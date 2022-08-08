ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

KEYC

MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
BECKER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Update on Former Tech Media Services Building and Herberger’s Location

The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
ROSEVILLE, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections sued for re-imprisoning people released during pandemic over medical risk

MINNEAPOLIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other legal clinics are suing to stop the Minnesota Department of Corrections from reincarcerating people who were released from prison during the pandemic due to medical risk.Two plaintiffs are listed on the complaint. The first, Tanya Mae Walker, gave birth in December and cares for her sick mother. Walker has also been helping others with addiction recovery."Ms. Wagner, through her extraordinary rehabilitation, does not deserve this sudden disruption of the eight-month bond she has built with her newborn," said JaneAnne Murray, director of the University of Minnesota Clemency Clinic, which...
Axios Twin Cities

East metro officials want to make sure the 3M health care spinoff stays in the east metro

Local and regional leaders are hoping to convince a soon-to-be Fortune 500 company to put its headquarters in the Twin Cities. Driving the news: Maplewood-based 3M Co. announced in late July it would spin off its $8.6 billion health care business. After the move, the spinoff would rank as roughly the 400th largest publicly traded company in the U.S. and have thousands of employees.The intrigue: 3M has not said anything about where that yet-to-be-named company will be based. But there's already a movement afoot in St. Paul to lure the spinoff to downtown.Why it matters: A Fortune 500 headquarters in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Appoints Abdiwahab Mohamed Temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Abdiwahab Mohamed has been appointed temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. Mohamed is currently DEED's Regional Trade Manager for Africa, Middle East & India in the Minnesota Trade Office. He will begin his new role September 1.
Colleges
Colleges
Education
Education
cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
MINNESOTA STATE
BevNET.com

Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
MINNESOTA STATE

