Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
swmichigandining.com
Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)
Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
'Everyone has a job': Robinson's Popcorn is a true family craft
For Benjamin Robinson, popcorn is more than just a sweet or savory snack. It's an art. It's a craft — his family's craft.
boatlyfe.com
Great Lakes Surf Fest Returns to Muskegon
The Great Lakes Surf Festival is back for its fourth annual year. Head out this Saturday, August 13 from 12:30 to 6pm to Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, Michigan, and and have fun surfing and paddleboarding, practice yoga on the beach, and enjoy music, food and fun with fellow water lovers.
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish, and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
Flying man seen along the Grand River part of jet-suit demonstration
A modern-day rocketeer took to the skies Tuesday to demonstrate new technology that is used by first responders overseas.
'NOTHING LIKE IT' | Iconic Whitehall building being shown off like never before
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Terry Simon used to drive by the old Masonic Temple on Colby Avenue and wonder the same thing a lot of people still wonder to this very day: What's up there?. "One day we just came in and overall our impression was not very favorable. But...
idesignarch.com
Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan
This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
Jet Suit pilot soars over Grand Rapids ahead of Advanced Manufacturing Expo
Grand Rapids got a glimpse of the future Tuesday when Gravity Industries demonstrated its Jet Suit.
matadornetwork.com
8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In
With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
wgvunews.org
Drowning in Grand Haven on last day of Coast Guard Festival
As the Coast Guard Festival came-to-a-close Sunday, first responders recovered the body of a swimmer that had gone missing at Grand Haven State Park. The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after a 21-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan-- as authorities say, witnesses saw the swimmer get pulled past the buoys and under the water.
Major road to close Wednesday in downtown Grand Rapids
A major road in downtown Grand Rapids will close on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and remain closed through Aug. 21.
michiganradio.org
Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored
In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
First-time Muskegon Heights home-buyers 'caught the dream' with new development
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — “I really thank God for this opportunity to even be on this journey.”. Montrell Dockery is an educator and a family man. “We have four kids… we're all homegrown,” he said. “We're both from this community, born and raised here in Muskegon Heights.”
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
Big names flock to Berlin Raceway
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have arrived in West Michigan to race in the 12th annual Battle at Berlin on Wednesday night at Berlin Raceway.
WZZM 13
A 'big baby' and a 'couch potato': Meet these adoptable pups in Muskegon
These two adoptable dogs from the Muskegon Humane Society, Pugsley and Diesel, are ready for their forever homes. Could that be with you?
