Stunning Ferrari F40 With Nearly 1,000 HP Offered In Rare Private Sale
We all have that dream car garage. There are the cars that will forever occupy a permanent garage space and then there are modern aspirational cars that are removed immediately in favor of a more desirable classic. This 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione is one such supercar, that would instantly replace the more modern Ferrari SF90 Stradale after it surfaced for sale with RM Sotheby's.
Mercedes-AMG Reveals Supercar-Inspired Carbon Fiber Speaker Box
The world of automotive merchandising is perpetually expanding, and brands from Modena to Stuttgart, from Tokyo to Detroit, all want a piece of the pie. Ferrari is arguably the best self-marketing automaker out there, but Mercedes is pretty adept at parting fans from their hard-earned cash too. The latest such...
New Zealand Builds Track Toy With 1,159-HP Bespoke V10
Rodin Cars may not have the brand appeal of Porsche or the heritage of Ferrari, but the New Zealand-based boutique automaker knows a thing or two about building focused track toys. We've already reported on the awe-inspiring FZED, a $500,000 hommage to F1 cars but now the company has announced its latest project.
Lexus GX Black Line Returns For 2023, Production Limited To 3,000
Lexus added the Black Line trim to its GX SUV for the first time for the 2022 model year. The luxury automaker has announced that the trim will return for 2023 as the Black Line Special Edition. It’ll have a limited production run and a few extra goodies compared to last year’s offering.
Jeep Introduces Powerful New Wiper Blades For Wrangler And Gladiator
Few automotive experiences are more enjoyable than driving through a massive mud puddle in a lifted off-roader. But if your wiper blades aren't up to snuff, getting all that mud off the windshield can be a struggle and potentially dangerous. That's why Jeep has introduced new high-performance windshield wiper blades that clear the windshield quicker and use less wiper fluid. The blades are now available for Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models (from 2018 and newer) through Mopar's Jeep Performance Parts catalog.
Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club
Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models
Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
Ford Escape Active Spied Revealing Uncamouflaged Body
Once again, we are getting a look at the refreshed Ford Escape without any camouflage on the road. This one is the Active trim level. The updated Escape gains a new grille with an octagonal shape rather than the current hexagonal outline. The mesh elements in the corners of the nose have more distinct edges instead of the existing rounded design.
Meet Bellissima, a New 130-Foot Italian Superyacht That Lives Up to Its Name
Click here to read the full article. Riva’s new fleet member proves that big and beautiful are not mutually exclusive. The elegant superyacht, which left the Italian builder’s La Spezia yard on Thursday, spans an imposing 130 feet and is the largest model in Riva’s flybridge range. Fittingly, it’s also the new flagship of the series. Named after the Italian word for “very beautiful,” the Bellissima is a looker, too, showcasing expert craftsmanship, the latest technology and high design. The model was penned by Mauro Micheli of Officina Italiana Design. The Italian firm, which Micheli founded with Sergio Beratta in the late...
Lamborghinis Will Have Loud Combustion Engines For Many Years To Come
Lamborghini is preparing for an electric future but has no plans to abandon the combustion engine just yet. In fact, the Raging Bull is already working on solutions to guarantee its longevity for many years to come. Speaking with TechCrunch, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann doesn't see the supercar maker as...
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
RUMORS: New Lexus LFA Will Have Almost 1,000 HP, Nissan Z Nismo Coming With Over 400 HP And Nissan GT-R Refresh Coming In 2023
According to the Japanese language Best Car website, there are a slew of existing updates and a couple of new models with dates on the horizon. Without sources and with our hazy grasp of the Japanese language, we will place all of the following Google-translated information in the rumor column until we confirm otherwise.
New MG7 Could Have Been A Great Toyota Camry Rival
Earlier this month, we caught another look at MG's extreme electric roadster known as the Cyberster. It looks nothing like the MG roadsters of old as the company embraces electrification and what is clearly a totally different design language. But while the Cyberster looks decidedly futuristic, the brand is also paying attention to more sensible transportation in the form of the recently revealed MG4 EV and the car you see here, the new MG7 sports sedan. Shared via social media (hence the inconsistent image quality) and expected to go on sale in China later this year, the MG7 has a fastback-style design and sloping roofline that differentiates it from more conventional sedans. This is the first time that the MG7 nameplate has returned in almost a decade.
Driven: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Is An Engineering Marvel
The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette has been with us for a few years, but it has somehow eluded this reviewer until now. That means you're getting a fresh view of one of the most important sports cars to hit the road this century. Chevrolet has built a mid-engined sports car without compromising on using traditional Corvette V8 power for a starting price of $64,200. If the performance were only middling for a mid-engined car while being reliable and relatively inexpensive to maintain, that would still be one hell of a feat of cost-based engineering. Except the Corvette Stingray isn't middling in performance, and we know GM LT engines are solid and reliable performers. In one package, you have the looks of a European supercar, the sound and reliability of iconic Chevy muscle, and performance to match both facets, all at the price of a luxury midsize sedan.
Ken Block's S1 Hoonitron Will Debut In America Next To Its Granddad
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Ken Block is currently partnered with Audi. He's Audi's official hoonimaster and will shortly showcase the first video in a new series called Electrikhana. Block is also responsible for product development, ensuring future road and motorsport products are as good as possible. Hopefully, we'll see him behind the wheel of an F1 car soon, if only as a test pilot.
One Of The World's Rarest Porsche 911s Is Heading To Auction This Month
Over the years, Porsche has produced some truly special motorcars. The 918 Spyder comes to mind, as does the Carrera GT, and 959. All represent the very pinnacle of Porsche in their respective eras and, due to their rarity, are highly collectible. You couldn't exactly describe the 911 as rare, but there are some exceptions to the rule. Take this 1994 964 Turbo 3.6 as an example.
Rejecting The Cayenne Convertible Was The Best Decision Porsche Ever Made
An ugly-looking convertible makes as much sense as a Mini Cooper hatchback for a family of five or a performance version of the Toyota Prius. Even so, awkward drop-tops like the Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible and Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet still managed to stumble through the approval process and make it into showrooms, much to the dismay of salespeople who had to look at them every day. It's now come to light that Porsche almost went down the same ill-fated path with the first-generation Cayenne. The original Porsche Cayenne was as graceful as a giant panda but not nearly as cute, and one unfinished example of the Cayenne-based convertible that Porsche built is even worse.
Mercedes-AMG One Production Finally Begins!
After countless delays and tantalizing teasers, Mercedes-Benz finally lifted the lid on its One hypercar in June 2022. With a combined output of 1,049 horsepower, you can imagine eager customers can't wait to get behind the wheel of their F1-inspired hypercars. Well, it shouldn't be long now, as production of the Mercedes-AMG One has finally kicked off in Coventry, UK.
New BMW M2 Coming With All-Wheel Drive
The smallest BMW M model in the range offered by the German automaker, the BMW M2, might be on the receiving end of the all-wheel-drive treatment if recently discovered documents prove to be true. There's been a hot debate about whether BMW, and its M division, is really the enthusiast...
