

As the Coast Guard Festival came-to-a-close Sunday, first responders recovered the body of a swimmer that had gone missing at Grand Haven State Park. The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after a 21-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan-- as authorities say, witnesses saw the swimmer get pulled past the buoys and under the water.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
michiganradio.org

Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored

In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
MUSKEGON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

