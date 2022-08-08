Read full article on original website
WWE NXT 8/9/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Kevin Nash Has No Interest In One More Match, Not Even For ‘Saudi Money’
Kevin Nash has been wise about conserving his money and therefore, has no interest in taking two bumps. Not even for $500,000. Pro wrestling retirements have always been viewed as less-than-legitimate with many wrestlers coming out of retirement for big paydays in a practice that dates back to the territories. Ric Flair, at the age of 73, recently came out of retirement for yet another final match, honoring his legacy in Nashville, Tennessee, during SummerSlam 2022 weekend.
Charlotte Flair Announced As The Next Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions
Charlotte Flair will sit down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a Broken Skull Session. Very few wrestlers, regardless of gender, have had the career that Charlotte Flair has. Charlotte has competed in several first-time ever matches for women and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019. This year, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the only reason she did not headline the card that evening is that Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for one final time in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.
John Cena Confirms He Will Not Be At WWE Clash At The Castle
John Cena is coming back to the ring at some point, but it won't be at WWE Clash at the Castle. Cena hasn't wrestled on TV since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021, but he's been adamant that he's not fully retired. Cena was in Wales for Comic Con, and while he was excited to be in Wales for his first Comic Con in the country, he won't be returning for WWE Clash at the Castle.
Backstage Reactions To Triple H Taking Over WWE Duties From Vince McMahon
Triple H being at the helm of talent relations and creative already has talent outside of WWE interested. Fightful has spoken to countless (or actually a couple of dozen) former wrestlers who left WWE for a variety of reasons about Triple H gaining more control within the company, as well as Stephanie McMahon's influence.
PWMania
Tenille Dashwood (Emma) Reveals She is Dating Madcap Moss
Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in the WWE, made her relationship with Madcap Moss public today. She shared a photo of with Madcap Moss and wrote in the caption, “Finally found my captain,” in a post on Instagram. Dashwood began training in Australia in 2003 while still...
WWE Names 14 Athletes Offered A Contract At WWE SummerSlam Tryouts
WWE has named the 14 athletes signed by the company at the WWE SummerSlam tryouts. ESPN first reported that 14 athletes were signed by the company during the tryouts, which was open to current and recently graduated college athletes. The following athletes were offered a contract:. * Kennedy Cummins -...
Lyons And Stark Aim For The Gold, Down Goes Williams, Diamond Mine In The Rough | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 9. - In a Digital Exclusive, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark discussed the news that they will compete in the tournament for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Lyons stated that they have the opportunity of a lifetime, while Stark noted that they have the advantage because they're the unknown team. She vowed that they will show the world who they are.
AEW Battle Of The Belts III Draws Less Than 500,000 Viewers, Finishes #12 On Cable
The numbers are in for AEW Battle of the Belts III. ShowBuzzDaily reports AEW Battle of the Belts III on August 6 drew 437,000 viewers, marking a low for the series. AEW Battle of the Belts in January drew 704,000 viewers and AEW Battle of the Belts II in April drew 527,000 viewers.
Moose And Jordynne Grace: IMPACT Wrestling Is The Place To Go If You Want Creative Freedom
Moose and Jordynne Grace enjoy having creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling. Grace, the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, and Moose, a former IMPACT World Champion, have become two of the promotion's top stars. They have stayed loyal to the company despite opportunities to go elsewhere, and they agreed about one of the key factors in this decision.
Claudio Castagnoli: I Didn't Meet Nicholas Until Three Hours Before Our WrestleMania 34 Match
Claudio Castagnoli talks about his WrestleMania 34 match against Braun Strowman and Nicholas. pulls back the curtain on his WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 34. The fans amongst the WWE universe were split whenever Braun Strowman and a mystery partner, which turned out to be a ten-year...
Lex Luger Episode Of A&E Biography Viewership Up From Kurt Angle Episode, WWE Rivals Up As Well
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on August 7. ShowBuzzDaily reports the Lex Luger episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends drew 586,000 viewers. This number is up from the 406,000 viewers the episode focusing on Kurt Angle drew the previous Sunday. The Lex Luger episode posted a 0.17...
WWE NXT 2.0 On 8/9 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership for the August 9 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT 2.0 on August 9 drew 597,000 viewers. This number is down from the 649,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is also in line with viewership numbers that the show drew last month.
Anthony Ogogo Calls The Weigh-In Segment With Cody Rhodes 'F--king Dogshit'
Anthony Ogogo talks about the now-infamous weigh-in segment with Cody Rhodes, what went wrong, and how he felt throughout all of it. Anthony Ogogo only had one major pay-per-view match in AEW. That match was against Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. In the build-up to that match, Cody and Anthony participated in a weigh-in segment that has quickly become known for how poorly it was executed. In fact, the segment was featured on Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ reality show, Rhodes to the Top.
Logan Paul could be 'WWE champion' in the future, according to a pro wrestling icon
Logan Paul is surpassing expectations in his WWE appearances so far and could become a WWE champion, according to a former pro wrestling star.
John Laurinaitis Terminated By WWE
John Laurinaitis is reportedly gone from WWE. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports John Laurinaitis has been "officially, quietly, let go by the company." The termination reportedly happened "within the last week or so." Fightful has since confirmed the news. Laurinaitis is being investigated by the WWE Board in relation to...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/9): Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, Athena And More Compete
AEW Dark (8/9) Private Party, The Butcher, & The Blade defeated Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, & Sam Moore. The Best Friends (with Danhausen) defeated Rohit Raju & Ben Jones. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & JD Drake) Marina Shafir & Nyla...
AEW Rampage On 8/5 Records Highest Viewership In A Month, Demo Rating Rises
Viewership is in for AEW Rampage. ShowBuzz Daily reports that AEW Rampage on August 5 drew 468,000 viewers. The number is a bounce back from the 375,000 viewers the show drew the previous Friday. This is the highest viewership number the show has drawn since July 1. In the 18...
Dolph Ziggler Comments On When He'll Stop Wrestling
Dolph Ziggler isn't slowing down anytime soon. Ziggler has been signed to WWE since 2004 and has been a staple on WWE television ever since. Ziggler started as a member of the Spirit Squad and has gone on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title, NXT Title, Intercontinental Title, and many more.
Goldberg Launches CBD Partnership With Hemp2Lab
Goldberg launches a new partnership. Goldberg and Hemp2Lab have partnered to create a new line of CBD products called Gallant. Goldberg promises the products will "turbocharge your performance and improve every day life." From Hemp2Lab:. WWE SUPERSTAR BILL GOLDBERG LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH CBD WELLNESS BRAND GALLANT and HEMP2LAB. NEW YORK...
