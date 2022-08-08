ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Nash Has No Interest In One More Match, Not Even For ‘Saudi Money’

Kevin Nash has been wise about conserving his money and therefore, has no interest in taking two bumps. Not even for $500,000. Pro wrestling retirements have always been viewed as less-than-legitimate with many wrestlers coming out of retirement for big paydays in a practice that dates back to the territories. Ric Flair, at the age of 73, recently came out of retirement for yet another final match, honoring his legacy in Nashville, Tennessee, during SummerSlam 2022 weekend.
Charlotte Flair Announced As The Next Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Charlotte Flair will sit down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a Broken Skull Session. Very few wrestlers, regardless of gender, have had the career that Charlotte Flair has. Charlotte has competed in several first-time ever matches for women and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019. This year, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the only reason she did not headline the card that evening is that Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for one final time in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.
John Cena Confirms He Will Not Be At WWE Clash At The Castle

John Cena is coming back to the ring at some point, but it won't be at WWE Clash at the Castle. Cena hasn't wrestled on TV since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021, but he's been adamant that he's not fully retired. Cena was in Wales for Comic Con, and while he was excited to be in Wales for his first Comic Con in the country, he won't be returning for WWE Clash at the Castle.
Backstage Reactions To Triple H Taking Over WWE Duties From Vince McMahon

Triple H being at the helm of talent relations and creative already has talent outside of WWE interested. Fightful has spoken to countless (or actually a couple of dozen) former wrestlers who left WWE for a variety of reasons about Triple H gaining more control within the company, as well as Stephanie McMahon's influence.
Tenille Dashwood (Emma) Reveals She is Dating Madcap Moss

Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in the WWE, made her relationship with Madcap Moss public today. She shared a photo of with Madcap Moss and wrote in the caption, “Finally found my captain,” in a post on Instagram. Dashwood began training in Australia in 2003 while still...
WWE Names 14 Athletes Offered A Contract At WWE SummerSlam Tryouts

WWE has named the 14 athletes signed by the company at the WWE SummerSlam tryouts. ESPN first reported that 14 athletes were signed by the company during the tryouts, which was open to current and recently graduated college athletes. The following athletes were offered a contract:. * Kennedy Cummins -...
Lyons And Stark Aim For The Gold, Down Goes Williams, Diamond Mine In The Rough | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 9. - In a Digital Exclusive, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark discussed the news that they will compete in the tournament for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Lyons stated that they have the opportunity of a lifetime, while Stark noted that they have the advantage because they're the unknown team. She vowed that they will show the world who they are.
Anthony Ogogo Calls The Weigh-In Segment With Cody Rhodes 'F--king Dogshit'

Anthony Ogogo talks about the now-infamous weigh-in segment with Cody Rhodes, what went wrong, and how he felt throughout all of it. Anthony Ogogo only had one major pay-per-view match in AEW. That match was against Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. In the build-up to that match, Cody and Anthony participated in a weigh-in segment that has quickly become known for how poorly it was executed. In fact, the segment was featured on Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ reality show, Rhodes to the Top.
John Laurinaitis Terminated By WWE

John Laurinaitis is reportedly gone from WWE. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports John Laurinaitis has been "officially, quietly, let go by the company." The termination reportedly happened "within the last week or so." Fightful has since confirmed the news. Laurinaitis is being investigated by the WWE Board in relation to...
Dolph Ziggler Comments On When He'll Stop Wrestling

Dolph Ziggler isn't slowing down anytime soon. Ziggler has been signed to WWE since 2004 and has been a staple on WWE television ever since. Ziggler started as a member of the Spirit Squad and has gone on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title, NXT Title, Intercontinental Title, and many more.
Goldberg Launches CBD Partnership With Hemp2Lab

Goldberg launches a new partnership. Goldberg and Hemp2Lab have partnered to create a new line of CBD products called Gallant. Goldberg promises the products will "turbocharge your performance and improve every day life." From Hemp2Lab:. WWE SUPERSTAR BILL GOLDBERG LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH CBD WELLNESS BRAND GALLANT and HEMP2LAB. NEW YORK...
